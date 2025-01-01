Carnival Knowledge

"The Roller-Coaster train crashes into the protective tank above the underground gas line, creating a sudden cataclysmic Explosion." So reads the script for the climactic scene of a new Playboy production (in association with Furia-Oringer Productions), the two-hour TV movie for ABC titled The Death of Ocean View Park. Starring Mike Connors, Martin Landau, James (Paper Chase) Stephens, Caroline (Soap) McWilliams, Diana (Soap) Canova and Linda Brooks, the disaster epic is highlighted by the actual destruction of an 80-year-old roller coaster at the Ocean View Amusement Park in Norfolk, Virginia.