Ways to Learn a Second Language

If the prospect of learning a foreign language conjures up unpleasant memories of high school, you're not alone. Most people don't relish the thought of conjugating a list of Spanish verbs. But taking up a new parlance, whether for business, travel or just the challenge of learning something new, can be a practical and pleasurable venture if you choose the right program. Some instructional methods use a conversational approach: others favor the written word. For many novices, however, too much emphasis on grammar is a stumbling block--and a deterrent. Individual instruction, with a teacher or by yourself, is faster and more expedient than classroom training, particularly if you're pressed for time. The following conventional and not-so-conventional techniques, geared for doing it solo, will have you communicating in something other than your mother tongue in no time.

Total Immersion

Berlitz is the oldest and best known of the private language schools. And it also pioneered the ultimate in fast, intensive language instruction--Total Immersion (TI), a learning approach in which you spend a nine-hour day (including lunch), five days a week, with one of a team of instructors. TI employs the direct method--conversation without translation into English--as opposed to the self-paced method, which relies on workbooks and tapes.

TI's intensity is also one of its drawbacks; like too much pasta, it's deceptively filling. But if you need to learn a second language thoroughly in a hurry and have the time and money to spend, it is probably the best way to go. Who takes TI? Mainly business people preparing to be transferred abroad who need fluency pronto--and whose company is popping for the bill. Courses cost $925 to $1125 a week. Four to six weeks is the average length of a TI blitz.

Private Tutors

You can also find private foreign-language tutors through the language departments of most universities and colleges, or contact a local learning exchange; these nonprofit educational and recreational services will put you in touch with part-time private tutors in your vicinity. A minimal annual membership fee ($15 or so) entitles you to a catalog listing available topics, as well as unlimited calls to the learning center. The cost for a private tutor begins around five dollars an hour and escalates, depending on where you're located and the degree of difficulty of the lesson.

Chez Vous

For those who prefer self-instruction, there are many books, tapes and records available. Some of the better books include the Teach Yourself series by David McKay; they're intelligent, comprehensive paperbacks that offer such subjects as Arabic and Colloquial Arabic (invaluable if you're dealing in petrodollars) and several unusual tongues (Yoruba and Icelandic). With diplomatic relations blossoming between the U. S. and the People's Republic of China, you might want to get a head start on learning Chinese. Dover publishes many fine language manuals, including Chinese Characters, a hefty tome full of clear, concise explanations and diagrams of that enigmatic tongue. Less serious and definitely more fun is the Gimmick series available in French, Spanish and German. These paperback volumes, written by the irreverent Adrienne (no last name: She's pictured on the back cover, decked out in leather, astride a motorcycle), are probably the most readable foreign-language texts you've ever come across and include a compendium of slang words and colloquial phrases your high school teachers probably never knew.

Foreign Service Aids

Among the best buys in do-it-yourself language tapes are our own Government's Foreign Service Institute language courses, designed for diplomats headed abroad. You can purchase a sample, consisting of one cassette and accompanying text of the language of your choice, for $7.50. Complete courses run $40 to $400. For brochures, write to National Audiovisual Center, GSA. Reference Section. Washington. D.C. 20409. There's no guarantee, however, that you won't end up talking like a bilingual diplomat.

Electronic Tongues

While no substitute for a rudimentary knowledge of a language, electronic translators, selling for around $200, are indispensable for instant language conversions. All feature push-button alphabetized keyboards. To operate, you simply punch out a word, press the translator button and--voilà!--the translation appears in seconds. Some computers' sophisticated memory systems can retain upwards of 7000 words. You can pick up one of these computers at most major department stores; mail-order houses feature them, too. But shop around, as prices can vary from dealer to dealer.

Other new developments in this fast-changing industry include business capsules programmed in English. French. German and Japanese to aid the international businessman or woman in translating terms (lessons in economic theory not included). Even computers have their limits, though. Translators don't conjugate verbs or deal effectively with complex sentences. But for quick reference, electronic translators are an invaluable aid.

Learning a language the second or third time around can really be quite pleasurable if you do it right. One of the best ways to pick up a new tongue: Start dating foreigners. For that, you're on your own.