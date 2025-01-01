Birth of a Notion

To Welcome the dawning of a new decade, we asked five leading New York fashion designers to select one look from their forthcoming line of clothes that best sums up the direction they feel menswear will be taking in the Eighties. Interestingly, each designer based his look on the sports jacket, suggesting a universal desire to start with familiar forms. But don't let that mislead you; each of the outfits shown is decidedly individual--as you'll see for yourself. Our prediction: The Eighties will be the decade of the designer.