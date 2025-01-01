Go Like the Wind!

The old mies Van Der Rohe dictum "Less is more" definitely doesn't apply to men's swimwear styles this summer, as fuller-cut trunks have resurfaced in a variety of styles. Why? Primarily because trunks can be worn comfortably for different types of sports activities, from bicycling to wind surfing. But not to worry, Mr. Good-bodies, the latest styles are a lot spiffier-looking than what Frankie Avalon used to sport on Bikini Beach. Bold colorations and unusual fabrics make for handsome and practical swimwear that easily doublet as a pair of exercise shorts. That's two very good reason to stock up.