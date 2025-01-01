Playboy's Pigskin Preview

He inspires the Walter Mitty fantasies of millions of football buffs who earn average livings in ordinary jobs. He is George Patton, John Wayne and Billy Graham rolled into one. The college football coach is a much-envied man. Yet his may be one of the most pressure-ridden and insecure jobs around. A few lost games can turn an adoring public into one that dumps garbage on his lawn.

College football coaches who hang on long enough to qualify for the university pension plan are rare, indeed. Of the 128 major college teams we cover in this preview, 22 have new coaches this fall. That's a 17 percent turnover in one year. Four of the Big Eight schools have new coaches. Lee Corso has been head coach at Indiana only six years, yet he is second only to Michigan's Bo Schembechler in Big Ten seniority.

But there are a few coaches--very few--who make it big and have the job security of John Paul II. How do they do it--what are the elusive characteristics of a successful college football coach? We've discussed this with scores of coaches over the past 20 years and have assembled a check list of desirable attributes in an approximately descending order of importance:

1. Get a job at a major university with an established football program and a winning tradition (such as Notre Dame, Southern California or Penn State), where the recruiting process isn't so much like selling used cars as choosing goodies from a lavish buffet. Penn State, for example, hasn't had a losing season since 1938. It has had only four head coaches since 1930, and one of them served only a year on an interim basis.

2. Get a job at a large university with a miserable football program but a large number of very rich alumni whose influence has not been creatively exploited by previous coaches--then proceed to do so. An amazing number of hot-shot high schoolers have decided on the university of their choice after Daddy has unexpectedly received the job offer of a lifetime. One blue-chipper last winter suddenly changed his educational plans after his grandmother, a lady of very modest means, bought him a $14,000 automobile.

3. Be a productive recruiter. That involves the highly specialized ability to charm the mothers of outsized teenagers. Especially desirable assets are (A) a molasses voice with the timbre of the low pedal on a pipe organ (such as Bear Bryant), (B) the weathered good looks of a Biblical prophet (also such as Bear Bryant) and (C) the hypnotic persuasiveness of a traveling evangelist.

4. Be a combination of organizational genius and father figure. Delegate all but the most critical decisions to qualified subordinates, leave the practice-field ass kicking to the assistant coaches and be on 24-hour call to listen sympathetically to the personal problems of a 280-pound defensive tackle.

5. Concentrate your recruiting efforts on offensive linemen, who are the scarcest of all the building blocks of a successful football squad because they must be not only big, fast and quick but also reasonably intelligent. With the current squad limits, almost every team in the land can recruit a good supply of runners, receivers and defensive players of all sorts. But good blockers are scarce because high school coaches rarely put their best athletes in the offensive line.

Now that you know how to do it, apply for a job. There will be at least two dozen openings next December. And remember--the pay is good; at many major schools, it runs to $45,000 per year in salary and over $100,000 per year in fringe benefits. And your wife gets two free tickets to every game.

Let's take a look at how the various coaches will make out this year.

Penn State will again be one of the premier defensive teams in the nation, but it will be very difficult for the Lions to duplicate last season's 11--0 record because of graduation losses from the offensive unit. Hardest vacancy to fill will be the quarterback slot. Heir apparent to the job is Dayle Tate, who is a better runner than predecessor Chuck Fusina, but he may be rusty after missing the past two seasons with injuries. Best of the offensive returnees is fullback Matt Suhey, who is already classed among Penn State's all-time great runners. A replacement must also be found for record-setting kicker Matt Bahr. There is, as usual, a large supply of promising understudy players on the Penn State squad. It may take a few weeks for the offensive unit to work the wrinkles out (and the early-season schedule includes toughies Texas A & M, Nebraska and Maryland), but by midseason the Lions will be as fearsome as usual.

Pittsburgh coach Jackie Sherrill has revamped the Panther offense to take advantage of an abundance of talent at the skilled positions. There are more prime-quality athletes on the Pitt squad than in any year since it won the national championship in 1976, the legacy of three excellent recruiting years. The passing offense, featuring three fine quarterbacks (Rich Trocano, Dan Daniels and Dan Marino), will be greatly improved. The defensive line, led by Playboy All-America end Hugh Green, will be nearly impregnable. Also, the schedule is an easy one, with only North Carolina, Washington and Penn State offering promise of much resistance.

Coach Frank Burns is rapidly building Rutgers into an Eastern power. Each year, the schedule is upgraded, but recruiting has been very good for several seasons and the skill and size of the players keep improving. Both lines will be strong and experienced. The return of both of last year's quarterbacks, plus a prime crew of receivers and a veteran group of fast runners, will give the Scarlet Knights a high-scoring offense.

After three successful recruiting years in a row, the Villanova team has better depth than at any time within memory. Another dimension will be added to the offense (last season, the Wildcats did little but run) with the arrival of super-fast receiver Willie Sydnor, a transfer from Northwestern.

It will be difficult for the Navy team to duplicate its surprising success of last fall, when it posted a 9--3 record and wound up 17th in the national rankings. Although the Middies will have a veteran defense, their biggest and perhaps best offensive line ever and an awesome running attack, the passing game looks problematical at best. New quarterback Bob Powers is a better runner than passer. Also, as coach George Welsh told us, "It will be tougher to win games this year, because other teams will spend more time getting ready for us."

Temple will field a fine passing team with matured quarterback Brian Broomell, a brace of excellent receivers and a strong offensive line; but graduation decimated the running attack. Fortunately, the defensive unit will be the strongest in many years.

It's been a long and arduous reconstruction process, but Syracuse is on the verge of rejoining the major Eastern football powers. Thirty-eight of last year's top 44 players return. Quarterback Bill Hurley, a slick ball handler, strong runner and accurate passer, makes Syracuse one of the most explosive teams in the country. If opposing defenses key on him, runner Art Monk is off like a rocket. Monk is also a dangerous receiver. The Orangemen play an ambitious schedule this fall, but look for some pleasant upsets along the way.

Although the Colgate team will again be very young, it will benefit from much more depth and experience than last year's disappointing edition. Quarterback John Marzo and the offensive line will be especially improved.

The '78 season was a disaster for the West Virginia team. Facing the toughest schedule in history with an extremely young squad short on speed and skill, it was physically whipped in the early games, confidence faded and it was near collapse by season's end. The Mountaineers will be a stronger and deeper team this year, but (except for classy receiver Cedric Thomas) they will still be short of explosive potential. The defense, though still too small, slow and shallow, will have more quality athletes, and the schedule is a little easier. Despite all this misfortune, there is much confidence in the future in Morgantown--a new attendance record was set last year and a snazzy new stadium is now abuildin'.

Boston College, with an 0--11 record, didn't have such a happy '78 season, either. If the injury plague subsides, especially in the offensive line, incoming hot-shot freshman runner Shelby Gamble may add a lot of gusto to the offense. As many as 17 sophomores and several freshmen will see a lot of playing time this fall. Incumbent quarterback Jay Palazola could be displaced by sharp-passing sophomore Dennis Scala before the season is over.

New Army coach Lou Saban, who has made a career of rebuilding football teams, both college and pro, takes on his biggest challenge ever. Not only did graduation take a heavy toll but several players who would have been returning starters have quit the team, leaving the always-thin Cadet squad with fewer warm bodies than ever. There are abundant opportunities for any incoming recruits, particularly in the skilled positions. A few of this season's starters and most of the backup personnel will be inexperienced. It will be a bleak autumn on the Hudson.

Dartmouth, last fall's surprise Ivy League title winner, still looks like the team to beat. Coach Joe Yukica will have some patching to do, especially in the offensive line and the linebacker corps. A new quarterback must be found, with Larry Margerum the leading contender for the job.

Last year was the first winning campaign at Cornell since 1972 and the Big Red should have even more success this time. If a top-grade runner can be found to complement the skills of quarterback Mike Ryan, Cornell could be a leading contender for the Ivy championship.

The Brown team should profit from an abatement of the injury epidemic. The Brownies' principal enigma on entering pre-season drills will be locating a new quarterback. The rest of the offensive unit is in great shape, with excellent depth and talent in both the line and the backfield.

Yale coach Carm Cozza must find replacements for 18 departed starters, but there are enough quality players waiting in the wings for the Elis again to have a good chance to capture the championship. The man most likely to be quarterback is Dennis Dunn, a transfer from Montana State. He will be working with a deep stable of running backs, including elusive speedster Ken Hill.

The Columbia team will have a much-improved running game, thanks to the arrival of a strong group of sophomores. Senior Larry Biondi and junior Bob Conroy will battle for the starting quarterback job and soph Steve Wallace could become one of the better receivers in the East.

The Harvard offensive platoon was nearly obliterated by graduation. Brian Buckley is the leading candidate for the quarterback job, but it may be impossible to adequately restructure the offensive line, and the running will be much less impressive than a year ago.

Both the Pennsylvania and the Princeton teams sustained severe graduation losses and this will be a rebuilding year at both schools. The Quakers, fortunately, have a sterling crop of sophomores, and one of them must be groomed for the quarterback position in pre-season drills. Princeton coach Frank Navarro's main job will be replacing the entire offensive line. Cris Crissy could become the premier runner in the Ivy League before he graduates.

The long and tiresome era when Michigan and Ohio State dominated Big Ten football has ended. The Wolverines and the Buckeyes have not exactly turned into patsies, but for the first time in a decade, neither is a pre-season favorite for the conference title. This year, the nod goes to Purdue. Going into fall practice, the Boilermakers seem to have everything needed to give them a shot at both the conference and the national championships. Sixteen returning starters provide a wealth of experience, Playboy All-America quarterback Mark Herrmann has enough quality receivers for two teams, a flock of fleet runners keeps opposing defenders off guard and the defense is veteran, quick and strong. Add a superb crop of recruits, best of whom is highly touted running back Jimmy Smith, and a favorable schedule (Ohio State has been replaced by Minnesota and the two toughest opponents, Michigan and Notre Dame, must play in West Lafayette), and nothing short of a plague should keep the Boilers out of January's Rose Bowl.

If Purdue does falter, both Michigan and Michigan State, last year's co-winners of the Big Ten title, will be waiting in the wings. Michigan coach Bo Schembechler must find replacements for seven graduated offensive starters. The quarterback slot is the most vital problem, with B. J. Dickey and Gary Lee the prime candidates for the job. Guard John Arbeznik and tackle Bubba Paris are big and quick enough to cushion severe graduation losses in the offensive line. Much help could come from a fine group of freshmen, including two promising quarterbacks (Rich Hewlett and Steve O'Donnell), either of whom could be a starter by season's end. The veteran defensive unit, built around Playboy All-America linebacker Ron Simpkins, will be much stronger than a year ago and should hold off the enemy while the attackers work out the kinks.

Michigan State will also unveil a new quarterback, sophomore Bert Vaughn, who is short on experience but very long on potential. There is a plethora of heady runners on tap, with tailbacks Steve Smith and Derek Hughes the best bets for stardom. Mark Brammer could be the best tight end in the country. Also like the Wolverines, the Spartans will have a deep and veteran defensive unit that should dominate most opposing offenses. An important psychological plus is the expiration of the N.C.A.A. probation period, giving the Spartans a chance for a bowl bid at season's end.

New Ohio State coach Earle Bruce inherits a squad that features a superb quarterback (Art Schlichter), a great receiver (Doug Donley), some dependable runners, but (compared with Buckeye squads in years past) not much else. Said a veteran of the Ohio State athletic department, "I've been here nearly 30 years, and I don't remember a season when we had such a shortage of big, tough linemen on both sides of the scrimmage line." The defense, subpar last season, will again be a problem area. Bruce will likely resort to multiple defensive alignments in an effort to confuse opponents. With all this, Buckeye fans can at least look forward to a lot of high-scoring games.

The Indiana team will be much improved just from the healing of last season's multiple injuries. New quarterback Tim Clifford has a better arm and better receivers than his predecessor, and the running-back positions are so overloaded with talent that an impressive group of incoming freshman tailbacks may have to switch to other positions. There will be plenty of job openings across the line of scrimmage--eight starting defenders got diplomas last spring. One source of optimism is the schedule, on which Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Colorado have replaced Louisiana State, Washington and Nebraska. How's that for a serendipitous swap?

New Minnesota coach Joe Salem, an avid disciple of the aerial game, intends to fill the air with footballs in Minneapolis this fall. He will have a choice of five promising quarterbacks, including highly touted incoming freshman Tom Pence. Whoever gets the job (Wendell Avery and Mark Tonn are the best bets) will have the benefit of a big, strong and experienced offensive line. Tailback Marion Barber, only a junior, will almost certainly break Paul Giel's career rushing record this season. Enthusiasm among the Minnesota fans is at a high pitch. They remember Salem as a very popular backup quarterback (to Sandy Stephens) when Minnesota last won the national championship in the early Sixties, and they feel he can take the Gophers back to the Rose Bowl in the near future.

Although the Wisconsin team lost last year's leading rusher and top pass receiver and the heart of the line, the replacements are more than adequate. The defensive unit, however, will have serious depth problems and many positions will be filled by a good-looking group of redshirts. Until they get some experience under their helmets, the young Badgers will be heavily dependent on the leadership of sterling linebacker Dave Ahrens and quarterback Mike Kalasmiki.

New Iowa coach Hayden Fry, who has successfully doctored two previous football programs (Southern Methodist and North Texas State), now undertakes the most difficult healing job of his career. Fry has backed up his promise to field a gambling throw-on-any-down Hawkeye attack by recruiting two bazooka-armed junior college quarterbacks (Tony Ricciardulli and Gordy Bohannan) and the nation's leading junior college receiver (Keith Chappelle). Unfortunately, the schedule includes five teams that went to bowls last season. Incoming freshman kicker Reggie Roby should make a big splash his first year.

The Illinois team has suffered through two miserable seasons in a row. Last year's debacle was caused primarily by a tendency to fumble the ball in critical situations, a problem undoubtedly related to the fact that 32 members of the 54-man travel squad were freshmen or sophomores. The Illini thus should benefit enormously from experience. Help will also come from a jackpot group of recruits.

If Illinois had a bad year in '78, Northwestern fared worse--not a single win. The main problem was the defense, where the players were small, green, inexperienced and hurt most of the time. This fall, the Wildcats will he heavily dependent on a promising group of freshmen, several of whom could displace last year's starters before the first game at Michigan (what a baptism!). The Wildcats' major hope for respectability lies in the passing game--quarterback Kevin Strasser and his kiddie corps of receivers could be impressive.

The Mid-American Conference race looks like a dead heat between Ball State and Central Michigan. The Muncie Cardinals, with a strong offense and a weakened defensive unit, will be a mirror image of their '78 edition. Quarterback Mark O'Connell looked great in spring practice and could displace incumbent Dave Wilson.

If Central Michigan's young offensive line can mature quickly, and if quarterback Gary Hogeboom continues his noticeable improvement of last fall, the Chippewas could go into their final game with San Jose State undefeated. That game, incidentally, could well be a preview of the new bowl game to be played beginning in 1980 between the champions of the Mid-American and the Pacific Coast conferences.

Western Michigan, with the improved passing of Albert Little and the best set of receivers in school history, will have a more balanced attack than last year. Rookie tailback Larry Caper and bowling-ball fullback Bobby Howard will keep the running game as potent as last year's.

New Ohio University coach Brian Burke knocked heads in spring practice, and only the heartiest and most dedicated survived. The Bobcats may have trouble moving the ball this year, but the defense, anchored by premier lineman Steve Groves, will be rock-ribbed. Several of the returning defenders will likely be replaced by newcomers or suddenly mature sophs.

This will be an off year for Miami, due largely to the inroads of graduation (last season's quarterback and two top receivers are missing) and spring-practice injuries (the two best runners are wearing leg casts).

Toledo's starting offensive unit last year was almost entirely made up of freshmen. Obviously, they'll be stronger, bigger, tougher and smarter this fall. If quarterback Maurice Hall, prone to freshman mistakes last season, can settle down and improve his passing, the Rockets could pull off a few big upsets. By 1980, with another incoming crop of quality recruits, they could challenge for the conference championship.

Two junior college arrivals, strong-armed Jeff Morrow and swift receiver Bob Whitt, will team with slotback Mike Moore to give Kent State a dramatically improved aerial game. Another key to the Flashes' chances will be the healing of halfback Mike McQueen's knee; he gives the veer offense the needed outside speed.

Northern Illinois has a splendid runner (Allen Ross), two of the better linebackers in the flatlands (Frank Lewandoski and Mike Terna), a high-scoring kicker (Rome Moga) and a veteran offensive line; but the ranks are thin or green (or both) everywhere else.

Last year's Bowling Green attack unit was one of the most productive in the league, and it returns nearly intact. Unfortunately, the defense, distressingly porous in '78, won't be much better this year.

Coach Mike Stock's rebuilding program at Eastern Michigan is moving apace, but there is still a long way to go. A large and promising group of incoming freshmen will flesh out a squad that was acutely undermanned last season. Stock's primary job in pre-season drills is to find a capable quarterback.

The Notre Dame team has lost a dozen of last year's starters, but there is always a phalanx of brawny youths waiting around South Bend for a chance to play. The keystone of this year's success, or lack thereof, will be the quarterback job, which could go either to Rusty Lisch (a better runner than departed Joe Montana but not as good a passer) or to Tim Koegel, who has yet to realize the great potential he showed in high school. Whoever gets the job will benefit from a spectacular crew of receivers, best of whom is future All-America Dean Masztak. Other Irish assets include an experienced offensive line, featuring Playboy All-America tackle Tim Foley, and the running of Vagas Ferguson. The best runner in school history, Ferguson will break Jerome Heavens' career rushing record this fall. Notre Dame's defensive unit will also survive heavy graduation losses with minimal damage. A large contingent of supersophs, plus the return from injury of lineman Scott Zettek, will make the stopper crew as big as ever and even quicker. The fireplug of the defense will again be Playboy All-America defensive back Dave Waymer. The Irish schedule, unlike the patsy slates of the recent past, is a rough one. Only two pushovers (Air Force and Navy) are on the schedule and its first two games, against toughies Michigan and Purdue, will be played on the road.

Coach Vince Gibson is rapidly building the Louisville team into a Midwestern power. Gibson redshirted nearly his entire freshman team last fall and it will now join a good nucleus of veterans to face the hardest schedule in school history. Diminutive quarterback Stu Stram (son of Hank) will again direct the offense, but this fall's superstar is likely to be rookie runner Mike Sims.

Cincinnati's freshman tailback sensation Allen Harvin should be even better this fall as a sophomore. He will team with Ohio State transfer fullback Mike Schneider to give the Bearcats a devastating running attack. Another supersoph, offensive lineman Kari Yli-Renko, looks like a future All-America. The Bearcats will be a much-improved team, but the upgraded schedule will likely preclude any improvement over last year's 5--6 record.

The Alabama team won't be as strong as last year, but neither will the schedule. Its '78 opponents Nebraska, Missouri, Southern Cal and Washington have been replaced by Georgia Tech, Baylor, Wichita State and Miami, so even if the Tide wins as many games as last year's national-championship club, the pollsters won't be as impressed. The team's major asset is a superb offensive line, but the all-important quarterback position is a big question mark. Steadman Shealy, the heir apparent to the job, was challenged in spring practice by two youngsters, Tommy Wilcox and Alan Gray. E. J. Junior, moved from defensive end to strong safety, could become an All-America at that position.

Auburn's hopes were scuttled by injuries last fall, but all the hurts have healed and there are all kinds of players with pro potential in camp. There is also a strong sense of purpose and togetherness among the squad members--a feeling that this will be the big year the Plainsmen have been working for since coach Doug Barfield took over three years ago. Joe Cribbs and James Brooks should be one of the better running duos in the country, and linemen Charles Wood and Frank Warren, plus linebacker Freddie Smith, will make life miserable for opposing runners.

Georgia lost a half-dozen excellent players to graduation, but the replacements--though young--are loaded with talent. Transfer Ed Guthrie and freshman Carnie Norris will add zip to the running game, and the tight-end job will be held by either of two promising freshmen, Guy McIntyre or Donald Dixon. (continued on page 230)Pigskin Preview(continued from page 190) Incumbent quarterback Jeff Pyburn could well be displaced by blue-chip sophomore Buck Belue. Unfortunately, the defensive unit has problems, most serious of which is the lead-footed linebacking corps.

Florida fielded an extremely young team against a very rugged schedule last fall, and lost some close games against strong opponents. The experience, therefore, should make the Gators a leading contender for the Southeastern Conference title this fall. New coach Charley Pell spent the spring instilling confidence in his squad and looking for a quarterback to back up John Brantley, who has had trouble staying healthy. The defense, with Playboy All-America linebacker Scot Brantley and 18 more of last season's top 22 defenders returning, will be superb.

Coach Johnny Majors' long rebuilding job at Tennessee is beginning to pay dividends, but there is still a way to go before the Vols can regain their prominence of a decade ago. There are some gem-quality players in camp; the best are Playboy All-America defensive back Roland James and quarterback Jimmy Streater. Redshirt freshman Glenn Ford and incumbent Hubert Simpson will give the Vols the best pair of fullbacks in the South. Add prize soph tailbacks James Berry and Terry Daniels--plus a much-improved offensive line--and Tennessee's running attack could be spectacular.

Much of Mississippi's fortune this fall depends on the recovery of a number of players injured during spring drills. Several incoming freshmen--best of whom is runner Buford McGee--will undoubtedly be pressed into immediate duty. Veteran running back Freddie Williams has been moved to flanker, so the passing game should get a big lift. If all else fails, the Rebs can hold off the enemy with the booming barefoot punts of Playboy All-America Jim Miller.

The Mississippi State team has recovered, it is hoped, from the emotional turmoil of the sudden departure last January of coach Bob Tyler. New coach Emory Bellard will, of course, install the wishbone attack (he invented it), and it should be an instant success, thanks to the presence of an impressive stable of runners and a solid offensive line. Bellard will also utilize the pro-set formation in time to exploit the pass-catching abilities of split end Mardye McDole.

This is Charlie McClendon's final year as coach at LSU, and the prognosis for a glittering departure isn't very bright. All but two of last year's offensive starters have graduated and, though the LSU squad always has good depth, there will likely be shakedown problems in the early weeks of the season. The defensive unit will feature John Adams and Lyman White, two of the better ends in the country--a fortunate circumstance, since the linebacking will be below par. A more serious threat will be the possible squad-morale problems generated by McClendon's imminent departure and the uncertainty about his successor.

New Vanderbilt coach George MacIntyre's major job will be to construct a respectable offensive line, the lack of which has been the major cause of the Commodores' past three successive 2--9 seasons. Despite puny blocking, runner Frank Mordica gained over 1000 yards last season and quarterback Van Heflin emerged as a possible future great. Together, they will put on quite an offensive show this fall. The defense is in bad need of repair, so don't look for miracles in Nashville this year.

It will also be a lean year in Lexington. Losses from graduation, disciplinary action and other assorted misfortunes have left Fran Curci with the thinnest Kentucky squad in his coaching career. The crop of recruits looks promising and many of them will be pressed into immediate action. The quarterback situation is especially critical. Fortunately, sophomore runner Chris Jones is a gem and seems destined for future stardom.

With a little luck, North Carolina State could be a leading contender for the national championship. Graduation losses were few, the offensive line (led by Playboy All-America center Jim Ritcher) is big, strong and experienced and the defensive unit is the Wolfpack's best in more than a decade. Incumbent quarterback Scott Smith will have trouble keeping his job from being usurped by redshirt freshman Darnell Johnson, who looks like a certain future superstar. One of State's most prolific scorers will be diminutive field-goal kicker Nathan Ritter. The air in Raleigh is heady with optimism.

The North Carolina team was booby-trapped last season by the players' inability to adapt to coach Dick Crum's newly installed veer offense. In midseason, Crum reverted to the I formation and the Tar Heels finished strong. Last year's problems, including the players' lack of confidence in the new coaching staff, now seem solved by time and familiarity. Unfortunately, the squad isn't as deep in talent as last fall, especially in the defensive line. Freshman Kelvin Bryant will team with Amos Lawrence to give the Tar Heels a splendid pair of running backs.

Best news at Maryland is that runner George Scott's leg is healed. If coach Jerry Claiborne can figure a way to get both him and soph Charlie Wysocki into the backfield at the same time, the Terps will have an awesome running attack. Claiborne's main task is replacing seven graduated offensive starters. The replacements, though green, are promising, so Maryland should again be a top contender for league honors by season's end.

The Duke schedule, fortunately, offers much relief from last fall's murderous slate. New coach Red Wilson has installed the veer offense to take advantage of the returning talent at the skilled positions. Runner Stanley Broadie will be the work horse of the new attack. The defense needs reinforcements, but young talent could fill the gaps in a hurry. Soph defensive tackle Paul Heinsohn will be a terror when he finishes growing.

Last year's splendid Clemson team was wiped out by graduation. New coach Danny Ford's major problem will be to construct a new offense around slippery tailback Lester Brown. The defense, led by Playboy All-America tackle Jim Stuckey, will have to hold off the enemy while the attack forces regroup.

This appears to be the best Virginia team in many years. The Cavaliers were very impressive in their final two games of last season, due largely to the emergence of freshman Todd Kirtley as a prime-quality quarterback. Although depth will still be a serious problem, especially on defense, the Virginians will benefit from much added experience.

Georgia Tech joins the Atlantic Coast Conference this season, but with only one conference game (with Duke) on the slate, the Jackets won't be eligible for the league title. The presence of wonderfully talented sophomore quarterback Mike Kelley has inspired coach Pepper Rodgers to switch to the pro-I offense. Unfortunately, graduation made serious inroads in the offensive line and receiver corps, and Rodgers spent all of spring practice searching for adequate replacements. The Jackets will have to depend on a veteran defense to keep them in the early games. If the offense gets its act together, it will be wide-open and exciting to watch.

Wake Forest will also field a much more mature squad than a year ago, with 17 starters returning. Halfback James McDougald is already the school's all-time leading rusher. Add flashy soph quarterback David Webber, plus a sure-handed set of receivers, and the Deacons should field a dazzling offense.

Chattanooga, having shared the Southern Conference title two years in a row, will try to win it outright this season. Its success will depend on finding a dependable quarterback and healing the emotional wounds from last fall's racial dissension.

Furman, with its entire starting backfield returning, will be Chattanooga's main rival for the conference crown. The other Southern Conference teams face such widely varying schedules that the final won-lost records will likely be no indicators of their relative strengths. Western Carolina, after several seasons of explosive offenses, will be a defense-oriented team. The Citadel team could have a successful season if it can survive consecutive encounters with Navy and Vanderbilt. VMI will depend on a veteran defense while new quarterback Larry Hupertz settles into his job. The Keydets' top scorer this fall could be splendid place kicker Craig Jones. Quarterback Steve Brown and receiver Rick Beasley will again make Appalachian State a very exciting team to watch. East Tennessee begins its first conference race with a serious lack of meaty linemen. At Marshall, new coach Sonny Randle takes over a squad with high hopes for the future but very little depth. Fortunately, there is a bumper crop of incoming freshmen, most notably, fullback Chuck Inquartano.

South Carolina should be one of the surprise teams of the country. The Gamecocks won only five games last fall but were within 13 points of winning four others. With 18 returning starters, a solid stable of running backs (best of whom is fullback George Rogers), an excellent group of receivers and added maturity for quarterback Garry Harper, this should be the super season for which coach Jim Carlen has been building. The road schedule is rugged, with the likes of Georgia, Notre Dame and Florida State, but look for the Gamecocks to wind up in a bowl.

Florida State also has 18 returning starters, but the Seminoles' optimism is largely based on the return of last year's successful quarterback tandem. Wally Woodham is the starting pitcher, but Jimmy Jordan often comes out of the bull pen to bail Woodham out of troubled situations. All of last year's receivers also return, so the aerial fireworks should be dazzling in Tallahassee this fall. Aided by a hard-nosed defense, the Seminoles should be a top-20 club this season.

There is also much optimism at Tulane, where most of the key players return from a '78 squad that was much better than its 4--7 record indicates. A severe lack of depth in the offensive line may prove to be the Wave's Achilles' heel.

New coach Howard Schnellenberger takes over an extremely young Miami squad that should improve dramatically over the next two years from maturity. Fourteen frosh earned letters last fall and many of the other steady players were sophs. Add those to another good crop of recruits and look for the Hurricanes to come on strong by season's end.

Kevin Betts will replace the departed and much-lamented quarterback Lloyd Patterson at Memphis State, but he could lose the job to any one of three promising sophs. It will also be impossible to adequately replace graduated receiver Ernest Gray, so look for a much less potent air attack in Memphis this autumn. Fortunately, both lines are deep and experienced.

The East Carolina defensive unit, rated second best in the country last fall, should again carry the Pirates to a successful season, despite a strengthened schedule. Linebacker Mike Brewington and cat-quick quarterback Leander Green will again be the headliners.

For the past two seasons, the Richmond line-up has been heavily laden with freshmen and sophomores, who have now become experienced, so the Spiders will be much improved on the basis of experience alone.

Virginia Tech will benefit from a bumper crop of recruits, including three gem-quality tailbacks, best of whom is speedy Cyrus Lawrence. Added to incumbent runners Kenny Lewis and Mickey Fitzgerald, they should give the Gobblers a superb running attack.

The William & Mary team--especially the defense--was nearly wiped out by graduation. Luckily, a veteran and very good offensive line returns; but whoever wins the quarterback job will be green.

Southern Mississippi's major problem is a horrendous schedule. Dependable quarterback Dane McDaniel and a classy group of runners are returning, but both the offensive line and the kicking game will be serious problems.

The Big Eight conference championship race will again be a dead heat between Nebraska and Oklahoma. Both teams will have new quarterbacks, a host of impressive runners and reconstructed offensive lines. The Nebraska defense is tougher and deeper, however, which appears to give the Cornhuskers the inside track.

The new Nebraska quarterback will be either Jeff Quinn or Tim Hager, with Quinn emerging from spring practice as number one. Transfer Jarvis Redwine (from Oregon State) joins I. M. Hipp, Andra Franklin, Craig Johnson and Tim Wurth to give the Huskers a horde of fearsome rushers. The receivers are also plentiful and good, and Junior Miller is an awesome tight end.

Heisman Trophy winner Billy Sims and David Overstreet will give Oklahoma a sizzling halfback tandem. Although new quarterback J. C. Watts has a strong throwing arm, which could signal a new dimension to the Sooner attack, Oklahoma will continue to be a run-oriented team. Coach Barry Switzer must find a kicker among the fine crop of incoming freshmen to replace graduated superfoot Uwe von Schamann.

The Missouri team will feature two superstar juniors, quarterback Phil Bradley and runners James Wilder. A large percentage of the other key players are also third-year men, which means the Tigers could be a serious contender for the national championship a year from now. They would be on equal footing with Nebraska and Oklahoma this season were it not for the lack of a dependable backup for Bradley and proven replacements for last year's three leading receivers. An asset this fall is the fact that the three toughest opponents--Texas, Nebraska and Oklahoma--all will be played on home turf. Missouri is the only Big Eight school with a natural-grass stadium, and that's a distinct advantage for home games.

New Colorado coach Chuck Fairbanks brought with him a skilled staff of assistants who will do the actual on-field coaching while he talks to the press, hobnobs with wealthy jock freaks and puts his best face forward for the television cameras. The new staff, headed by Doug Dickey, has already installed a more flexible and imaginative offense than last year's attack, which largely featured runs between the tackles and passes on third down and 15 yards to go. The most interesting feature of pre-season drills will be the battle between senior Bill Solomon and sophomore Charlie Davis for the quarterback job. Incoming freshman Clyde Riggins will give much-needed help to the running attack. Dickey's main concern in fall drills will be the search for dependable depth--spring practice revealed a wide difference in quality between starters and reserves.

If everything falls into place, new coach Donnie Duncan could make it big his first year at Iowa State. With only eight starters returning, the ranks would appear to be thin, but the replacements--many of whom were part-time starters in '78--are top quality. Duncan will enjoy a rare luxury, three dependable veteran quarterbacks (Walter Grant, Terry Rubley and John Quinn). The defense, though dangerously thin, will be anchored by sensational sophomore lineman Chris Boskey, a certain future All-America.

After years of futility, prospects are brightening at Kansas State. Skilled new passer Sheldon Paris will be throwing to the best set of receivers in the league, Eugene Goodlow, John Liebe and Eddy Whitley. Add fullbacks Roosevelt Duncan and Darryl Black, who together caught 23 passes last year. Also add brilliant rookie tailback Keith Dearring, who will bring much muzzle velocity to the running game. Other pluses will be a veteran offensive line and a solid kicking game. Look for the Wildcats to pull off a couple of staggering upsets this season.

New Oklahoma State coach Jimmy Johnson takes over a squad that is hobbled by N.C.A.A. probation and a precarious lack of depth everywhere except among the running backs. Despite these problems, the squad caught Johnson's contagious enthusiasm during spring drills. Excellent recruits give hope for the future.

Don Fambrough begins his second tenure (he was pressured out in 1974) as head coach at Kansas. He has scrapped the wishbone attack and installed a pro-set offense that will emphasize passing. The field general will be soph quarterback Kevin Clinton. Two freshman runners, Wayne Capers and Garfield Taylor, will give a much-needed infusion of talent to the running attack. If some adequate reinforcements can be found for both lines, the Jayhawks could be the most improved team in the league. That will still leave them a long way to go.

Texas won nine games last season, including the Sun Bowl annihilation of Maryland, and 39 of the top 44 players on that squad are back in camp--which gives you an idea of how strong the Longhorns will be this year. The only possible trouble spot is the quarterback position, where soph Donnie Little is the only contender who saw action last year. Fortunately, Jon Aune returns after being out for more than a year with an injury. Superstar receiver Lam Jones may have to share kudos with noteworthy soph runner Jam Jones. Were it not for playing in the country's toughest conference, Texas would have an inside track in the national-championship race.

On paper, Houston would appear to have lost much of its offensive prowess to graduation. The replacements, however, are 24-kt. types. Delrick Brown is a faster and more dangerous runner than departed quarterback Danny Davis, an important factor in running the Houston veer offense. There are at least four top-quality runners on tap, and the split-end job will go to Eric Herring, one of the best pass receivers in Houston prep history. The pass rush and pass defense, weaknesses a year ago, were much improved in spring drills, and the schedule seems favorable.

Baylor (with South Carolina and Oregon) could well be one of this season's big surprises. The Bears won only three games in '78, but five losses were by a total of 21 points. Two of the victories were demolitions of archrivals Texas and Texas A & M. Fifteen starters from that team return and are joined by some standout newcomers. Converted tailback Mickey Elam (hero of the upset over Texas) will battle with redshirt Mike Brannan and incoming freshman Kyle Money for the quarterback job. If one of them delivers, Baylor will challenge Texas for the league title. Tailback Walter Abercrombie could turn into a household name in the Southwest.

Southern Methodist, Texas Tech and Texas A & M will all be much-improved teams. The big question is who will survive in a conference in which at least five teams look good enough to win the championship with the aid of a little luck and the absence of critical injuries. Look for Southwest Conference teams to fatten up on nonconference opponents this fall, then knock one another off in unpredictable ways.

Southern Methodist is reputed to have garnered the third best crop of recruits in the nation last spring. At least four of the newcomers--runners Eric Dickerson and Craig James, defensive back Stanley Godine and receiver Mitchell Bennett--have good chances to become starters by season's end. Whatever the Mustangs' fortunes in the conference race, they will be an exciting team to watch, with sterling passer Mike Ford throwing to Playboy All-America receiver Emanuel Tolbert.

What do you have if you have a big, experienced and deep offensive line and a 240-pound fullback (James Hadnot) who runs like an enraged rhinoceros? You have the Texas Tech running attack; and if the Raiders can avoid critical injuries in key positions, they may just trample other teams into submission. The defense, with nine starters returning, will also be tough, deep and mean. In short, visiting teams will find the hospitality in Lubbock far from pleasing this fall, and Southern California's national-championship contenders could get their plows cleaned the first game of the season, on September eighth.

Texas A & M's new I formation (installed at midseason last year, when former head coach Emory Bellard walked off in a huff and the job was given to Tom Wilson) will give breath-taking runner Curtis Dickey an opportunity to have a banner senior season. The passing game, featuring quarterback Mike Mosley, will also be improved, so the Aggie offense should be explosive. End Jacob Green, probably the best defensive player in school history, leads an aggressive defensive unit.

Few teams have suffered such diploma deprivation as Arkansas. The Hogs, therefore, will be critically shy of both depth and experience, especially in the defensive unit. Kevin Scanlon, last year's backup quarterback, will likely be the starter in the early games, but he could lose out to redshirt freshman Tom Jones, who looks like a future great. If crippling injuries can be avoided, this will be a typical Lou Holtz team--a wide-open attack and a prayer that it gets the ball last. The schedule, fortunately, is easier than usual.

The Texas Christian team suffered through a second straight 2--9 season in '78, but it could easily have been a 5--6 year had it not been for a long streak of severe injuries. On the assumption that such misfortune won't strike two years in a row, and with the best recruiting season since the mid-Sixties, we can only assume the Frogs will be much stronger. Several incumbent starters will likely be displaced by freshmen before the season is over.

Rice University is the football poverty center of the Southwest Conference. The Owls won only two games in '78 and, with only five offensive starters returning, prospects look even bleaker for this year.

The final won-lost records of the teams in the Missouri Valley Conference will have little correlation to their relative strengths. The schools don't play one another very often and the nonconference schedules vary from puny to awesome. Tulsa will be much the strongest team in the conference this season, but the Hurricane plays only two other conference teams and the rest of the slate would terrorize some Big Ten teams.

At both Tulsa and New Mexico State, the big-play passing attacks of a year ago will be missing, but both schools have a deep and veteran corps of runners that will take up much of the slack.

Southern Illinois is similarly blessed with runners, but the Salukis also have sterling passer John Cernak and superfast receiver Kevin House to balance the attack.

Since 19 starters are returning, acute greenness will no longer be the major problem at Indiana State. But the squad will still lack adequate size and depth, especially in the lines.

With Dwaine Ball, Wayne Williams and Wardell Wright sharing the ball-carrying chores, Drake should have a productive running attack.

Wichita State will feature a potent brother act this fall. Mickey Collins (who will become the leading rusher in Shocker history) is joined by little brother Herbert (who is rumored to be bigger and faster than Mickey). The sibling rivalry should be fun to watch. New coach Jeff Jeffries is the first black ever to be a head football coach at a major college.

West Texas State has only three senior starters (and only six seniors on the entire squad) and a plethora of talented sophs and transfers, so the future looks bright. Freshman tailback Gus Williams could make big waves his first year on campus.

New coach Jerry Moore takes over a North Texas State team that is deep, experienced, fast and skilled. Last year was supposed to be a rebuilding season in Denton, but the Greenies won nine games. Moore has installed the I formation (à la Nebraska), the better to utilize the services of two super runners, Bernard Jackson and Milton Collins. If Moore can find adequate reinforcements for the linebacker crew (the squad's only lean area), the Mean Green could have an undefeated season.

The Air Force team will also have a new coach, Ken Hatfield, and he will need a lot of luck. The fly boys are few and small. Adequate linemen of both varieties are especially scarce.

Whatever it takes to have a great football team, Southern California has it, including the wily coaching of John Robinson, whose professional excellence we acknowledge by naming him Playboy's Coach of the Year. Robinson will be working with the best collection of college football talent in the country. Fifteen starters return from the team that won last season's United Press version of the national championship. Included are Playboy All-America runner Charles White (this year's leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy), a pro-quality offensive line (led by Playboy All-America linemen Anthony Munoz and Brad Budde), the best quarterback in school history (Paul McDonald) and three tight ends who are good enough to be starters. Add to that a defensive crew that will be much more experienced than last year's group (ten of the twelve top tacklers of '78 return), plus another bumper crop of grade-A freshmen, and the Trojans look to us like the best bet to take the national championship.

Both the Stanford and the Washington teams are strong enough to win the Pacific Ten title in most other seasons. The usual flock of fine receivers (led by Ken Margerum), plus the best group of Stanford runners in many years (best of whom is Playboy All-America Darrin Nelson), greet new Stanford coach Rod Dowhower. The quarterback job will go to Turk Schonert, who is as good a passer as either of his two famed predecessors, Steve Dils and Guy Benjamin, and a better runner than either. Dowhower insists that Milt McColl and Kevin Bates are the best pair of outside linebackers on the West Coast. The most exciting Stanford player will again be diminutive (5'9", 174 pounds) scatback Nelson. He is the only player in college football history to rush for 1000 yards and catch 50 passes in a single season, and he's done it two years in a row. He could easily be the second runner in history (Tony Dorsett was the first) to have four 1000-yard seasons.

The Washington team will also benefit from flashy running, provided by Joe Steele and Toussaint Tyler. The Husky defensive line, anchored by Playboy All-America lineman Doug Martin, could be the best in the nation. Two transfers, punter Rich Camarillo and tight end Dave Bayle, will make big contributions their first year. If Washington has a vulnerable area, it is the thin offensive line, where a few key injuries could wreak havoc.

The Arizona State team has a similar problem up front. Fortunately, the Sun Devils have three excellent quarterbacks, Mark Malone, Mike Pagel and Steve Bratkowski (son of Zeke), in case one of them gets knocked out of the box by onrushing defenders. The passing attack will be hypoed by the addition of redshirt receiver Ron Washington. Freshman Wayne Apuna could become an even better linebacker than his older brother Ben. The two should be playing side by side by season's end.

Arizona coach Tony Mason will have a stadium full of prospects from which to fashion his '79 team. Sixteen starters and as many second-stringers are joined by six senior college transfers (four from the University of Cincinnati, where Mason was head coach until two years ago), ten junior college transfers and a flashy group of freshmen. Rookie Richard Hersey and veteran Larry Heater will give the Wildcats an impressive one-two punch at tailback. Playboy All-America tackle Cleveland Crosby will be the physical and emotional leader of a much-improved defensive unit.

Look for Oregon to be one of the sleeper teams of the year. The Ducks won only two games last fall, but five of the defeats were by a total of 13 points. Last year's raw youngsters are this season's hardened veterans. A key ingredient in the Oregon scheme for sudden success is the quarterback slot, which will be filled by either of two gem-quality newcomers, redshirt Andrew Page or transfer Reggie Ogburn. They will be well protected (four 270-pound offensive tackles are in camp) and will be throwing to game-breaking receiver (and world-class sprinter) Don Coleman. Both quarterbacks are elusive runners and may drive opposing defenses batty with their roll-outs. The early-season schedule is suicidal, but look for the Ducks to sneak up on some of the biggies.

UCLA, a perennial West Coast power, seems destined for an off year. Last June's commencement ceremonies spared only nine starters. One of the survivors, fortunately, was senior quarterback Rick Bashore, who, it is hoped, will return to the form of his sophomore year. With the exception of Bashore and tailback Freeman McNeil, the Bruins are dangerously green in the skilled positions. However, Playboy All-America Kenny Easley, a superb athlete and an even more impressive person, is probably the best defensive back in the country.

Washington State coach Jim Walden will switch to a veer attack, featuring running quarterback Steve Grant, Samoan runner Tali Ena and junior college All-America rusher Tom Ramberg. A large contingent of redshirts will give the Cougars unaccustomed depth and add much heft to a defensive unit that was riddled by injuries last fall.

California's great '78 expectations went awry as the hospital wards filled with injured Bear players. Injuries, or the lack thereof, will again play a vital role in the Bears' success, because both lines are dangerously thin. There is the usual plethora of wide receivers and an ace quarterback (Rich Campbell), but good runners are scarce in Berkeley. Paul Jones is a splendid fullback, but he needs help. Freshman runner Floyd Williams could be the answer.

Coach Craig Fertig is reviving a moribund Oregon State football program, but progress has been painfully slow. The Beaver squad at last includes a number of seasoned veterans, especially in the all-important offensive line. Prize recruit Gary Lee will team with Steve Coury to give quarterback Steve Smith a prime pair of targets. The kicking game, fortunately, is one of the best in the West, and the schedule is much easier than in recent years.

Although the New Mexico team enjoyed a winning season in '78 (only the second in the past seven years), the Lobos were short on linemen, so last winter coach Bill Mondt recruited a small herd of bulldozer types to clear the way for a star-studded backfield. Despite the presence of speedy tailback Mike Carter and fullback Mark Williams (younger brother of former Lobo rushing record holder Mike), Mondt may go to a wide-open passing attack to take advantage of his flock of road-runner-fast receivers.

The optimism at Brigham Young is primed by the presence of quarterbacks Jim McMahon and Marc Wilson, a veteran offensive line and a crowd of redshirts, transfers and quality freshmen to fill the openings in the diploma-depleted defensive unit. Transfer defensive end Glen Titensor (from UCLA) wrecked practices while serving his probation year on the scout team last fall, so look for him to terrorize opposing quarterbacks this season.

The absence of an adequate passing game hurt the Wyoming team in '78, but that problem was solved in spring practice with the emergence of sophomore Phil Davis and the arrival of junior college transfer Greg Tucker. They will be throwing to the best set of Cowboy receivers in a decade.

Hawaii joins the Western Athletic Conference race this fall, and the Warriors' debut will be a happy one if the offensive line can be adequately rebuilt and new quarterback Mike Stennis has a good year. An experienced defense will have to carry the load in early-season games while the attack unit shakes down.

San Diego State quarterback Mark Halda (one of the nation's best) at last has some fast receivers, so the passing game should be awesome. Alas, there are no proven runners in camp, but a large contingent of junior college transfers will fix a flaccid defensive unit.

A tough early-season schedule (including Washington and Tennessee) could prevent Utah from repeating last year's 8--3 success. A new quarterback must be found, but supersoph Del Rodgers will provide the Utes with spectacular running.

It's been a long, long drought at Texas-El Paso, but the youth movement of the past two seasons should begin to pay off this fall, and the Miners could enjoy their first respectable season in many years. Among this year's many recruits are three capable quarterbacks, with David Stone (a transfer from Texas Tech) the likely starter. Also look for new running back James Copeland to make it big.

This will be an off season at Colorado State, because both lines, hard hit by graduation, are weak and thin.

The Utah State team will be even stronger than the 1978 squad that won the Pacific Coast Athletic Association championship in its first try. The big catch is that the schedule has been toughened, with Idaho State and Wyoming being replaced by Nebraska and Arizona State. Eric Hippie, a smart, tough and wonderfully versatile quarterback, will be the principal key to the Aggies' success.

Long Beach State will also depend heavily on the talents of its quarterback, Paul McGaffigan, who will have the help of one of the best offensive lines in recent years. A good group of junior college transfers will upgrade the ground attack.

New Pacific coach Robert Toledo is an avid disciple of the passing game, and he will have three promising quarterback prospects to choose from (junior college transfer Claudio Cipolla and freshman redshirts George Harrison and Bob O'Rourke). The linebacking crew, led by Brad Vassar and Dallas Nelson, could be one of the best in the nation, but the other defensive areas will suffer from inexperience.

San Jose State could easily be the strongest team in the conference yet have one of the least impressive won-lost records. The schedule includes four Pacific Ten opponents, plus toughie Central Michigan. The all-new coaching staff, headed by Jack Elway, promises to fill the air with passes. Ed Luther will do the throwing and there is a host of good receivers in camp.

Fresno State coach Bob Padilla has made sweeping changes in both the offensive and the defensive systems. He also worked overtime this past spring in the recruiting wars, capturing several prize rookies. Junior college transfer Kent Slaton could mature into one of the country's better offensive linemen and freshman Henry Ellard should become one of the top receivers on the Coast before he graduates.

The Fullerton State offensive unit will have a lot of new faces, with all of last year's top rushers and receivers having gone the graduation route. Coach Jim Colletto's main job, however, will be to shore up a defensive unit that was pitifully leaky last season.

And, finally, an observation about a coach's most important survival skill, knowing when to quit: We called Ara Parseghian, legendary ex--Notre Dame coach, at his insurance agency in South Bend and asked him if he ever suffered from the fire-horse syndrome. "Hell, no!" he said. "I haven't chugalugged a bottle of Maalox in years. And I sleep like a baby at night. The weather is beautiful in northern Indiana--come on down and let's go fishing."

So if you're selling insurance--or even fighting a typewriter--don't be too envious this autumn when you're sitting in a stadium, watching the side-line dramatics. Someone down there may wish he were in your place.

Top 20 Teams

1. Southern Cal.....10--1

2. Purdue ...10--1

3. Alabama ..10--1

4. Texas ...... 9--2

5. Penn State ... 9--2

6. Nebraska .... 9--2

7. Stanford ..... 9--2

8. Michigan .... 9--2

9. Oklahoma .... 9--2

10. Pittsburgh .... 9--2

11. South Carolina .9--2

12. Auburn ....9--2

13. Washington ..9--2

14. Michigan State .9--2

15. Houston .....8--3

16. Florida State ...8--3

17. Notre Dame ...8--3

18. Georgia ......8--3

19. N. Carolina St. .8--3

20. Arizona State ..8--4

Possible Breakthroughs:Ohio State (8--3), Baylor (8--3), North Texas State (9--2), Florida (8--3), North Carolina (8--3), Texas Tech (7--4), Texas A & M (7--4).

The All-America Squad

(Listed in order of excellence at their positions, all have a good chance of making someone's All-America team)

Quarterbacks:Mike Ford (Southern Methodist), Rich Campbell (California), Art Schlichter (Ohio State), Phil Bradley (Missouri), Paul McDonald (Southern California), Bill Hurley (Syracuse), Roch Hontas (Tulane), Mark Malone (Arizona State), Marc Wilson (Brigham Young)

Running Backs:Vagas Ferguson (Notre Dame), James Hadnot (Texas Tech), I. M. Hipp (Nebraska), Joe Steele (Washington), Curtis Dickey (Texas A & M), James Wilder (Missouri), James Brooks (Auburn), Matt Suhey (Penn State), Major Ogilvie (Alabama), Amos Lawrence (North Carolina), Marion Barber (Minnesota), Joe Cribbs (Auburn), George Rogers (South Carolina)

Receivers:Mardye McDole (Mississippi State), Mark Brammer (Michigan State), Ken Margerum (Stanford), Junior Miller (Nebraska), Cris Collinsworth (Florida), Eugene Byrd (Michigan State), Dave Harangody (Indiana), Bubba Garcia (Texas--El Paso), Eugene Goodlow (Kansas State), Doug Donley (Ohio State)

Offensive Linemen:Greg Kolenda (Arkansas), John Schmeding (Boston College), Ken Fritz (Ohio State), Allan Kennedy (Washington State), John Arbeznik (Michigan), Craig Wolfley (Syracuse), Ray Snell (Wisconsin)

Centers:Dwight Stephenson (Alabama), Brent Boyd (UCLA), Ray Donaldson (Georgia), Paul Tabor (Oklahoma)

Defensive Linemen:Bruce Clark (Penn State), Gary Don Johnson (Baylor), Ron Simmons (Florida State), Hosea Taylor (Houston), John Adams (Louisiana State), Keena Turner (Purdue), Dave Ahrens (Wisconsin), Matt Millen (Penn State), Steve McMichael (Texas), Jacob Green (Texas A & M)

Linebackers:Mike Singletary (Baylor), Mozell Axson (Miami), Dennis Johnson (Southern California), John Corker (Oklahoma State), George Cumby (Oklahoma), Mike Forrest (New Mexico), Brad Vassar (Pacific), Ben Apuna (Arizona State), Lance Taylor (Texas), Otis Wilson (Louisville)

Defensive Backs:Mark Haynes (Colorado), Woodrow Wilson (North Carolina State), Pete Harris (Penn State), Darrol Ray (Oklahoma), Ricky Barden (North Carolina), Lovie Smith (Tulsa)

Kickers:Mike Lansford (Washington), Bill Adams (Texas Tech), Steve Steinke (Utah State), Joe Williams (Wichita State), Craig Jones (Virginia Military)

Top Newcomers

(Incoming freshmen and transfers who should make it big)

Willie Sydnor, receiver .......................Villanova

Jimmy Smith, running back .................Purdue

Keith Chappelle, receiver ....................Iowa

Robert Budde, offensive lineman ...............Wisconsin

Joe Lukens, offensive lineman ...........Ohio State

Tony Hunter, receiver .................Notre Dame

Glenn Ford, running back ................Tennessee

Buford McGee, running back .................Mississippi

Malcolm Scott, tight end .............Louisiana State

Chris Jones, running back .............Kentucky

Leon Chadwick, receiver ...........Georgia Tech

Clyde Riggins, running back ...............Colorado

Keith Dearring, running back .............Kansas State

Darryl Sheffey, defensive lineman ...........Oklahoma State

Mitchell Bennett, receiver .........Southern Methodist

Eric Dickerson, running back .........Southern Methodist

Tom Jones, quarterback ...........Arkansas

Reuben Jones, quarterback ..........Texas Christian

Eric Hipp, kicker .............Southern California

John Elway, quarterback .................Stanford

Wayne VanDerloo, kicker .................Wyoming

Claudia Cipolla, quarterback ..................Pacific

The East

Independents

Penn State 9--2

Pittsburgh 9--2

Rutgers 8--3

Villanova 8--3

Navy 7--4

Temple 7--4

Syracuse 6--5

Colgate 5--5

West Virginia 3--8

Boston College 3--8

Army 1--10

Ivy League

Dartmouth 7--2

Cornell 7--2

Brown 6--3

Yale 5--4

Columbia 5--4

Harvard 2--7

Pennsylvania 2--7

Princeton 2--7

Top Players: Clark, Millen, Suhey, Harris (Penn State); Green, Heath, Jacobs (Pittsburgh); Steward, Mangiero, Dorn (Rutgers); O'Brien, Long (Villanova); Thornton, McCallister, Feldman (Navy); McCarty, Broomell (Temple); Hurley, Wolfley, Monk (Syracuse); Colosimo, Kimmel (Colgate); Holmes, Thomas (West Virginia); Schmeding (Boston College); Mayes (Army); Dufresne, Shula (Dartmouth); DeStefano, Roth (Cornell); Sinnott, Farnham (Brown); Hill, Regan (Yale); Biaggi (Columbia); Woolway (Harvard); Winemaster (Pennsylvania); Crissy (Princeton).

The Midwest

Big Ten

Purdue 10--1

Michigan 9--2

Michigan State 9--2

Ohio State 8--3

Indiana 6--5

Minnesota 5--6

Wisconsin 5--6

Iowa 3--8

Illinois 3--8

Northwestern 2--9

Mid-American Conference

Ball State 9--2

Central Michigan 9--2

Western Michigan 7--4

Ohio University 6--5

Miami 5--6

Toledo 5--6

Kent State 4--7

Northern Illinois 4--7

Bowling Green 3--8

Eastern Michigan 3--8

Independents

Notre Dame 8--3

Louisville 7--4

Cincinnati 5--6

Top Players: Herrmann, Turner (Purdue); Simpkins, Greer (Michigan); Brammer, Bass, Anderson (Michigan State); Schlichter, Fritz (Ohio State); Harongody, Harkrader (Indiana); Barber, Kitzmann (Minnesota); Ahrens, Snell (Wisconsin); Chappelle (Iowa); Norman (Illinois); Strasser (Northwestern); Brown, Hinton (Ball State); Hogeboom, Jackson (Central Michigan); Manns, Murphy (Western Michigan); Groves (Ohio); Hunter (Miami); Hohenberger (Toledo); McQueen, Hrenya (Kent State); Lewandoski (Northern Illinois); Wright (Bowling Green); Johnson (Eastern Michigan); Waymer, Foley, Ferguson, Huffman (Notre Dame); Wilson, Henry (Louisville); Harvin, Bell (Cincinnati).

The South

Southeastern Conference

Alabama 10--1

Auburn 9--2

Georgia 8--3

Florida 8--3

Tennessee 7--4

Mississippi 6--5

Mississippi State 6--5

LSU 4--7

Vanderbilt 4--7

Kentucky 3--8

Atlantic Coast Conference

North Carolina State 8--3

North Carolina 8--3

Maryland 7--4

Duke 6--5

Clemson 5--6

Virginia 5--6

Georgia Tech 4--7

Wake Forest 3--8

Southern Conference

Chattanooga 8--3

Furman 8--3

Western Carolina 7--4

The Citadel 6--5

Virginia Military 5--6

Appalachian State 5--6

East Tennessee 5--6

Marshall 2--9

Independents

South Carolina 9--2

Florida State 8--3

Tulane 7--4

Miami 6--5

Memphis State 4--7

East Carolina 7--4

Richmond 7--4

Virginia Tech 6--5

William & Mary 6--5

Southern Mississippi 4--7

Top Players: Ogilvie, Stephenson, Hamilton (Alabama); Cribbs, Wood, Warren, Brooks (Auburn); Robinson, Donaldson, Scott (Georgia); Brantley, Collinsworth (Florida); James, Streater, Harper (Tennessee); Miller, Walker (Mississippi); McDole, Jones, Cooks (Mississippi State); Adams, Gajan, Atiyeh (LSU); Mordica, Heflin (Vanderbilt); Jaffe, Carter (Kentucky); Ritcher, Wilson (North Carolina State); Barden, Lawrence (North Carolina); Sievers, Burruss (Maryland); Broadie, Riordan (Duke); Stuckey, B. Brown, L. Brown (Clemson); Anderson, Vigorito (Virginia); Kelley, Chadwick (Georgia Tech); McDougald, Kitson (Wake Forest); Creager, Burke (Chattanooga); Henderson, Morgan (Furman); Harp (Western Carolina); Mitchell, Kreber (The Citadel); Alston, Jones (Virginia Military); Brown, Beasley (Appalachian State); Hutsell (East Tennessee); Inquartano (Marshall); Rogers, Schechterly (South Carolina); Simmons, Flowers (Florida State); Hontas, Simon (Tulane); Axson, Gonzalez (Miami); Locke, Clark (Memphis State); Brewington (East Carolina); Williams (Richmond); McDougald, Lewis (Virginia Tech); Shull, Scott (William & Mary); Stewart, Harvey (Southern Mississippi).

The Near West

Big Eight

Nebraska 9--2

Oklahoma 9--2

Missouri 6--5

Colorado 6--5

Iowa State 6--5

Kansas State 6--5

Oklahoma State 5--6

Kansas 3--8

Southwest Conference

Texas 9--2

Houston 8--3

Baylor 8--3

Southern Methodist 7--4

Texas Tech 7--4

Texas A & M 7--4

Arkansas 6--5

Texas Christian 2--9

Rice 1--10

Missouri Valley Conference

New Mexico State 8--3

Southern Illinois 8--3

Tulsa 1--4

Indiana State 7--4

Drake 5--6

Wichita State 4--7

West Texas State 4--7

Independents

North Texas State 9--2

Air Force 2--9

Top Players: Hipp, Miller, Saalfeld (Nebraska); Sims, Cumby, Tabor (Oklahoma); Bradley, Wilder, Richards (Missouri); Brock, Haynes (Colorado); Boskey, Cuvelier, Neal (Iowa State); Goodlow, Miller (Kansas State); Corker, Bailey (Oklahoma State); Irvin (Kansas); Johnson, Jones, Acker, McMichael (Texas); Jones, Hodge, Taylor (Houston); Singletary, Johnson, Abercrombie (Baylor); Tolbert, Ford (Southern Methodist); Hadnot, Adams, Reeves (Texas Tech); Dickey, Green (Texas A & M); Kolenda, Stewart (Arkansas); Talley, Grimes (Texas Christian); Hertel (Rice); Evans, Niles, Pope (New Mexico State); House, Phillips (Southern Illinois); Blackmon, Smith, Nicholson (Tulsa); Allman (Indiana State); Ball (Drake); Williams (Wichita State); McElroy, Keller (West Texas State); Case, Morris, Jackson (North Texas State); Ziebart, Williams (Air Force).

The Far West

Pacific Ten

Southern California 10--1

Stanford 9--2

Washington 9--2

Arizona State 8--4

Arizona 7--4

Oregon 6--5

UCLA 5--6

Washington State 5--6

California 3--8

Oregon State 3--8

Western Athletic Conference

New Mexico 8--3

Brigham Young 7--4

Wyoming 6--6

Hawaii 6--5

San Diego State 5--6

Utah 5--7

Texas--El Paso 4--7

Colorado State 2--10

Pacific Coast Conference

Utah State 8--3

Long Beach State 8--3

Pacific 7--3

San Jose State 5--6

Fresno State 4--7

Fullerton State 4--7

Top Players: White, Munoz, Budde, McDonald, Johnson (Southern California); Nelson, Margerum, McColl (Stanford); Martin, Steele, Lansford (Washington); Malone, Kohrs, Apuna (Arizona State); Crosby, Heater, Oliver (Arizona); Williams, Elshire (Oregon); Easley, Boyd (UCLA); Grant, Kennedy (Washington State); Campbell, Graham, Skaugstad (California); Smith (Oregon State); Forrest, Wright (New Mexico); McMahon, Wilson, Titensor (Brigham Young); Ogrin (Wyoming); Allen, Tuinei (Hawaii); Inge, Halda (San Diego State); Griffin, Rodgers (Utah); Garcia (Texas--El Paso); Formica, Stockdale (Colorado State); Jones, Hippie, Parros (Utah State); McGaffigan, Caffey (Long Beach State); Vassar, Nelson (Pacific); Luther, Hines (San Jose State); Slaton, Woods (Fresno State); Harris, Campbell (Fullerton State).