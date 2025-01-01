Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill ................................................ 3

The World of Playboy ................................... 11

Dear Playboy ........................................... 17

Playboy After Hours .................................... 27

Movies ................................................. 34

Music .................................................. 46

Sports ................................................. 52

Art .................................................... 53

Books .................................................. 57

People ................................................. 60

Coming Attractions ..................................... 64

The Playboy Advisor .................................... 67

The Playboy Forum ...................................... 73

Playboy Interview: Masters and Johnson--candid conversation ................ 87

In our 25th year of publishing, we talk with America's best-known sex researchers--now in their 25th year of examining human sexuality--and we find out, among other things, that you can relax, fellas, size doesn't count.

Jambeaux--fiction ......................... Laurence Gonzales 124

In an excerpt from the forthcoming novel of the same title, a hard-rock musician, fed up with playing top-40 in sleazy bars, busts out to form the shitkickingest band in the South.

Carnival Knowledge--pictorial ..................... 128

Preview shots of Playboy Productions' upcoming ABC-TV movie, The Death of Ocean View Park, featuring Mike Connors, Martin Landau, Caroline McWilliams, Diana Canova, Linda Brooks and an exploding roller coaster.

The Executioner's Song--article ............. Norman Mailer 136

The second installment of our excerpt from the author's stunning new biography of Gary Gilmore. In this episode, Gilmore, enamored of a white truck, commits murder for it and is arrested as his girl, Nicole, finds that her fears about him have come true.

The Condominium Conspiracy--article ............. Asa Baber 140

With condo conversions booming around the country, we investigate a phenomenon that's making real-estate developers rich and apartment dwellers sick.

Jolie Sylvie--playboy's playmate of the month ............ 144

French-Canadian Sylvie Garant was a runner-up in our 25th Anniversary Playmate Hunt, and you wrote asking to see more of this leggy Toronto fashion model. Because we aim to please, you've got her.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor .......................... 156

Cover Story

Los Angeles model Phyllis McCreary posed for Executive Art Director Tom Staebler's camera to create this Harlow spoof for our annual Sex in Cinema roundup (see page 174). If you can't find the Rabbit, stop looking at Phyllis and look at the photos. Check the picture of Warren Beatty. If you can't find Warren Beatty, it's because he's half hidden by Paul Newman. See the lipstick marks? Phyllis is a creative kisser; yes, indeed. Chinese say, "Woman who kiss like rabbit all hopped up." (Harlow can you go?)

Shooter--autobiography .............. David Hume Kennerly 158

The 32-year-old Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer spins a few yarns about his years covering the White House under Gerald Ford and Vietnam. To illustrate the stories, we have some of his best photographs.

The Gospel According To Monty Python ..... Reg Potterton 161

Interviews with this droll band of comedians about their latest movie, Life of Brian, which illustrates that while religion may not be fun, it can be funny.

Playboy's Fall & Winter Fashion Forecast--attire ..................... David Platt 162

Part two of our forecast gives you a preview of the best in casualwear for the chilly months that are almost upon us.

Dr. Bofwad's Secret Manor--erotographica ........ Derek Pell 167

In this mysterious house, you never know where you'll find a naked body.

Love on the Line--memoir ................. Harry Stein 171

Most of the time, Ma Bell is a pain in the ass; but now and then, she makes a mistake that can lead to romance.

Sex in Cinema--1979--article .............. Arthur Knight 174

What does eroticism on the screen have in common with gasoline? This year, a little had to go a long way.

London Music Hall--ribald classic ............................ 187

The Escape--humor ........................ Shel Silverstein 190

A wry look at women's liberation.

Donovan, at Ease--pictorial .................................. 195

Gorgeous Colleen Donovan is a Sp/4 lab technician in this man's Army, and by publishing these pictures of her, we think we're doing our bit to increase volunteer enlistment.

Playboy Pad: Making Room at the Top--modern living ........ 201

Want to convert three small rooms into a large, well-designed one? Here's how.

Playboy Funnies--humor .................................... 205

Playboy's Pipeline ............................................ 209

Man & woman, Keogh and IRA plans, headphones, Key West.

Playboy Potpourri ................................................. 250

Playboy's Informed Source ......................................... 285

A new monthly feature with everything you need to know to be healthy, happy, rich and get more girls! Our first installment: staying in shape for the winter.

Little Annie Fanny--satire ... Harvey Kurtzman and Will Elder 291

Playboy on the Scene ............................................. 295

Short hits on industrial watches, shirts and ties (plus how to tie the latter) and silent servants; also, Grapevine, Playboy's Roving Eye and Sex News.