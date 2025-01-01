Pocket Pickings

Treated Properly, a good leather pocket secretary, credit-card case or address book can be a thing of beauty and a joy practically forever. And if leather's good looks and wearability don't turn you on to a well-tanned hide, consider the fact that most leather wallets today are so artfully designed that you can pack a fistful of credit cards and a wad of money into one and not look like you've got a gun in your pocket. All right!