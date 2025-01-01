New Girl on Campus!

We chanced upon our September Playmate II, Granny, crossing the quad at ol' Hit & Miss, a school with the largest student body in the conference. "Large bodies turn me on," says Granny, "if everything else is in proportion." And how does she like matriculation? "Whatever gets you through the night," she blushes. "They don't call 'em Evereadies for nothing." Granny has decided on a physical-education major because she's always been an athletic supporter. "My two favorite sports," Miss September II confides to us, "are Joe Namath and Secretariat--and not necessarily in that order." What does she like about college? "The student union," Granny cackled, "wherever it takes place." That's Granny, folks.

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: granny

Bust: Big Once

Waist: Yes

Hips: Let 'em rip!

Height: Belt Buckle

Weight: never!

Sign: Motel

Birth Date: none of your Beeswax!

Birthplace: Eager Braver, Wyoming

Turn-Ons: Books, Chairs, the birds and the Bees, erasers, telephones, pencil sharpeners, laundry Bags, soap flakes, Ferris wheels, bulldozers, pocket lint, fingernail clippers, glad wrap, goldfish, thumbtacks, Tupperware

Turn-Offs: Stuck zippers, clean old men

Favorite Actor: John C. "Johnny Wadd" Holmes

Favorite Foods: Pickles, bananas, cucumbers,

Favorite Drink: geritol and tonic

Favorite Expression: Come and get it!

Describe Your Ideal Man (age, occupation, character, etc.): 54, publisher, pipe smoker, sleeps in a Round bed, Rich

Describe Your Ideal Evening: If it's not with hef, I'd like to be gang-tackled by the Oilers and the Rams

Secret Dream: Short-arm inspect the Seventh Fleet

Why Do You Want to be a Playmate? Share myself with the World