The 1980 Playboy Music Poll

Once again, it's time to get the vote out. You'll be doing a lot of that next year; but for the moment, put aside your thoughts on Salt, oil and other political considerations and look over the ballot for our annual Playboy Music Poll. Remember those music critics whose ears you thought were filled with salt or oil? Or the ones who never even reviewed your favorite albums? Throw the rascals out by casting your ballot for the top vocalists and musicians of your choice--plus, of course, the pick of the crop in LPs. The lists of names adjacent to the ballot are there to jog your memory--but are by no means all-inclusive. If your choices don't appear, just enter their names in the spaces provided. But, please, if you are voting for someone who's listed, use the number beside the name. And when you've finished side one, flip the ballot over to your choices for the Hall of Fame and Best LP categories. Only official ballots count and they must be postmarked before midnight, December 1, 1979. Don't just sit there--vote!

Pop/Rock Male Vocalist

Female Vocalist

Guitar

Keyboards

Drums

Bass

Composer

Group

Rhythm-and-Blues Male Vocalist

Female Vocalist

Composer

Group

Jazz Male Vocalist

Female Vocalist

Brass

Woodwinds

Keyboards

Vibes

Guitar

Bass

Percussion

Composer

Group

Country-and-Western Male Vocalist

Female Vocalist

Picker

Composer

Playboy Hall of Fame

Instrumentalists and vocalists, living or dead, are eligible. Artists previously elected (Duane Allman, Herb Alpert, Louis Armstrong, Count Basie, Dave Brubeck, Ray Charles, Eric Clapton, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Bob Dylan, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Benny Goodman, George Harrison, Jimi Hendrix, Mick Jagger, Elton John, Jam's Joplin, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Wes Montgomery, Keith Moon, Jim Morrison, Elvis Presley, Linda Ronstadt, Frank Sinatra, Ringo Starr, Stevie Wonder) are not eligible.

Playboy's Records of the Year

Best Rhythm-and-blues LP

Best Pop/Rock LP

Best Jazz LP

Best Country-and-western LP

