Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill.................... 5

The World of Playboy.................... 11

Dear Playboy.................... 15

Playboy After Hours.................... 21

Books.................... 28

Readable history and the latest thriller from Jack Higgins.

Music.................... 32

High-energy Elvis Costello; a visit with The Clash's Strummer.

Dining & Drinking.................... 36

Here's where to eat when you head for Atlanta.

Movies.................... 40

Cheers for Long Riders, Fame, but forget Gemini and Buffalo.

Coming Attractions.................... 48

Likely pairings: Bisset & Bergen, Bronson & Marvin; Popeye promising.

Playboy's Travel Guide....................Stephen Birnbaum 50

How to make your money last longer overseas.

The Playboy Advisor.................... 53

The Playboy Forum.................... 57

Playboy Interview: William Shockley--candid conversation .................... 69

The Nobel Prize-winning scientist defends his controversial and often inflammatory theories on racial superiority and genetic social engineering in what will surely be one of this year's most widely (and heatedly) discussed Playboy Interviews.

Fanny, being the True History of the Adventures of Fanny Hackabout-Jones--fiction .. Erica Jong 104

In which the orphaned heroine attempts to defend her virginity against her stepbrother, her adoptive father and the silver-tongued Alexander Pope.

BO...Is Back--pictorial.................... 108

She's home from a vacation in Japan and Europe with a firm grip on her career and looking more beautiful than ever. And she's back with us, compliments of husband John's photography, in 12 pages of glistening color.

The Reagan Question--article....................Robert Scheer 120

He'll probably win the Republican nomination, and he's such a familiar face that you may feel as if you know him. But you probably don't--and what you don't know can hurt you.

Cooke's Tour--playboy's playmate of the month.................... 124

Some girls just dream of living in a tropical paradise; Victoria Cooke made her dream come true. And if you don't think Hawaii is paradise, you haven't seen Victoria on an Oahu beach (but you will).

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor.................... 136

The Doobie Brothers--From the Top--article....................John Eskow 138

They started out as a shitkicking, hard-rocking motorcycle band, but a decade later they're throwing golf tournaments, winning Grammys and waxing nostalgic for those bar gigs.

Clear Sailing Ahead!--attire....................David Platt 141

Boating fashions that will make all you captains feel like kings.

Ten Kinds of Women to Avoid at All Costs--article....................Harry Stein 146

We'll bet ten to one that after you read this you'll say to yourself, I wish I'd read this when I was 18. If you're 18, you'll thank us for the rest of your life.

Getting it on with Greens--food....................Emanuel Greenberg 150

Our search for the truly satisfying salad has ended.

Girls of Hawaii--pictorial.................... 152

We asked Staff Photographer Richard Fegley and Contributing Photographer Ken Marcus to find and photograph the most beautiful, sexy women on those islands (which are crammed with same).

The Hyde Park Frolic--ribald classic.................... 161

Playboy's Pro Football Preview--sports....................Anson Mount 162

Our peerless prognosticator sizes up the N.F.L. teams for the coming gridiron season.

Playboy Funnies--humor.................... 168

Playboy's Pipeline.................... 173

Man & Woman, stereo cartridges, why buy when you can barter?

Playboy Potpourri.................... 220

Playboy's New Age Primer.................... 245

Durk Pearson on how to live past 150; space passports.

Playboy Puzzle.................... 248

Little Annie Fanny--satire...Harvey Kurtzman and Will Elder 253

Playboy On the Scene.................... 257

Small tote bags, hats, dental-hygiene gadgets, Grapevine, Sex News.

Cover Story

John Derek's photograph of his wife heralds the return of la Bo (she appeared here last March) to our pages--12 of them, in fact, starting on page 108. We had a little office contest to name this pictorial and thought you'd like some of the losers: Bo's Regards, Merci, Bo's Coup!, Bo Geste and, naturally, Mo' Bo. It's enough to drive you Bonanas.