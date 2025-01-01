Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill.......... 3

The World of Playboy.......... 11

Dear Playboy.......... 15

Playboy after hours.......... 23

Media.......... 28

In which we point the finger at hypocrisy in print.

Music.......... 31

Madness, mouth trumpet and a slam-bam farewell to a used Cadillac.

Books.......... 40

Sexual history can be fun; a spate of spy stories hits bookstore shelves.

Adventures.......... 41

On the East Africa Safari Rally, it helps to be a bit crazy.

Movies.......... 42

Spacek triumphs as Loretta Lynn; Caan's promising directorial debut.

Coming attractions.......... 52

Future film fare promises secretaries, detectives and musical extravaganzas.

Playboy's Travel Guide.......... Stephen Birnbaum 55

Bargains at duty-free shops? It ain't necessarily so.

The Playboy Advisor.......... 59

The Playboy Forum.......... 67

Travels with Teddy--a reporter's notebook.......... Peter Ross Range 76

Our editor in Washington goes on the campaign trail with Kennedy and findshimself in a traveling media circus.

Playboy Interview: Linda Ronstadt--candid conversation.......... 85

America's favorite songbird on roller skates talks about the music that hasinfluenced her, why she backs Jerry Brown and how she has grown up sinceher younger, wilder days.

Medicine and the Mind--article.......... David Black 120

Many scientists now feel that the difference between those who get sick andthose who don't is less a matter of viruses than of vitality.

Playboy's Playmate Reunion--pictorial essay.......... 124

To celebrate our 25th Anniversary, we brought 136 live centerfolds to PlayboyMansion West for a great party and grand memories.

The American James Bond--article.......... David C. Martin 132

A top American spy--a guy who tapped the Berlin tunnel and conspiredagainst Castro--found that his most dangerous foe was his own Government.

The Tables have turned!--article.......... Norman Eisenberg 134

The history of the turntable has just taken a quantum jump--into reverse!

Cover Story

Shari Shattuck, the lady holding the Rabbit mike so very delicately, is an Atlanta model whose extraordinarily cute tush is attributable to her years of training as a competitive ice skater. Executive Art Director Tom Staebler designed and photographed the cover and Jerry Adams styled Shari's hair. And what's Shari trying to tell you? That we've got a great music issue for you, with The Year in Music (on page 181) and a Playboy Interview with Linda Ronstadt. Boogie!

All the Freaking way to the Bank--personality.......... Tracy J. Johnston 138

Chuck Barris has made a fortune answering the question What do Americanswant in a television show, low humor or good taste?

Let There be Liz--playboy's playmate of the month.......... 140

We discovered Polish Playmate Liz Glazowski in our home town during our25th-anniversary hunt, and you wrote us hundreds of letters asking to see moreof her. So feast your eyes.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor.......... 152

You have to be Liberated to Laugh--article.......... Erica Jong 154

The sexual revolution has taken the humor out of sex and, in the process, hastaken a lot of the fun out of sex as well.

Playboy's Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast--attire.......... David Platt 156

Warm-weather wear is back again, cooler than ever.

Screwballs--fiction.......... Jay Cronley 163

On Quarter Beer Night, the outfielder wore a blindfold.

Some Enchanted Evening--humor.......... Shel Silverstein 164

Women of the Armed Forces--pictorial.......... 168

Attention, troops! Uncle Sam may want you, but Aunt Sally's gonna get youevery time. Meet a bevy of Servicewomen. Surrender. At ease.

Tales from the Old French--ribald classic.......... 177

Le Roy Neiman Sketchbook--pictorial.......... 178

A paean to the classic nudes of the Rococo.

Playboy Music '80--survey.......... 181

In The Year in Music, by Carl Philip Snyder, we find that it was a rough yearfor record companies and concert promoters, but the beat went on. Also: Hits,Hypes & Heavies; the results of the Playboy Music Poll; and a pop-musicquiz to test whether or not you were paying attention.

Playboy Funnies--humor.......... 194

Playboy's Pipeline.......... 201

Man & woman, pool, custom-made clothes.

Playboy Potpourri.......... 268

Playboy Puzzle.......... 285

Playboy on the Scene.......... 289

Fashion tips, tennis rackets, photo finishers, shoes, Grapevine, Sex News.