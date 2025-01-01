What Was Elvis Presley’s Prison Number in “Jailhouse Rock”? – And Other Important Questions

(1) What was Elvis Presley's prison number in Jailhouse Rock?

(2) Match the secondary sex characteristics with the correct star:

(3) Match the dead stars with their supposed means of destruction:

(4) You recognize the fresh glow of Hibbing on little Bobby Dylan's well-scrubbed face--but who's the pretty Peggy-O on his arm?

(5) Who among the following has/have not cohosted The Mike Douglas Show?

(6) Identify this clean-cut duo:

(7) Yes, it's that Bert Convy. But back in the Fifties, he was in a group that had several hits. The group's first hit and name were:

(8) This talented eight-year-old won Ted Mack's Original Amateur Hour in a national competition. Who is she?

(9) Rock 'n' roll is real American Dream material--just look at the artists who went from nowhere little towns to international success. Match the birthplace with the artist:

(10) And now match these stars with their prestardom occupations:

(11) What eminently forgettable ballad was on the flip side of Gee, by The Crows?

(12) What's in a name? Countless now-famous rockers labored in obscurity for years under names that just didn't make it into our consciousness. Match these stellar names with their humble antecedents:

(13) The Beatles had more than good looks, sex appeal and tremendous talent. They also knew how to borrow from the right places. Who had the original hits of these Beatles cover versions?

(14) Old folkies never die--they turn to rock. Match the former folkie with his/her dark secret:

(15) Match the real name with the description:

(16) Words of love, so warm and tender: In a moldy oldie, who uttered this speech after fatally shooting his sweetie: "And then, realizin' what you've done, you say, 'Baby, forgive me. I'm sorry.' And with her last dyin' breff, she look up and say ... 'Doo doo doo wo woooo... .'"

(17) Woofers & Tweeters: Who said what? Choose from this list: (a) Frank Zappa, (b) Elvis Presley, (c) Bette Midler, (d) Bonnie Raitt, (e) Gene Simmons, (f) Tuli Kupferberg, (g) Art Garfunkel, (h) Patti Smith.

(18) Jerry Lee Lewis took a child bride in his third marriage. But how old was he at the time of his first marriage?

(19) Match the original jukebox classic with its original flip side:

(20) Which of these groups recorded Jailbait in the mid-Fifties?

