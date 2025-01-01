Address_Copyright_Credit
December, 1979
Playbill .......................................................... 7
The World of Playboy .............................................. 17
Dear Playboy ...................................................... 23
Playboy After Hours ............................................... 37
Movies ............................................................ 47
Adventures ........................................................ 54
Music ............................................................. 56
Travel ............................................................ 64
Books ............................................................. 68
Coming Attractions ................................................ 72
The Playboy Advisor ............................................... 77
The Playboy Forum ................................................. 85
Playboy Interview: Al Pacino--candid conversation .............. 99
The first in-depth interview with everybody's favorite short, dark and handsome type. He reviews his roles in The Godfather and Dog Day Afternoon and discusses the three loves of his life: women, acting and New York City.
Raquel--pictorial essay ....... Buck Henry and Lawrence S. Dietz 156
She has changed her image from one of raw sexuality to that of elegant sexuality, and we like it, we like it!
The Holy Land--fiction .............................. John Updike 168
Spending his holiday with his new wife in Jerusalem, Henry Bech finds it hard to get it up for religion.
Dreaming of a White Christmas--drink .. Emanuel Greenberg 171
Drink light over the holidays; light-colored spirits, wines and liqueurs, that is.
The Executioner's Song--article .............. Norman Mailer 173
The conclusion of our excerpt from Mailer's chilling new book of the same title. Gilmore's date with the firing squad is set, and he faces his own death as unflinchingly as he committed murder.
The Great Comic Heroes Trivia Quiz ........... David A. Fryxell 178
Comics are bigger than ever, so stare through these pages to test yourself on esoteric comic lore. What? No X-ray vision? How about your spider sense? No? Try your thumb.
Sex In America: Los Angeles--article .... Barry Farrell and Penelope McMillan 180
There isn't as much sex for sale in Lotusland as there is in some big cities, because there's so much of it for free. If you can't get any there, you might as well wait until your next reincarnation. Everybody gets it there.
Hollywood--article .............................. James Wohl 181
A special inside--very inside--look at the kink center of the universe.
Two for the Show--attire ............................ David Platt 185
Call it unisex if you must, but it's easier than ever before for you and your lady to outfit yourselves off the same rack.
The Winner--verse ................................. Shel Silverstein 193
There's only one thing wrong with being the top man all the time: It damn near kills you.
Canny Candace--playboy's playmate of the month ................... 198
Candy Collins may be one of Chicago's favorite fashion models, but she isn't content. She wants a new career behind the camera.
Cover Story
If ever there were any question that Raquel Welch is one of the sexiest women in America, this Photo of her by Chris Von Wangenheim should settle all arguments forever. For still more of Raquel, including her thoughts about her burgeoning career as a serious actress, see Raquel on page 156.
Playboy's Party Jokes--humor ................................. 210
Used in Evidence--fiction ...................... Frederick Forsyth 212
Sometimes when you tear down an old building, you find something unexpectedly interesting inside the walls.
Playboy's Christmas Gift Guide--gifts ........................ 215
For the man who likes to play Santa with style.
Le Roy Neiman Sketchbook--pictorial .......................... 221
America's foremost popular artist takes a colorful look at Cuba's heavyweight champ, Teofilo Stevenson.
Playmates Forever!--pictorial ................................. 222
Thirteen centerfold ladies from years past prove that some women, like some wines, get better with age.
A Bonehead Course In N.F.L. Betting--article ................................ Lawrence Linderman 235
Peter Beard--visual diary .................................... 238
The world through the eyes of one of the last great eccentric aristocrats. He's a friend of the rich and famous, photographer par excellence, explorer and Cheryl Tiegs's current companion. What more can we say?
Berserk Angel--personality .................. William Brashler 242
Who is Richard Pryor? Sweet guy? Maniac? Racist? Humanitarian? Only Richard Pryor knows for sure, and he's not telling.
Teach Your Children Well--humor ............. Shel Silverstein 244
When you give your kids the best of what you know, be sure that what you know is the best.
Buck Rabbit--amusements ..................................... 249
Want to make your money multiply? Make two Playboy Rabbits out of dollar bills, then give them a little privacy.
Sex Stars of 1979--pictorial essay ............... Jim Harwood 250
The silver screen was kind of cool this past year, but the private lives of the stars were hotter than ever.
The Philter of the Shaman of Sungtao--ribald classic .......... 262
Playboy's College Basketball Preview--sports .. Anson Mount 267
Our early selections for the best undergrad round-ball players in America.
Playboy's Christmas Cards--verse .................. Tom Koch 272
Timely sentiments you won't find at your local stationer's.
The 1980 Playboy Music Poll--music ......................... 276
Time to vote for your favorite performers, from jazz to rock to R&B to country.
Playboy Funnies--humor ..................................... 281
Playboy's Pipeline ................................................. 291
A look ahead at American cars in the Eighties.
Playboy Potpourri ............................................... 344
Playboy's New Age Primer ........................................ 379
Playboy's Informed Source ....................................... 393
How to enjoy the winter without freezing your buns off.
Little Annie Fanny--satire .. Harvey Kurtzman and Will Elder 401
Playboy on the Scene ............................................ 405
Gifts for women, shiny clothes, solar homes. Plus Grapevine and Sex News.
