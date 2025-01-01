Playboy's China Parody

Month of Anniversary of fall of gang of four

Playboy

Enlightenment for men workers

Hot Stuff: Girls of Szechwan

Playboy tests turbo-power ricksha

How to throw rice • paddy party

Up-to-minute movie picture --,

"The America Syndrome!"

New Chinese edition!

Playboy Advisor Say

My wife is extremely beautiful. She have very large sumptuous breasts, lovely backside area, legs as smooth as duck's ear and scent of jasmine. Problem is, all men consistently flirt with her and attempt to drive her into unfaithfulness. What to do, please?--R. K., Tientsin.

Playboy Advisor say: Man who offer wife to Playboy Advisor get free subscription.

My friend say it is proper to eat lark soup with chopsticks. I say it is impossible to eat soup with chopsticks. Who is correct?--S. Y., Chowdown Province.

Playboy Advisor say: Man who ask stupid question have subscription canceled.

My girlfriend is Mongolian. At night, she says, "Chang, please put reproductive baton in spring well." What does she mean by this?--C. K. F., Sinkiang.

Playboy Advisor say: Man who have Mongolian for girlfriend must be idiot.

My mistress prefers autoeroticism to sexplay with me. How should I interpret this?--L. F., Canton Province.

Playboy Advisor say: Man whose mistress prefers sexplay with auto should have battery checked.

Playboy Advisor say: Girl who ride bicycle upside down have crack up.

My honorable wife always takes bowl of rice to bed and puts it on her private parts. Then she asks me to eat rice. My problem is that I do not like rice. What shall I do?--H. K. F., Manchuria.

Playboy Advisor say: Man who do not like rice at home should eat out.

What Sort of Man Read Playboy, Please?

Is hard-working honorable fellow whose name is Chang or Chung, possibly Ching or Cheng. He drink large quantities rice wine, own bicycle plus umbrella and have 6785 honorable relatives.

Party Line Jokes

Our Inscrutable Dictionary define inscrutable as describing woman so ugly that no man is able to have sex on her.

Riddle: Why did Ching Wang wear red suspenders? Answer: Because he was honorable member of Communist Party.

A fisherman from Tientsin had been walking all day long and was lost when he came to farmhouse of Mr. Chang.

"Honorable farmer," he said, "I have walked all day and I am weary. Can you spare a bed for me?"

"I don't know," said Mr. Chang. "You see, I have 678 children and only two beds. Already it is crowded in my humble farmhouse."

"Perhaps I can sleep in your bed with your wife," said fisherman, "and you can sleep in barn."

"How will that benefit me?" asked Mr. Chang.

"I will tell you in morning," fisherman said.

So Mr. Chang agreed and slept in barn, while his visitor slept in his bed with his wife. Next morning, Mr. Chang asked, "So, honorable fisherman, how did it benefit me?"

Humble fisherman replied: "It didn't."

Our Inscrutable Dictionary define 69 as average number of children fathered by average Chinese man.

Our Inscrutable Dictionary define Hong Kong as gorilla with large private parts.

Girls of Szechwan

Oh boy oh boy, what lucky fellows are men of Szechwan! From left to right, these moon-graced daughters of Seventh Sun are named: Poo, Loo, Mai, Tai, Gum, Shoo and Irving. They are preparing themselves diligently for night of disco boogers! Holy cow! Those funny hats they are appearing to wear are not hats at all but hair-drying machines. What wonders will be coming from West next? As esteemed Chairman Mao said: "Man who stares unceasingly at beautiful woman winds up with eyestrain, four-eyes!"

Playboy Interview: Lo Reh Ting

candid conversation with honorable to programer

New Fashions!

Party Girl

honorable playmate worker, wing ding, in top physical shape for making quota and pinning up!

Hey, swinging Chinese guys, here is first Playboy pinup girl for you! She is hardworking girl who like to drink Coca-Cola and go to disco to shake her boots! She want to be successful actress and happy, too, she say. How about that? "For pastime, I make hats from rice," she is telling us. "Also, rice sculpture of Chairman Mao and others. I use soy sauce for eyes and seaweed for hair and sell them to American tourists." What else does Wing Ding like to do? We blush to guess!