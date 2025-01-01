Playboy's Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast

Tweed, Texture and Tone are the key words to this fall's tailored menswear. Styles that used to be called weekend or country clothes have come to town, bringing with them an air of casual formality that's subtly British yet international in scope. Counterpoint this with the increased use of rich fabrics and unexpected color combinations (would you believe that iridescent shades, including vivid blue and rose, are staging a comeback?) and you have a fashion score that's bright with versatility. Combinations such as velvet with tweed, loden with corduroy and--get this--even mink with wool are indications that there's a trend to more sensuality, as well as selectivity, in what we're putting on our backs. But while fashion rules are being tastefully bent, we're happy to announce that there's nothing truly radical on the drawing boards of designers and manufacturers. (By now, we've all adjusted to the narrower lapels, smaller collars and skinny ties that have replaced the dated big-spread look of a few years ago.) Next month, we'll check out the trends in cold-weather casualwear. Men's fashions, as they say, are looking good.