In the Cool of the Evening

Cocktails at Poolside. A moonlight stroll along the beach. Dinner on the terrace by candlelight. Summer evenings are special, a time for dressing up without the rigidness of black tie. Depending on the level of formality, often the elegant simplicity of a soft silk shirt will suffice when worn with style and nonchalance--as our models have done on these pages, photographed in the fading afternoon light on the romantic island of Bermuda. It's summertime--and the living is easy. So are the clothes.