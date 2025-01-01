LeRoy Neiman Sketchbook: Cockfighting in the Philippines

Cockfighting dates back to 1000 B.C. and until the last century, it was a favorite gambling pastime of the English. Today, cockfights are popular among some Asian and most Hispanic cultures. They're illegal in most of the U. S., but in Latin areas of large American cities and in many rural areas, they are still staged secretly. In the Philippines, Puerto Rico and Thailand, cockfighting is a big-league sport. In Manila, large arenas are devoted to cockfighting and every Sabbath, they're crammed to hysterical capacity. Ironically, American-bred fighting cocks are the most highly esteemed and are imported from the Southern U. S. A feathered gladiator born to fight and die gloriously, the noble gamecock is aggressive and fearless. Once in the pit, Filipino gamecock handlers get their steel-spurred warriors ready for combat by holding them by their tail plumage and letting them get just close enough to peck each other's neck feathers. When both birds are fighting mad, they're released and they fly wildly at each other, jumping and slashing, feathers flying--then, blood. The winning bird struts away and boisterously crows in victory. In contrast to those of the old English, who revered the fighting cock and never ate it, the losing gamecock in Manila will end up in a pot of boiling water.--L.N.