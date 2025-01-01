LeRoy Neiman Sketchbook

One of the treats for the eyes at the horse races these days is the delightful new breed of jean-clad female stable hands. Before each race at New Jersey's elegant Monmouth Park, these spirited young "grooms" stand along the rail at the finish line, halters in hand, to urge and cheer their horses home. Then, at the end of the race, after the jockeys have removed their tack and gone to weigh in, the girls smartly take the sweating, iridescent steeds in hand and lead them back to the barns. Shapely fillies all. --L.N.