Sporting Propositions

The sports coat has made such a splash returning to the fashion swim of things that it may very well be the most indispensable item in your wardrobe. For the economy-minded, a single sports coat can serve many levels of formality, particularly as dress standards continue to be relaxed. However, we recommend that you own at least two coats: perhaps an all-purpose white-silk single-breasted one, such as the type in our opening shot, and a double-breasted model, perhaps in tweed or a wool-synthetic combination that holds. Its shape and doesn't wrinkle easily. This (text concluded on page 160) will give you a solid base from which to branch out and try a few more adventuresome offerings, such as shiny fabrics and offbeat colorings. Buy wisely and you'll be surprised by the mileage you can get out of just a few coats. And by rotating them with a variety of nifty slack selections, you'll ensure longer wearability. That's good news for all sports-coat fans.