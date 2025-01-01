Playboy's Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast: Part Two

For The Past Several Years, styles in casual clothing have been borrowed from such strenuous sports as jogging and tennis. This season, we see a greater interest in aesthetics and individuality than in function and games. Touch-me textures, offbeat colorations and iridescent hues spark a less-than-serious mood that's a pleasant change from the locker-room-jock look. It also may come as a surprise to learn that that bane of the corporate uniform, the necktie, has been widening its role (while narrowing its width) and has become as much an element of casual dressing as it is a symbol of board-room conformity. (For more on the new role of the necktie and how to tie it, check the On the Scene section in this issue.) We see its appeal as being based on its ability to add even more color and texture to an outfit--plus a thumbing-the-nose element of wit. Equally prevalent this coming season are sweaters, which will be used for everything from outerwear to vests. In sum, 'tis the season to keep warm, and the best way to accomplish that is by artfully adding on layers of clothes. You'll be glad you did when you read your thermostat this January and weep.