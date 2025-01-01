Playboy's College Basketball Preview

Enjoy this college basketball season; the sport in its present form may not be around much longer. Like so many other institutions, it is being reshaped by the immensity of its own success. It is difficult for any activity that generates enormous amounts of cash to maintain a pretense of amateurism, and the pressures on college basketball and its players seem irresistible.

Consider the following: (1) A winning basketball team can fill a 20,000-seat arena as many as 30 times a year. That's a lot of bucks. (2) Compared with college football, for example, the production costs are relatively low--a maximum of 15 scholarships to be underwritten instead of 95, and a coaching staff of three instead of ten. (3) One superstud player can--even as a freshman--turn a soso team into a conference champion and a national power. (4) The nature of the game allows a player's individual excellence to show itself without excessive dependence on the performance of his teammates, thus encouraging the prima-donna syndrome. In football even the flashiest halfback or quarterback can't score many points if he plays on a mediocre team. (5) Whatever his academic precocity, a superstar basketball player can't be unaware of the enormous revenues his presence generates, and he has a natural desire to enjoy a few of the goodies himself. (6) Unlike the pro-football teams, the National Basketball Association can draft a promising player at any time he chooses to make himself available--no need to wait until his college class graduates.

With all this, the intense competition among colleges to recruit the top prep basketball players often rivals the CIA versus the K.G.B. The lengths to which coaches, university officials and influential alumni go to keep the best players happy and in school a full four years are often ludicrous (and even more often a breach of N.C.A.A. regulations).

Caution, institutional pride and academic pretensions are often abandoned in the frantic rush to recruit the best prospects. One prime prepster this past spring announced publicly his intention to turn pro after his sophomore year, yet nearly every major school in the country tried desperately to sign him. One of Chicago's blue-chip high schoolers, having some difficulty with the written language, was given a verbal exam to see if he could qualify academically for the major Midwestern university he had decided to attend. Asked to name the months of the year, he got ten right. That's an 83 percent score, so he was accepted. The high school teacher who was pressured (in fear of losing her job) to administer the test and give a passing grade told an inquiring reporter that such verbal exams for aspiring student athletes often include such questions as (A) Who is President of the United States? (B) Who is the coach of your basketball team? (C) Who is buried in Grant's Tomb?

The facade of amateurism in college basketball has become so distorted that some forces within the game are now quietly at work to make vital changes. Since a return to old-fashioned pure amateurism would be a virtual impossibility, one proposed plan for stripping away the ubiquitous web of hypocrisy is to award all college players not only room and board but a reasonable salary as well. Those players who also want to attend classes in pursuit of a degree would be allowed to do so (at no cost, of course), but the others would be spared the pain of studying basket weaving and music appreciation.

If the colleges don't resolve the problem, the National Basketball Association may do it for them by establishing a system of farm clubs, much like professional baseball, where the best neophyte players in the country--whatever their age or academic status--can sharpen their skills and get paid while doing it. Such minor-league clubs would likely (continued on page 275)Basketball Preview(continued from page 270) outdraw most college teams at the gate.

With that bit of perspective, let's look at the prospects for the coming season.

The Pittsburgh team lost starting center Ed Scheuermann before the season opened last fall, but with fabulous Sam Clancy filling in, the Panthers rallied to win ten of their last 13 games. Clancy and four other sometime starters will return, along with a healed Scheuermann, and the optimism is heady in Pittsburgh. With Scheuermann playing the post position and Clancy moving back to forward, the Panthers' front-court play will be awesome.

At West Virginia, the arrival of transfer center Phil Collins, a very physical player, will provide some much needed muscle under the boards. (The rebounding last year was dreadful.) Another recruit, freshman Greg Jones, should bring the skills needed to quarterback the offense.

St. Bonaventure is the newest conference member, and the Bonnies believe they can cop the championship their first year. To do so, they must find a dependable point guard. Mark Jones, a can't-miss prospect in an otherwise lean recruiting year, should fill the bill.

Graduation devastated an excellent Rutgers team, taking four of the top six players. In a rebuilding season, recruits Jeff Allen, Kevin Black and Ken Payne will clock a lot of court time.

This could be a very happy winter for Villanova. Diploma attrition was minimal, the schedule is easier and three newcomers (center John Pinone, shooting forward Mike Mulquin and point guard Stewart Granger) are good enough to displace some of the returning starters. Obviously, the Wildcats have solved their depth problems.

George Washington fans are hoping that the injury plague, which produced their first losing season in five years, is past. In any case, the backup problems should be fixed by the arrival of five promising recruits, best of whom are junior college transfers Curtis Smith and Tom Gore.

Duquesne also enjoyed a fruitful recruiting season, landing a much needed big man, seven-footer Ricky Tunstall. With better depth and experience, the Dukes could be a sleeper this winter.

Syracuse should dominate the newly formed Big East Conference. Four starters return, led by center Roosevelt Bouie and forward Louis Orr (the Louie Bouie show). Look for the Orangemen to play in their tenth consecutive postseason tournament.

With a little luck, either Connecticut or Georgetown could challenge Syracuse. Nearly everyone will be back from a Connecticut squad that won 21 games last year, and the veteran crew is strengthened by the return from injury of forward Jim Abromaitis.

Georgetown also has a solid nucleus of veterans returning from a team that compiled the best record (24-5) in school history. Look for freshman Barry Scott to make a big contribution his first year.

St. John's has all five starters back, and they will be joined by two promising recruits, freshman Dave Russell and transfer Curtis Redding. Unfortunately, the bench is thin and the schedule rugged.

This should be an interesting year for Seton Hall, which has a very young team and also faces the toughest schedule in school history.

St. Joseph's should displace Temple as the top team in the East Coast Conference. The Hawks' two main weaknesses of a year ago, lack of bench strength and weak outside shooting, should be fixed with the arrival of two transfers (Mike Morrow and Steve Kearney), plus a pair of freshmen (Paul Morrison and Ferdie Auñon). Insiders are hoping that center Boo Williams will regain the form of his freshman year.

The Temple squad lost its three best players to graduation and the schedule is tougher. There is plenty of returning talent, but it will take a while to regroup.

If the La Salle team can avoid a repeat of last year's injury epidemic and survive a difficult December schedule, the Explorers could be one of the surprise teams of the East.

An impressive crop of recruits will give the American University team much improved outside shooting and depth. Best of the newcomers are transfers Chris Knoche and Dennis Ross and freshman Gordon Austin. With that added help, superstar forward Boo Bowers should have his biggest year.

Unlike last year (when Pennsylvania dominated), nearly every team in the Ivy League will have a shot at the championship this season. Both of last winter's top teams, Pennsylvania and Columbia, lost their four best players and will face rebuilding years. Four also-rans, Dartmouth, Brown, Yale and Cornell, will be much stronger because of a wealth of returning experience.

This should be the strongest Old Dominion team in school history. With four of last year's starters joined by three fabulous freshmen (Bert Kragtwijk, Mark West and Grant Robinson), the Monarchs have an excellent chance for a top-20 rating at season's end.

The Iona team made it to the N.C.A.A. play-offs for the first time ever last March, and with premier center Jeff Ruland back with most of his supporting cast, this should be another banner year.

Both Holy Cross and Penn State, with (continued on page 300)Basketball Preview(continued from page 275) four starters returning, will have stronger teams. Ronnie Perry will again be the Crusaders' main man. Incoming freshman forward Chris Logan could be a starter by midseason.

Penn State has pulled out of the Eastern Eight to go it alone as a major national independent (à la football). This is a fortuitous year for the Nittany Lions to strike out on their own, because they could be one of the most improved teams in the country. Last season's top six scorers return (three are only sophomores) and the incoming class of recruits will add quality bench strength.

Despite a serious lack of height, the Navy team could have a winning season. Army, however, was wiped out by graduation and the incoming recruits won't be much help.

The Big Ten has supplanted the Atlantic Coast Conference as the nation's strongest basketball loop. At least five of the teams have an excellent chance to wind up in the top 20 standings at season's end. Obviously, they'll spend the winter knocking one another off. The survivors will likely be determined by injuries, luck and last-second baskets.

Ohio State looks to us like the best bet to take the conference laurels, with the N.C.A.A. championship a distinct possibility. Had they had only one more excellent player to supplement the play of stalwarts Herb Williams and Kelvin Ransey, the Buckeyes could have challenged national champion Michigan State last year. Williams and Ransey both return this season, and the needed third man has arrived in the person of superstud freshman Clark Kellogg, one of those gemquality recruits who can make a dramatic impact their first season. He will give the Buckeyes additional scoring potential, rebounding strength and the slick passing that was absent last year.

Like Ohio State, Indiana bordered on greatness last season and has solved its most obvious skill problems with the signing of a single blue-chip freshman, guard Isiah Thomas. Also like the Buckeyes, Indiana suffered minimal graduation losses, but the Hoosiers still don't have the overpowering big man in the middle that top championship contenders need. Indiana's major liability through a grueling season could be coach Bob Knight's belligerent personality and explosive temper. He is said to be the only man in the country who can walk into an empty room and start a fight.

The key to Purdue's success this year, as last, will be the awesome scoring and rebounding skills of Playboy All-America center Joe Barry Carroll. Six of last year's top seven players return and are joined by flashy junior college transfer guard Kevin Stallings, who is reputed to be a passing wizard. If he can get the ball to Carroll often enough, the Boilermakers could set some scoring records.

Playboy All-America guard Ronnie Lester returns to Iowa, as does last winter's freshman sensation Kevin Boyle, and freshman Mark Gannon could be a starter by midseason. Unfortunately, the Hawkeyes have blown their cover--they won't be able to sneak up on other teams this year.

Eight of last season's ten lettermen return to the Illinois team that dashed out to a 15-0 start before collapsing in late winter. The major problem was a weak guard corps, but that seems solved by the arrival of three prime recruits, Kevin Bontemps, Quinn Richardson and Reno Gray.

Although Michigan State lost only two of its top ten players (Earvin Johnson and Gregory Kelser), they happened to be two of the best in the country. As a result, last season's support players must become this year's key operatives. The Spartans will be a veteran club, and the addition of transfer guard Kevin Smith will help, but it will be hard to come up with an encore to last year's national-championship act.

Everyone returns to a Wisconsin team that became dynamic at season's end. Prime recruits Mike Kreklow and Greg Dandridge--instant starters at many schools--may not see much action their first year in Madison.

Northwestern could be the most improved team in the Big Ten, which isn't saying much, since the Wildcats won only six games last winter. Seven-foot center Brian Jung and forward Jim Stack have returned to health and two rookies, point guard Michael Jenkins and swingman Gaddis Rathel, will bring needed speed and jumping ability. Maybe the Wildcats can learn how to win some of the close games.

The loss of center Phil Hubbard (to the pros) will severely limit the Michigan team's prospects, because no replacement of even approximate quality is on hand. Likeliest candidates for the post position are Paul Heuerman and John Garris. Freshman Joe James's leaping ability could get him a starting job his first year.

The Minnesota team, with four freshman starters, suffered from inexperience last year. That liability has been fixed by time, and two recruits--forward Zebedee Howell and guard Carl Dale--could provide much needed rebounding and playmaking skills. This year's team will again be built around premier forward Kevin McHale.

The best recruiting class in years will provide the Toledo team with the depth it sorely needed last year. The quality of the freshmen will help the veterans keep their competitive edge, so the Rockets should return to the N.C.A.A. play-offs at season's end.

Beefy junior college transfer Mike Robinson will give the Central Michigan team the powerful inside game lacking last winter. The Chippewas will again have an explosive running edge if top freshman recruits Melvin McLaughlin and James Koger can fill in at the guard spots. The heavy turnover in the starting line-up will likely preclude much earlyseason success, but the Chippewas could be a major factor in the conference race by post-season tournament time.

Bowling Green could be the most improved team in the Mid-American Conference, if only because of the return to health of sharpshooter Joe Faine. Only one letterman graduated and four promising freshman recruits are in camp.

The key to Ball State's success will again be the play of Mike Drews and George Bradley, who were two of the best sophomores in the conference last winter. The Cardinals' major liability will be the lack of a strong center.

A wave of basketball enthusiasm has swept Kent State as the Flashes posted their best record last year since 1971. The optimism may be well founded, because six promising recruits join all but one of last year's top ten players.

Miami also suffered minimal graduation losses but still has the same problem that precluded success last year--lack of a good big man under the boards.

With nearly everyone returning, the Western Michigan team could be much improved if transfers Mike Kabat and Harold Triche live up to their advance billings. The Broncos' major task will be to improve last season's dreadful defensive play.

Oral Roberts University and Oklahoma City will be cofavorites to win the first championship of the newly formed Midwestern City Conference (City Six, for short). Oral Roberts will probably have the better chance, because new coach Ken Hayes will have all five starters, plus the top three reserves, back from last year's squad. Oklahoma City also has a new coach, Ken Trickey, who recruited three quality junior college players who could be immediate starters. Loyola, a much maturer team than last year, will be sorely handicapped by a lack of height.

Evansville, after making an impressive comeback last season after the plane crash that wiped out its entire squad and coaching staff two years ago, will be even stronger this year. But so will the schedule, and the Aces will still lack quickness.

Few teams in memory could match the depth of talent that Notre Dame enjoys this year. This is the most experienced Irish squad in many years and the ability is so evenly distributed that any of the 11 returning squad men could be starters. Rookie John Paxson was possibly the best prep point guard in the nation last year. The center position may be a small problem, because this is the first season in many years that the Irish haven't had a behemoth under the boards. Coach Digger Phelps's main problem this year may be figuring out how to play everyone. With all that depth and ability, the Irish look to us like the best bet to capture the N.C.A.A. championship.

DePaul's sudden success last winter was the stuff of which Hollywood scenarios are made: A small inner-city school that for decades had been playing in the shadow of more prominent Midwestern independents and the Big Ten schools, then suddenly one fabulous freshman (Playboy All-America forward Mark Aguirre) and a bit of luck brought the Blue Demons to the brink of a national championship. The events were doubly gratifying because coach Ray Meyer, who has been tutoring the Demons since shortly after Columbus landed, probably inspires more esteem and affection from players, peers and writers than any other cage mentor in the land. Meyer's success is apparently contagious, because he enjoyed his best recruiting season ever, landing three blue chippers (Teddy Grubbs, Terry Cummings and Bernard Randolph) who could duplicate Aguirre's freshman heroics if they can get enough playing time. Meyer has a way of making players bloom early, so don't be surprised if his team winds up in the N.C.A.A. finals next March.

The Detroit team, under new coach Willie McCarter, will have the same strengths as last year's squad that won 22 games. Trouble is, the schedule has been greatly beefed up. Look for transfer Tony Core to add much rebounding strength.

Playboy All-America guard Sam Worthen will be the key to whatever success Marquette enjoys this winter. He will have plenty of help among the starters, but the bench may be perilously shallow, because this was a lean recruiting year in Milwaukee.

The Dayton team could be a national power again if some added rebounding strength can be found and if rookie John Tomlinson can make up only partly for the loss of graduated guard Jim Paxson.

The Duke team disappointed its followers last winter by having a merely good year after nearly everyone--including us--picked it to win the national championship. Inconsistent play by sophomore forwards Gene Banks and Kenny Dennard--after spectacular freshman years--and a spate of late-season injuries were the main problems. An excellent crop of freshman recruits should give the Blue Devils more quality depth and better outside firepower this season. The latter improvement will keep opposing teams from ganging up on Playboy All-America center Mike Gminski. Keep an eye on the Duke-Kentucky season-opening exhibition game in Springfield, Massachusetts, on November 17; it will be an early indicator on two of the country's most promising teams.

Like Duke, the North Carolina team was only a couple of wins short of greatness last winter, graduation losses were minimal and some blue-chip recruits will add even better depth. Best of the newcomers, James Worthy, could win a starting berth before Christmas. Playboy All-America Mike O'Koren (a complete player) and Al Wood (a spectacular outside shooter) may be the best pair of forwards in the country.

Every year there are two or three teams whose fortunes skyrocket because of the arrival of one top-quality recruit. Such should be the case at Virginia this year with the arrival of 7'4" freshman Ralph Sampson. He will cure the Cavaliers' acute rebounding problem and augment the deadly accurate shooting of Jeff Lamp and Lee Raker.

North Carolina State also has a 7'4" player, sophomore Chuck Nevitt, who could be a superstar if he can gain some weight. The Wolfpack would have been among the top half dozen teams in the country last year if some midseason one-point games had gone its way. Hawkeye Whitney, who does everything well, will again be the backbone of the team.

The Maryland team's main problem is that it is a merely excellent team in the power-laden Atlantic Coast Conference. The Terps have only one discernible weakness--no proven center--but that should keep them out of the championship race. If Buck Williams moves to the post, rookie forward Mark Fothergill could win a starting job.

All of Wake Forest's top players return, so the Deacons will be a very experienced team, even though four of the starters will be sophomores. A point guard must be found to lead the attack, with newcomer Kenny Vaughns the likeliest candidate for the job.

Clemson's forward wall this winter could feature three 6'10" players. Unfortunately, after last season's success, the Tigers won't be able to waylay unsuspecting opponents as they did a year ago.

Georgia Tech joins the Atlantic Coast Conference, and it will be a baptism of fire. The Yellow Jackets will be hopelessly outclassed. Forward Lenny Horton and guard Brook Steppe are A.C.C.-caliber players, but after them the ranks are woefully thin.

Louisiana State won its first Southeastern Conference basketball championship in a quarter century last February, and, despite the loss of two starters, this year's squad looks even stronger. A massive infusion of talent comes with the return to health of Playboy All-America forward Durand Macklin and the arrival of two superrecruits, guard Mark Alcorn and forward Howard Carter. Several pro scouts insist that Macklin is the best college player in the land, and his silky inside moves are perfectly complemented by the superb outside shooting of teammate DeWayne Scales. The Tigers are among the top half-dozen teams in the nation and have an excellent shot at the national championship.

Unless, of course, they get bushwhacked by a greatly improved Kentucky team. The Wildcats' obvious deficiencies of a year ago--size, depth and experience--have been cured by the return of four starters and the arrival of perhaps the most talented group of freshmen in school history. Playboy All-America Kyle Macy leads one of the best guard corps in the country. Add two fabulous freshmen--wonderfully versatile Derrick Hord and seven-footer Sam Bowie, whose outside shooting was legend in prep circles--and Kentucky should be among the most improved teams in the land.

Forward Reggie Johnson will be the key player on an experienced Tennessee team. Two prime-quality recruits, Dale Ellis and Anthony Love, should log a lot of court time their first year.

Alabama lost only one starter from last year's fine team, but that was Reggie King--one of the premier players in school history--and there's no one on the squad who can adequately replace him. The Tide still suffers from the lack of a big man to play center, and this year's crop of recruits (except for guard Mike Davis) was a disappointment.

Center Rickey Brown will again be the fulcrum of the Mississippi State team. His may be one of the few familiar faces on the court, though, because the Bulldogs had a bonanza recruiting season. Best of the new faces are guard Kent Looney, pivot man Kalpatrick Wells and sharpshooter Spencer Richardson.

Superquick Tommy Springer was the sparkplug for Vanderbilt's surprising success last season. He and premier forward Charles Davis will again be the Commodores' top guns. But new coach Richard Schmidt must find a dependable center, and transfer Willie Jones seems to be the likeliest candidate.

In only one year, Georgia coach Hugh Durham has turned Athens into a caldron of basketball excitement. Under Durham, the Bulldogs--a perennial also-ran in conference cage competition--could soon become a basketball power. Last season's debilitating lack of depth has been cured by a fine group of freshman recruits, best of whom are forwards Terry Fair and Dominique Wilkins.

Both Auburn and Mississippi will have much improved teams, because neither had significant graduation losses and both picked up a couple of recruits who can help cure last season's deficiencies. Freshmen Darrell Lockhart and Byron Henson will see a lot of action at Auburn, as will rookies Carlos Clark and James Green at Mississippi.

This should be another happy winter in Louisville--the Cardinals have an abundance of talent and experience. The key man will again be guard Darrell Griffith, but most improvement could come from the added maturity and healed wounds of center Wiley Brown. Newcomer Rodney McCray (Scooter's little brother) should also add a lot of muscle under the boards.

The Florida State team will benefit greatly from the arrival of transfers Elvis Rolle (from Oral Roberts) and Don Cox (from Indiana). More help will be provided by the return to action of redshirt Mickey Dillard.

The key to Virginia Tech's season will be the ability of guard Jeff Schneider to replace graduated Marshall Ashford, who was a main ingredient in the Gobblers' astonishing success last winter. Forward Dale Solomon should be even better after his sensational freshman performance.

The St. Louis team will be stronger, if for no other reason than not having to adjust to a new coach for the first time in four years. Second-year coach Ron Ekker had a banner recruiting year, with guard David Burns and forward Willie Whittenburg being the prize catches.

After its first losing season in 24 years, the Cincinnati team faces a rebuilding season. Only six lettermen return, but they will be better attuned to coach Ed Badger's run-and-gun game style.

Tulane, with much more depth and experience than a year ago, will win more games, but Memphis State, with its top two offensive players lost through graduation, will have a tough time achieving a break-even season. Fortunately, new Tiger coach Dana Kirk has a prime crop of recruits with which to rebuild.

South Alabama will dominate the Sun Belt Conference. If the Jaguars win their opening game with Louisville, they could wind up among the nation's top 20 teams by season's end. Any serious challenge from within the conference will come from either Virginia Commonwealth or UNCC. Alabama-Birmingham, South Florida and New Orleans will all field greatly improved teams because of windfall recruiting seasons. Georgia State is also optimistic, because flashy forward Don Ross is again healthy.

Eastern Kentucky will be the premier team in the Ohio Valley Conference but could be challenged by either Western Kentucky or Morehead State, because both of the latter teams had minimal graduation losses. Morehead will also profit greatly from the arrival of transfer pivot man Albert Spencer. Middle Tennessee State, suffering severe graduation losses, faces a rebuilding campaign.

Furman, Chattanooga and The Citadel will fight it out for the Southern Conference championship. Appalachian State will have an off year, because three starters who have been mostly responsible for the Apps' success in recent seasons have graduated.

Despite the unfortunate sudden death of Marshall coach Stu Aberdeen last June, the future looks very bright for the Herd, because Aberdeen left a legacy--the best recruiting class in the school's history.

VMI could be the surprise team of the conference if either of two tall sophomores--Gary Mackin and Bill Nivison--can provide some desperately needed help.

South Carolina could be one of the nation's sleeper teams this winter. The entire squad returns and highly touted freshman forward Kevin Darmody could help cure last season's major weakness--a lack of team speed.

New East Carolina coach Dave Odom will try to overhaul a team that had the best talent in school history last winter but never approached its potential. This year's schedule, fortunately, is much easier.

This will be a very tight race for the Big Eight championship. Our choice for the laurels is Kansas, not only because Playboy All-America guard Darnell Valentine and three other starters return but because a bumper crop of recruits will likely fix last season's deficiencies--outside shooting and rebounding. Best of the newcomers is Ricky Ross, who does everything well (especially outside shooting). Transfer Art Housey will add muscle. Sophomore forward David Magley could be the Jayhawks' next All-America.

Rolando Blackman will no longer have to be a one-man show at Kansas State, because six talented newcomers will give the Wildcats unaccustomed depth and height. Three of the recruits are 6'10" or taller. Some of the returning starters could be displaced before the season opens. Best of the rookies is center Greg Prudhoe.

The Oklahoma team surprised everyone last March by taking the league championship. Four of the starters are back, but the Sooners have lost their surprise factor. Rookies will add quickness and rebounding strength, but no one can adequately replace graduated forward John McCullough.

Missouri may have the most improved team in the conference. Last year's squad returns almost intact and will be joined by two prep All-Americas (center Steve Stipanovich and guard Jon Sundvold), plus sterling transfer forward Ricky Frazier. All could grab starting roles by New Year's. If all these pieces fall into place, the Tigers could easily take the conference championship.

The Colorado squad had only eight players last season, and two of them (including top scorer Emmett Lewis) have departed. The Buffs' two best players this year will likely be newcomers Jo Jo Hunter (who started two seasons at Maryland before transferring to Boulder) and Jerry Williams (a junior college All-America who is tough under the boards).

If Iowa State forward Chuck Harmison can stay healthy and center Dean Uthoff becomes a more aggressive rebounder, the Cyclones will be more successful this winter. Unfortunately, four of last year's guards have departed for assorted reasons, so the inside game will have to provide most of the scoring punch.

The key to Oklahoma State's success will be the development of seven-foot sophomore center Brad Currelly. Otherwise, the Pokes will still be hobbled by the lack of a dominant big man.

The Nebraska team, seemingly destined for the league championship when the season opened last fall, instead bombed with a 14--13 record. The squad was then decimated by graduation, leaving only center Andre Smith with established credentials. Best of the recruits is guard Eric Williams.

The Texas A & M team enjoyed the most successful season in school history last winter, and almost the entire squad is back for a try at the national championship. Rudy Woods, Vernon Smith and Rynn Wright will again form an awesome front line. Incoming blue chipper Claude Riley will add to the Aggies' already excellent bench depth.

Arkansas lost only two players from last winter's squad, but one of them was Sidney Moncrief, who will be impossible to replace. This team will be extremely young, but there is still plenty of talent on hand and the depth (with rookies Keith Hilliard and Leroy Sutton) will be the best in many years. Look for the Razorbacks to be back to title-contention form by season's end.

The Texas team lost four starters, but the returning bench players are top quality and the recruiting season produced much needed height in Victor Mitchell and LaSalle Thompson. Another newcomer, transfer Ken Montgomery (from North Carolina State), should be an immediate starter.

Texas Tech will still be handicapped by the absence of a domineering big man under the boards and will have to rely on general sharpshooting (five of the top six scorers return) and good team quickness.

The Houston team will feature spectacular shooting, because last season's top scorers, Ken Williams and Victor Ewing, will be joined by All-America prepster Rob Williams. The incoming recruits should also add much authority to the rebounding. By season's end, after the newcomers gain some polish, Houston could be a real factor in the championship race.

Vinnie Johnson, last year's most valuable player, has departed, but the Baylor team may be improved without him. Reason: The Bears will have to learn to play as a team instead of a supporting cast. A good crop of recruits will give the squad more depth, with forward Mike Battle the best of the lot.

Southern Methodist's prime rookie is poetically yclept Ollie Hoops, a marvelous name for a basketball player. He could be an immediate starter, despite the return of nearly everyone from last season.

Deckery Johnson is this year's superrookie at Texas Christian. He is the best of four promising junior college players who could be starters when the season opens.

New Mexico State, runner-up in the Missouri Valley Conference a year ago, should take the championship this time. The Aggies will still be a small team, but they will be speedier and the bench is the deepest in many years. Also, ace frontcourt leader Slab Jones will still be around to set the pace.

Indiana State's only significant graduation loss was All-Everything Larry Bird, but the Sycamores without Bird will be like the seven dwarfs without Snow White. Still, with ten returning veterans joined by transfer Dale Brackins (a prime prospect for the center job), this will be another winning year.

Both Tulsa and Wichita State will have much improved teams, but for different reasons. Tulsa's losses were minimal, sterling center Joe Cooper is healthy again and blue-chip freshman Brad Pierce is the skilled point guard needed to make the offense click.

Wichita State lost its top three players to graduation, but a bonanza recruiting year brought in at least five players capable of winning starting jobs before the season opened. Freshman forward Antoine Carr is awesome and could win national recognition his first year. Another frosh forward, Cliff Levingston, isn't far behind. Freshman Ozell Jones (at center) and transfer Mike Jones (a swingman) should also be immediate starters.

Last season was a disappointment for Southern Illinois, because coach Joe Gottfried had serious personality clashes with several of his players and morale suffered. Those problems now have been resolved and multitalented guard Wayne Abrams returns to run the team. Another reason for optimism is the arrival of junior college center Rod Camp, who will solve the front-line weakness that has plagued the Salukis the past two years.

Both West Texas State and Bradley had windfall recruiting years. The top catch in Canyon was point guard Terry Adolph, who will join an experienced squad that features five returning starters. At least three of the incumbents could be forced to the bench by the hot-shot newcomers.

Bradley's prize recruits are transfers Hasan Houston and David Thirdkill. Six other newcomers are good enough to clock a lot of floor time. With all these reinforcements, the Braves are suddenly transformed from a very thin to a very deep squad.

Drake and Creighton also landed bigsplash recruits guaranteed to make lots of headlines their first year. At Drake, transfer forward Lewis Lloyd should dominate the Bulldogs' offensive play from the first game. At Creighton, transfer power forward George Morrow arrives with superstud credentials. The Bluejays still need to find a playmaking guard.

This will be another rebuilding season at North Texas State. The not-so-Mean Green will still be short on size and scoring punch. Bright spots could be the maturation of pivot man Ken Robinson and the arrival of transfer guard Chris Reynard.

Centenary was close to being a one-man team last season--that one man being forward George Lett. He will get a bit more help this year, mostly from a large contingent of rookies. Best of the new faces is center Cherokee Rhone.

•

This should be the first year since Halley's comet that UCLA won't dominate college basketball on the Pacific Coast. Oregon State is the likeliest candidate for the Pacific Ten championship, with Southern California not far behind. At Corvallis, everyone returns from a team that was only one top-quality player away from greatness a year ago. The needed reinforcement--an outstanding shooter--could be either of two recruits, Jamie Stangel or Vince Hinchen. Center Steve Johnson is already one of the best big men in the nation and will be even more intimidating this year.

New Southern California coach Stan Morrison takes over a squad that has five dependable veteran starters but has some thin spots on the bench, especially at the center position. Forward Purvis Miller will again be the Trojans' key player.

UCLA also has a new coach, Larry Brown, and he is likely to take a lot of flak from rabid Bruin fans who aren't prone to accept such excuses as graduation losses for not winning another conference championship. But the hard truth is that the Bruins' top three players of last season are gone, and there is no one on this year's squad who can adequately replace any of them. Kiki Vandeweghe is one of the nation's better forwards, but Brown needs to find a couple of dependable guards from among a group of inexperienced freshmen and sophomores.

Arizona had perhaps the best recruiting year of any school in the country. Among the catchees are four of the most sought-after prospects in the land (prolific scoring guard Leon Wood, 6'11", 230-pound freshman center David Mosebar, California junior college player of the year Ron Davis and supershooter Frank Smith). Add promising redshirt forward Robbie Dosty and blend in with a squad that lost only one of last year's starters, and the Wildcats could be one of the country's most improved teams by next March.

And if the Washington State team can overcome last year's tendency to lose games that are supposed to be laughers, it will be a factor in this year's conference-championship race. The Cougars will be more experienced and quicker than a year ago.

The Arizona State squad suffered from an acute attack of senioritis last season--November's enthusiasm fizzled into March's ennui. Graduation cured all that, but it left a young and much thinner squad. Sophomore guard Lafayette Lever (who could be an All-America before he graduates) will be the key performer this season. Freshman Byron Scott and redshirt Dale Cooke will be quality reinforcements.

The Oregon team spent most of last year converting to coach Jim Haney's fast-break system. The transition is now complete. Center, a problem position for the Ducks over the years, has become this season's major strength. Both of last winter's post men return but are likely to be displaced by heralded seven-foot freshman Ron Burns. Another frosh, forward Ray Whiting, could also win a starting job.

Petur Gudmundsson, Washington's 7'2" Icelandic center, has at last reached the level of excellence so long predicted for him. His entire supporting cast returns, so optimism abounds in Seattle.

Gigantic (6'10", 240 pounds) freshman David Nussbaum should fix Stanford's glaring weakness at the center position. The Cardinals must also improve their free-throw accuracy and learn how to win away from home--they won only two of 13 road games last season.

As for California, it will be vastly improved but could still end up dead last in the conference. The improved play will be provided by rookies, the best of whom are Michael Pitts, Mike Chavez, John Ritchie and Reid Poole.

For the second straight year, all five of Brigham Young's starters return, and they are reinforced by a bumper crop of recruits. Best of the newcomers is 6'11", 260-pound prep All-America Greg Kite. With all the Cougars' talent on hand, it will be difficult for any other Western Athletic Conference team to pose much of a challenge.

If Brigham Young should falter, the Utah team could usurp the laurels, largely due to the presence of Playboy All-America forward Danny Vranes. Recruits Pace Mannion, Peter Williams and Craig Bell will log a lot of floor time their first year.

New Mexico's defensive play, nonexistent at times last winter, will again be a problem. With their freewheeling, shoot-shoot-shoot offense, however, don't be surprised if the Lobos lead the nation in scoring. Watch for guard Kenny Page, who transferred from Ohio State, to make a big name for himself in Albuquerque.

Rookies Mike Jackson and Anthony Johnson will strengthen Wyoming's ineffective guard play, but it will likely be impossible to adequately replace graduated center Doug Bessert.

On the other hand, Colorado State and Texas-El Paso had, minimal graduation losses. A year's added maturity and some top-grade recruits could turn some of last year's close losses into victories for both teams.

Despite the return of four of Hawaii's starters, rookies Aaron Strayhorn and Rennie Gordon will likely win starting jobs.

At San Diego State, most of the team will be new. So will the coach (Dave Gaines). Newcomers who will make a big splash immediately are Drew Head (who transferred from Oklahoma) and freshman Eddy Gordon.

Pacific will be favored to retain its Pacific Coast Association title. Only one starter graduated and four high-quality recruits have joined the squad.

Pacific's major competition will come from Fresno State, where all of last year's key players are back. They will be joined by freshman whiz Tyrone Bradley, reputed to have been one of the country's best high school playmaking guards.

A jackpot recruiting year will give the Long Beach State team much added depth and shooting ability. Best of the new men are Craig Dykema and Kelly Johnson.

Transfer Stan Ray (from Missouri) will be Fullerton State's first bona fide center in six years. The Titans will have trouble with their backcourt play, because three of last year's top four guards have departed.

New Utah State coach Rod Tueller takes over a team with only two returning starters. The key to this season's success will be the ability of Leo Cunningham to hold down the center job. The Aggies' schedule is the toughest in memory.

Last year, the Santa Barbara team had players who could shoot but couldn't defend, and other players who were the opposite. Graduation nearly wiped out the squad, so this year's team will be very young but more versatile. Two prize freshmen, York Gross and Kim Lewis, will be starters.

San Jose State's main hope for improving last year's dismal record is the rebuilding skills of new coach Bill Berry.

Irvine's optimism for the future is based on the best recruiting year in school history. As many as four of the recruits could win starting jobs.

Graduation took the two best players at both Pepperdine and San Francisco, but both schools have some superstud recruits who could help ease the loss. Pepperdine's prime catch is seven-foot center Brett Barnett. New coach Jim Harrick will have a wealth of skilled guards, but the key to this season's success will be rebounding, or the lack thereof.

The rebuilding process at San Francisco will be hastened by rookies Mike Rice, Quintin Dailey and Raymond McCoy.

And Reggie Logan, who sat out last year, will come back this season to make Portland a much improved team.

At Santa Clara, transfer Tony Gower is the effective point guard so sorely needed.

Weber State is the favorite to win the Big Sky championship, but Northern Arizona, one of the most improved teams in the country because of a bonanza recruiting year, could easily win the title.

This is Nevada-Reno's first year in the Big Sky Conference. Ordinarily, the Wolf Pack would be an eight-to-five favorite in the casinos to take the title its first year, but graduation was a disaster--only four lettermen return.

