Women of the Armed Forces

Is your idea of the enlisted woman that of a sort of Florence Nightingale in uniform? We put that myth to rest last November, when Army Specialist Four Colleen Donovan posed for us in not much more than her name, rank and serial number. Believe us, things have changed. Back in World War Two, the reigning pinup was Betty Grable--in the men's barracks, natch. Now you'll find Burt Reynolds and Sly Stallone hanging proudly beside a petite pair of skivvies in almost any women's barracks. That's not all that's changed. After you've seen the pictures on the following pages, you'll agree that these charming representatives of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard make us almost doubt that war is hell.