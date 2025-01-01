Two for the Show

Right up front, we'd like to make the point that a guy and a girl should dress exactly alike only when they are members of the same marching band. But with the fashion rules of the game being more liberally interpreted these days--to say the least--and both sexes in general being less uptight about crossing an invisible boundary that separates men's from women's wear, there are a number of similarities in what's currently being stashed in his and her closets. Most often, it's women's fashions that emulate those of the male. (How many guys do you know who like to step out in a long black evening gown and pearls?) An excellent example of this is the tailored suit, which looks equally good on both sexes. In the area of furs, however, men are only beginning to come to an appreciation of a long-standing favorite of women. Designers and manufacturers have taken note and are busily working furs of all kinds into more masculine styles, such as the fully lined coyote coat with an immense shawl collar pictured in this feature. At $8000, it's not something you might throw on when you're going out to walk the dog. It could be argued that women, too, were pulling on sweaters long before men discovered that garment's pleasures, versatility and utility in these days of lowered thermostats; but the point is that sweaters in styles from V-necks to turtles, crews and even cardigans look equally great on both sexes. And so does the splash and shine of silks and satins for let-loose times at parties and discos. But where we draw the line in this trend to male/female dressing alike is behind the bedroom door. Then is the time to put aside fashions and appreciate--vive la différence!