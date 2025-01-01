Playboy Pad: Making Room at the Top

Most people would be content to have a luxury two-bedroom high-rise apartment on Manhattan's East Side. But bachelor owner Larry Solin isn't most people. Because he conducts much of his business at home, Solin hired the design firm of Bray-Schaible to change the floor plan of his apartment and make a huge studio apartment out of it--with the bedroom area separated by louvers that open and close electronically. Solin wisely kept the decor of the apartment clean and simple, choosing furnishings of black leather and chrome and mirroring walls. The result is a sleek, masculine environment in which it is as easy to conduct business as it is to nurture a social life--and Solin's definitely not hurting for either.