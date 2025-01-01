Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill .......... 5

The World of Playboy .......... 11

Dear Playboy .......... 15

Playboy After Hours .......... 23

Movies .......... 28

Books .......... 38

Music .......... 40

Coming attractions .......... 49

Playboy's Travel Guide .......... Stephen Birnbaum 51

The Playboy Advisor .......... 53

The Playboy Forum .......... 57

Playboy Interview: Roy Scheider--candid conversation .......... 65

The star of the award-winning movie All That Jazz talks about the making ofthe film, his career, his marriage and his memorable performances in TheFrench Connection, Jaws and Marathon Man.

We'll Take Romance!--essay .......... John Sack 90

These days, spontaneity and imagination are more important than money whenyou want to show her how you feel about her. And we have a few inspiredsuggestions for making your affair of the heart as romantic as you (and she)could want.

A Cowboy's Lament--essay .......... William J. Helmer 98

Ten-gallon chic is spreading over the bodies of urban Americans like a gallopingfungus and, for a real cowboy, life's no fun anymore. (Plus, a hip-shothistory of Western fashion by Kate Nolan.)

Lights, Camera, Chaos!--pictorial .......... 103

Cheech and Chong, while working on their next movie (titled Cheech &Chong's Next Movie), take a break by crashing a Playboy photography session.

Cover Story

The lady with the Playboy team sweater is Rita Lee, whom you may remember (with pleasure) as our November 1977 Playmate. Rita hailed from St. Paul then, but she's since moved on to New York and a successful modeling career. Executive Art Director Tom Staebler designed and photographed the cover on the same day that our 1980 All-America team posed for the pictures you'll see on pages 164 and 165. Unfortunately, the players didn't get to meet Rita--but then, you wouldn't want to hug her in shoulder pads.

Still life with Woodpecker--fiction .......... Tom Robbins 108

Dynamite, Chinese birth control and a quest for the purpose of the moon arethe ingredients of love when an outlaw meets a princess in a new tale by theauthor of Even Cowgirls Get the Blues.

The Right Stuff--modern living .......... 114

If you spend a lot of time at your desk, why not make it enjoyable? It's easywith these goodies.

Silverfinger--article .......... Harry Hurt III 116

Nelson Bunker Hunt nearly cornered the silver market before it collapsed, andhe's still one of the richest (and most enigmatic) men in America.

The Frisco Kid--playboy's playmate of the month .......... 118

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor .......... 130

Back to Campus--attire .......... David Platt 133

Playboy Funnies--humor .......... 171

Playboy's Pipeline .......... 177

Consumer advice--how to apply pressure when you think you got a raw deal.

Playboy Potpourri .......... 216

Playboy Puzzle .......... 243

Playboy on the Scene .......... 247

Great pocketknives, campus footgear, portable hi-fis, Grapevine, Sex News.