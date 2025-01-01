Playboy's Pigskin Preview

Even the most casual fan no longer believes that college football is a purely amateur sport played for the purpose of building character and bringing glory to dear old alma mater. Long gone are the halcyon days when gentlemen scholars met on friendly fields for the simple joy of physical combat and the entertainment of friends, family and alumni. Nowadays, the more talented players view their college years as a necessary boot camp to prepare them for the riches waiting for them in pro football. Even ordinary players see the game as a free ticket to a college education. To university administrations, a successful football program can open a wellspring of alumni contributions. For a winning coach, college football can provide $100,000 in income per year.

As in other social excesses, negative reaction and calls for reform are inevitable. Cries of outrage against the perversion of the educational process by big-time college sports have traditionally come from cloistered editorial writers and faculty members--usually professors who make barely a quarter of the coaches' income. It is remarkable, therefore, that currently the most outspoken--and effective--critic of college football's more irrational facets is also one of its most successful practitioners.

Tennessee coach Johnny Majors, a member of the board of trustees of the American Football Coaches Association, has been touring the country, enlisting the support of his peers for reforms. We recently talked with him about his ideas and we think they make good sense.

First of all, Majors wants to put a lid on the recruiting charade. The more promising high school athletes are bedeviled by college recruiters and interested alumni as early as their junior year, and their senior year can be a nightmare. The N.C.A.A. allows only three visits by an official representative of each school, but when 100 colleges are pursuing a prep star, his living room can look like Grand Central Station. Restrictions are rarely honored by the more desperate coaches, of course, because it would take the combined efforts of the FBI and the National Guard to enforce the three-visit limit. Some high schoolers have had to have their telephones disconnected; others have sought relief by secretly living with relatives.

Majors wants to shorten the recruiting season to late November to mid-February--the reduced time would help restrict the number of visits. The majority of prep players decide where they want to go to college by midwinter, anyway.

"Let's let the players enjoy their senior year in high school, for gosh sakes," Majors told us. "Let's quit traipsing through their homes and stop ringing their telephones at all hours of the night. How can the kids concentrate on their schoolwork? Besides, a shortened recruiting season would lessen the negative recruiting some coaches unfortunately practice." That happens when a coach, desperate to get a player who has decided to go somewhere else, spends his visit telling the prospect horror stories about the other school.

Majors also wants to allow colleges to hire full-time scouts to be on the road during the season, looking at prospects and studying game films. Traditionalists have long objected to that idea, saying it would professionalize the sport.

"That's a phony objection," said Majors. "Sports programs in major schools are multimillion-dollar operations, and that's big business. Coaches are professionals and we might as well admit it. A full-time scout would relieve some of the incredible work load on the assistant coaches. You wouldn't believe the hours those poor guys have to put in during the regular season. Maybe 16 hours a day, seven days a week. If they're lucky, they get to see their wives and kids on Saturday night."

Finally, heresy of heresies, Majors wants to eliminate spring practice or at least reduce it to two weeks.

"These kids get their craw full of football, playing and practicing nearly the year round. How can a serious student carry a decent academic load? Some of the kids just can't handle it and have to take Mickey Mouse courses or spend every summer in school, slaving away on make-up courses, when they ought to be out somewhere working in a summer job or fishing and getting away from the constant pressures.

"Besides, the players who really need the extra practice most are the incoming freshmen, but they don't even arrive here until the fall. So let's just cut the spring practice sessions and add more time to the pre-season workouts. Everybody will be happier, the kids will get just as much preparatory training and they won't forget half of what they learned over the summer months."

Some of the drill instructor--type coaches will be horrified by the thought of sacrificing wind sprints for academics, but that's all right; those coaches are a dying breed, anyway.

So while we're waiting for the forces of reform to gather their strength, let's take a look at the various teams around the country.

This year's team will be the strongest in the history of the University of Pittsburgh. Sixteen starters return from a squad that won ten games last autumn, and they are joined by two superstud freshman halfbacks (Dwight Collins and Marc Bailey) who could make a big splash their rookie season. Playboy All-America end Hugh Green leads a defensive unit that will terrorize most opponents. Quarterback Dan Marino is a future All-America. If the Panthers can defeat Maryland and Florida State in their early October games, they could go undefeated and contend for the national championship.

Coach Frank Burns is building a national power at Rutgers--possibly the strongest Scarlet team since Rutgers invented the game (with Princeton) over a century ago. Many of the younger players clocked a lot of playing time last fall after injuries to first-stringers, and the resulting maturity will be apparent. Even if the Scarlet wins ten of its games, it'll have a hard time breaking into the top 20, because, except for Alabama and Temple, the schedule is a laugher.

Not so with Penn State, which is facing its toughest schedule ever. Freshman Todd Blackledge should be the solution to coach Joe Paterno's severe quarterback problem, and soph tailback Curt Warner gives the Nittany Lions their first breakaway threat in many years. Paterno will return to the I formation in order to give Warner the ball more often. With ten starters back, the defense will again be sound. The kicking game, as always, is outstanding.

The Villanova team has been on the brink of winning seasons the past three years, but the Wildcats often freeze when victory is in sight, committing mental errors that allow opponents to win in the fourth quarter. This may be the year of the turnaround. Much depends on the outcome of the first game, with Maryland. Quarterback Pat O'Brien is Villanova's all-time total-offense leader, but he could be displaced by abundantly talented freshman Kevin Ingram. With only four starters missing from the '79 squad, the Wildcats could be one of the surprise teams of the country.

Conversely, Villanova's cross-town rival, Temple, was nearly wiped out by last June's graduation ceremonies. Nearly all the reserves will return, so the Owls could be as strong as ever by mid-season. Quarterback Tink Murphy is just reaching his full potential and receiver Gerald Lucear will again be a tempting target for touchdown passes.

With 19 starters back for another season, the Colgate team will benefit greatly from experience. The Red Raiders will also be a young squad, and their youthful exuberance will be another plus.

The Navy team has suffered a frustrating rash of injuries during the past year--even the equipment manager broke an ankle during spring drills. More debilitating, though, were the ravages of graduation. The Mids enter pre-season drills still looking for a take-charge quarterback, with Tom Tarquinio having the best chance to win the job.

New West Virginia coach Don Nehlen will try to dispel the defeatist attitude that has plagued the Mountaineers through the past four losing seasons. With all but three of the '79 starters returning--including quarterback Oliver Luck and tailback Robert Alexander--this should be a winning year in Morgantown.

Syracuse, an explosive passing team last autumn, will depend largely on the running of Joe Morris and the blocking of a strong offensive line for point production. Dave Warner will be a capable replacement for graduated quarterback Bill Hurley, but the receiving corps is questionable.

Boston College will depend on a rugged defensive crew and a talent-laden offensive backfield. The kicking game will be much improved, but the offensive line is still suspect. The Eagles are the only team in the nation that will play all three Service academies.

There is hope for the future at Army, but any significant improvement in the won-lost record is still two or three years away. The returnees have a lot of experience, but they are still suffering from battle fatigue after last season. Lack of quality depth--not to mention a sadistic schedule--will again preclude a winning season.

Dartmouth and Brown will be co-favorites in the Ivy League title race. The ultimate winner will probably be determined by which team suffers the fewest injuries. Both teams have excellent passing attacks. At Dartmouth, the Jeff Kemp-to-Dave Shula aerial duo will be the key element in this season's point production. Brown quarterback Larry Carbone also has capable receivers. Both teams have problems in their defensive lines, but top-quality linebackers at both schools should take up much of the slack. John Woodring is the best linebacker in Brown history.

Harvard will be more of a contender if the new quarterbacks, Brian Buckley and Ron Cuccia, come through. The Crimson had an inept running attack last fall until fullback Jim Callinan exploded in the final game at Yale. He and halfback Paul Connors should give the Harvard team a much-improved ground game.

Diploma attrition will prevent Yale from repeating last year's success. Coach Carm Cozza must find a new quarterback in pre-season drills. The defensive unit, best in the league last season, lost most of its key players, with the backs and linebackers causing most concern. The Elis will be vulnerable to effective passing attacks.

Cornell's success will depend on how quickly a green offensive line matures--as well as on the quality of the (continued on page 199) Pigskin Preview (continued from page 170) replacements in a depleted defensive backfield. Once the line jells, the running attack--as always under coach Bob Blackman--will be strong.

Tailback Cris Crissy and fullback Larry Van Pelt will give Princeton the most effective running attack in the Ivy League. New starting quarterback Bob Holly will benefit from a veteran group of receivers, but a subpar defensive platoon will keep the Tigers out of the title race.

Last year was a continuing nightmare for the Columbia team. Just about everything that could go wrong did. This fall, new coach Bob Naso will install the I formation, because it will be better suited to the skills of strong-armed quarterback Bob Conroy. The Lions will be a much more experienced team than a year ago, so there will be noticeable improvement in the won-lost record if the offensive changes go smoothly.

The Pennsylvania team will also benefit from added maturity after a disastrous '79 campaign. The offensive platoon, operating out of something called the multibone attack, will be especially improved.

•

The Ohio State team stunned everyone last season by going undefeated in a year when graduation losses had been heavy and a new coaching staff had taken over amid the controversy and unpleasantness surrounding the departure of coach Woody Hayes. The main reasons for the Buckeyes' success were the skill, leadership and creativity of new coach Earle Bruce. In recognition of his impressive accomplishment, we have named him Playboy's Coach of the Year. Bruce's squad could well go undefeated again this season if Playboy All-America quarterback Art Schlichter gets adequate protection from a green offensive line. Doug Donley may be the best receiver in school history and Gary Williams isn't far behind, all of which means the Buckeyes could have an explosive aerial attack. With nine returning regulars, the defensive unit will dominate most opposing teams. All of these factors give Ohio State the best chance of any team in the country to win the national championship.

Michigan lost four close games last year, all due to inept kicking. The footwork will be more dependable this fall, but graduation has stripped much of the speed and power of the defensive platoon. Playboy All-America center George Lilja heads a typically awesome Wolverine offensive line, but the quarterback contingent is thin and inexperienced.

Coach Lee Corso has turned the corner in his rebuilding job at Indiana. The Hoosiers will be improved in every phase of the game, the squad members exude confidence and determination and there is more and better talent on campus. That means Indiana could be the surprise team of the country. The Hoosier offense will be tough and exciting and quarterback Tim Clifford should break several school records.

Look for a lot of high-scoring games in West Lafayette. Indiana, this autumn. The Purdue team won't have its accustomed defensive strength, but super-slinger Mark Herrmann will return, along with a flock of talented and experienced receivers, plus a large group of quality runners. The offensive line will be enormous, averaging 6'4", 265 pounds. The kicking game, virtually nonexistent last fall, may not be much better this year.

The Iowa team will continue to improve. For the first time in 12 years, the Hawkeyes will begin a season with an established quarterback (Phil Suess, whom coach Hayden Fry rescued from the scout squad last fall). The kicking game will be excellent, a rare situation in the Big Ten this year. Best of all, Fry had a productive recruiting campaign, reaping four prep All-Americas. With Fry in charge, the future looks bright in Iowa City.

Minnesota will field one of the country's most explosive offenses, but the defenders may not be much better than the slowpokes of last year. Tim Salem, son of coach Joe Salem, could easily become a star-status quarterback his freshman year. The running game, with Marion Barber and Garry White, will be dazzling. But both could be overshadowed by redshirt freshman Marvell Ross. Unfortunately, the offensive line will be a bit too youthful and the kicking game will be mediocre.

New coach Mike White begins yet another rebuilding project at Illinois. If he's lucky, he'll get the job done in six years. White will tailor his offense to the available talent, emphasizing speed and passing. He will probably employ his usual surprise tactics, doing exactly the opposite of what the opponents expect. The Illini haven't won a home game in two seasons. White should break that jinx in the first two games--against Northwestern and Michigan State.

The Wisconsin team will be stronger, but a much tougher schedule will likely preclude any improvement in victory production. Quarterback John Josten will return after being injured all of last season, and coach Dave McClain will tailor the offense to his abilities. There is a good supply of runners, best of whom are Troy King and Chucky Davis. The defense, dreadful last season, should be much improved.

It's going to be a lean year in East Lansing. With only ten starters returning from a mediocre 1979 team, the Michigan State Spartans enter pre-season drills with no established quarterback and a new coach (Muddy Waters). There are some good runners in camp (best of whom are Steve Smith and Derek Hughes) and Playboy All-America punter Ray Stachowicz is the best in the land. Unless the offense perks up, he will get to show his skills with great frequency this autumn.

The Northwestern team will be better this year, but the prospects are still bleak. Mike Kerrigan will be the solution to the distressing quarterback problem, and a productive recruiting drive has strengthened the receiving corps. The Wildcat squad has much raw but undeveloped talent, so if injuries in critical areas can be avoided, the team could surprise some unsuspecting opponents by season's end.

Toledo has its best collection of football talent since the glory years of 1969--1971. The only discernible problem is the lack of a quarterback who can both pass and run effectively. The Rockets won't catch other teams by surprise as they did a year ago, but they still have their best shot at the Mid-American Conference championship in nearly a decade. The defensive unit will be the terror of the league.

With a wealth of young but experienced players, Ball State will also be much improved. The Cardinals will benefit from the return to health of quarterback Mark O'Connell, a superb kicker and punter as well. Defending conference champion Central Michigan will lack the offensive versatility of a year ago. The running attack will be up to last year's par, but the passing game will have to be restructured. Bowling Green has the same situation--there is a deep and talented group of veteran runners, but a leader must be found among a group of inexperienced quarterbacks. Purdue transfer Tom George will solve the quarterback problems at Western Michigan, but the defensive platoon will be extremely green. New Northern Illinois coach Bill Mallory (late of Colorado) is renowned as a builder of stingy defensive units, and his expertise will be immediately apparent in De Kalb. Rookie quarterback Rick Bridges will likely make it big his first season. Graduation wiped out Miami's offensive line and defensive backfield and the replacements are untested. This will be a very young Redskin squad; of the 48-man travel squad, 32 players will be either freshmen or sophomores. The arrival of eight junior college transfers will help solve the Kent State team's crippling lack of line talent. Another plus is the return of quarterback Jeff Morrow, who--if he can throw fewer interceptions--could be the best passer in the conference. Graduation losses will also make this a lean year for Ohio University. One bright note: the arrival of blue-chip freshman receiver Sherman McBride. Eastern Michigan will again have the services of quality quarterback Scott Davis, but coach Mike Stock is still searching for some dependable runners to keep opposing defenses honest.

Notre Dame's degree of success this autumn could depend on how the uncertain quarterback situation is resolved. None of the incumbent passers took charge in spring practice, so either of two freshmen (Blair Kiel or Scott Grooms) could grab the job. If fullback Pete Buchanan rebounds from last season's injury, the running game will be superb. Halfback Phil Carter is a star of the future--maybe the immediate future. Three receivers (Tony Hunter, Pete Holohan and Dean Masztak) may be the best trio in the nation. Masztak is a tight end who runs and catches like a wide receiver. The entire two-deep roster of the defensive line returns. Only one starting linebacker, Bob Crable, is back, but he's good enough to do the job alone. The Irish are typically slow starters, and this season will likely be the same because of the unsettled quarterback situation. Once that problem is solved, though, pity the opponents.

The Cincinnati team was woefully thin and inexperienced last fall, but prospects are now much brighter, because almost the entire squad returns and it's joined by a bumper crop of recruits. Quarterback Scott Moeschl, a transfer from Wisconsin, will run a multiple offense patterned after that of the Dallas Cowboys.

New Louisville coach Bob Weber inherits a young but promising squad. Best of the returnees is linebacker Eddie Johnson, the latest in Louisville's tradition of producing superb linebackers. Weber will hype the passing game. It had better work, because the schedule is a nightmare.

•

Georgia has an excellent chance to dislodge Alabama from the Southeastern Conference throne this fall. Returning from last season are 18 starters, plus Playboy All-America kicker Rex Robinson. An added spark will be the return from injury of tackle Jimmy Payne, the defensive unit's best player of two years ago. The Bulldogs have come within one victory of winning the conference crown each of the past two seasons but have had an inexplicable tendency to belly up every time they play an Atlantic Coast Conference team. This year's squad could be vulnerable to excessive injuries, because the depth is suspect at many positions. The Dogs don't play Alabama, so they should take it all if they stay reasonably healthy.

Alabama has only two returning offensive starters--a situation that would wipe out most teams--but coach Bear Bryant has so many superstuds stockpiled in the backup ranks that we may not notice much difference in the point production. Flashy runner Major Ogilvie is one of the returners, but much depends on how the unsettled quarterback situation is resolved. A veteran and extremely fast defensive unit led by Playboy All-America end E. J. Junior may have to hold off the enemy until the attack troops get their act together.

If the Alabama offense doesn't jell, the Tide could be knocked out of the box in the final game with Auburn. The War Eagles have been improving every year, and this should be their best team in a decade. Playboy All-America runner James Brooks (who is breath-taking to watch in the open field) will have the invaluable benefit of a deep, experienced and able offensive line. The Auburn Achilles' heel could be the kicking department, but with all that offensive firepower, it may not need to punt very often.

Mississippi State will be one of the surprise teams of the country. The Bulldogs were wiped out by injuries last year, but all the breaks and contusions are now healed. Best of all, the squad has had a year to adapt to coach Emory Bellard's style, and last season's green substitutes--thrown into combat early--will be this year's seasoned veterans. Bellard, father of the wishbone attack, has come up with a new offense (a multiple formation with a triple-option concept) especially designed to take advantage of receiver Mardye McDole's talents. Two incoming freshmen, quarterback John Bond and runner George Wonsley, could make big splashes before their rookie year is finished.

Coach Johnny Majors' long rebuilding job at Tennessee is on schedule, but the Volunteers are still a year away from seriously challenging the conference title. The first priority in last winter's recruiting campaign was to find a quarterback who could take over immediately. Majors garnered a flock of would-be superthrowers and one of the most likely, Alvin Jones, will probably take command by the first game, with Georgia. If not, the Vols are in big trouble, because the second game is with Southern California. Whoever wins the quarterback job will have several skilled and speedy wide receivers but will have to operate behind a dangerously thin offensive line.

Watch Kentucky. The Wildcats could be a sleeper team. Coach Fran Curci is partial to a blood-and-thunder running attack, and he certainly has the horses for such an offense. Kentucky may have the best group of running backs around, including Chris Jones and Charlie Jackson. There is also a wealth of quarterback talent in camp (Rick Buehner and Terry Henry are the best of the lot), but the spoilers could be a dearth of receivers and a thin offensive line.

Never in the history of college football--as far as we can determine--has a squad been so wiped out by injuries as was Florida last year. By the final game with Miami, the Gators were lucky to be able to field a team--any kind of team. How well this year's squad does will depend on how many of the wounded have recovered and how quickly coach Charley Pell can remold them into a working unit in pre-season drills. Pell must also find a take-charge quarterback. Fortunately, he signed four blue-chip throwers during the recruiting campaign. It's an iffy situation in Gainesville; the Gators could wind up 1--10 or 10--1.

Ole Miss could enjoy much better fortunes this fall if its limp defense can be heavily reinforced, but that isn't likely, because the manpower isn't much different from a year ago. The offense will again be productive and could be explosive if spectacular tailback Buford McGee returns to the form he showed before being injured early last season.

This may be the worst season at LSU in memory. An unprecedented series of misfortunes has plagued the Tigers, beginning with the dumping of superb coach Charlie McClendon by athletic director Paul Dietzel, continuing with the tragic death of just-appointed new coach Bo Rein and culminating with a disappointing recruiting year. New coach Jerry Stovall will install a veer offense, and with an abundance of good running backs, the Tigers should have an impressive ground attack. Alan Risher is a prime-quality quarterback and will have the benefit of an outstanding group of receivers. Unfortunately, the offensive line and the kicking game will be below par. The biggest problem, though, will be the squad's ability to adjust to its new coaches and new systems.

Coach George MacIntyre is doing a commendable job of rebuilding Vanderbilt's sorely depleted football fortunes, but don't look for too much improvement this year. The defensive unit, sadly inept last season, won't be much better this time. Recruit Tim Bryant will add some needed speed and power to the linebacking crew and Allama Matthews will provide much help in the secondary. The Commodores could occasionally be exciting on offense--diminutive Lucius High, for example, could become the best runner in school history.

North Carolina and Maryland are co-favorites to win the Atlantic Coast Conference championship. The issue will probably be settled in their game at Chapel Hill September 27. North Carolina could field the best team it school history if two problem areas--at quarterback and linebacker--can be fixed. Rod Elkins and Chuck Sharpe will compete for the quarterback job. Elkins--a more explosive player--is the likely winner. Amos Lawrence and Kelvin Bryant, plus four blue-chip freshman runners, will give the Tar Heels a superb ground attack.

An unbelievable number of injuries depleted the Maryland squad for much of last season, but the Terrapins finished strong and the resulting abundance of experience among the returners should help produce a much more successful season. If the promising offensive line grows up quickly, the Terps will be back in the top 20 at season's end.

Graduation will necessitate a rebuilding year at Clemson. The Tigers will continue to be a ground-oriented team, with Chuck McSwain doing most of the running. Unfortunately, he may not have many effective blockers to clear the way.

The main problem for the Wake Forest team this fall may be opponents' heated desire for revenge. The Deacons won't be able to sneak up on other teams as they did so often in '79. The passing game, featuring quarterback Jay Venuto and receiver Wayne Baumgardner, will again be explosive.

Virginia will be a stronger team this fall, but its schedule will be even stronger. So the Cavaliers could be a better team with a worse record than a year ago. Both lines will be solid and the offense will again be exciting, but the late-season schedule is a nightmare. Coach Dick Bestwick experimented with the I formation in spring practice and will likely use it often to exploit the great speed and quickness of runner Tom Vigorito.

Graduation has stripped the North Carolina State team of a dozen starters, with both lines losing most of their muscle. New coach Monte Kiffin must find a new quarterback (Tol Avery emerged as the likeliest candidate during spring drills) and develop an offensive strategy that will take advantage of a fine corps of running backs. Mike Quick should prove to be one of the conference's premier receivers.

This year's team will be very young at Duke, with only four senior starters. New offensive coordinator Steve Spurrier has installed a pro-type passing attack. How well it works will depend on who wins the quarterback job. Freshman Ben Bennett could be an immediate starter. He will have a good group of receivers, but the linebacking corps will again be the Blue Devils' major weakness.

It's back to the drawing boards for the Georgia Tech football program. Just when he was beginning to make progress in the long and difficult rebuilding process, coach Pepper Rodgers was unexpectedly fired in December. The resultant unpleasantness caused new coach Bill Curry to have a lean recruiting year. The Yellow Jackets' best hope for respectability lies in abundantly talented quarterback Mike Kelley and a group of good receivers. Unfortunately, they will work behind an inexperienced line, and the whole Georgia Tech squad will have a precarious lack of depth. Look for a bleak year in Atlanta.

Chattanooga will again be the odds-on favorite to win the Southern Conference championship. A volatile running attack, sensational wide receiver Joe Burke and a huge and experienced offensive line will produce a lot of points. The defense will be salty, too, so new coach Bill Oliver should have a very pleasant first season.

If Chattanooga falters, Appalachian State could win the laurels. The Apps will be one of the more improved teams in the land after a heartbreaking '79 season that featured numerous last-minute losses. Coach Mike Working has revamped the offense to emphasize the passing attack, featuring quarterback Steve Brown and receiver Rick Beasley.

The Furman team will rely on a veteran defensive unit and an experienced backfield, but the offensive line will be green. Gerald Harp will lead an impressive group of receivers at Western Carolina, but, unfortunately, there are no proven quarterbacks in camp. Ronnie Mixon will probably do most of the throwing. The Citadel will still have some quality running backs, but passing skills will again be lacking. Jeff Davis will be the new quarterback at East Tennessee State and he will have the services of an outstanding group of runners, but the defensive crew will suffer from lack of talent in the linebacker and secondary positions. Virginia Military also has quarterback problems. Either of two freshmen--Lalo Berezo or John Mitchell--will likely get the job. The defense, usually the Keydets' strength, will be the problem area this time, with pass defense the biggest problem. Marshall will field an improved team for no other reason than added experience. Nine of last season's 21 starters were freshmen.

Last year was a dream season for the Florida State team--all the breaks went the Seminoles' way. The luck factor probably won't be so favorable this fall. Also, coach Bobby Bowden must find a starting quarterback in pre-season drills (Rick Stockstill will probably win the job) and try to find some outside running speed (this lack was a major liability last season). In an effort to fix the latter problem, Bowden has moved wide receiver Sam Platt to tailback. The schedule is a lot tougher this time, but the Seminoles will be a veteran club, especially on defense, so look for them to wind up in the top 20 again.

Tulane fans were ecstatic when the Green Wave won nine games last fall, and they will have reason to celebrate again this year. Despite two critical changes (new coach Vince Gibson takes over for Larry Smith, who absconded to Arizona, and quarterback Nickie Hall will replace graduated Roch Hontas), the squad will be deeper, more mature and more skilled than ever. Gibson, one of the more resourceful coaches in the country, had the good judgment to keep the incumbent coaching staff nearly intact and to make minimal changes in tactics. Nickie Hall looked spectacular in spring practice and two incoming runners (junior college transfer Marvin Lewis and fabulous freshman Kelvin Robinson) will give the Greenies the potent ground game that was missing last season. Best of all, this was the most productive recruiting year in school history, so the future looks even brighter.

Last season was also a giddy experience for South Carolina fans. The Gamecocks won more games than in any season in school history. Whether this season is a duplicate of the last will depend on how well coach Jim Carlen can fill the graduation gaps in both lines. Since Carlen is one of the half-dozen most skilled coaches in the land, he will likely get the job done by the time his team plays Southern California and Michigan back to back in late September. Carlen's main weapon will be Playboy All-America runner George Washington Rogers, Jr., who is one of this year's best candidates for Heisman Trophy honors.

Miami fans will see a dramatic improvement in their team. Forty-two of last year's top 44 players return, along with kicker Dan Miller, who could be the nation's best before he graduates. Jim Kelly could become the best Hurricane quarterback since Fran Curci, and a trio of high school All-America running backs will give the Hurricanes a potent ground game that was so obviously missing last season. Best of the new runners are Speedy Neal and Keith Griffin (brother of Heisman Trophy winner Archie).

Although the Southern Mississippi team will be very young (55 of 82 players in spring practice were sophomores), it should be as strong as last year's club. New quarterback Reggie Collier will give the Eagles an improved aerial attack to supplement their potent ground game.

Virginia Tech will benefit from a vastly improved offensive line, but the defenders will be in trouble unless coach Bill Dooley can find some new improved bodies for the middle of the defensive line. Wingback Sidney Snell could be one of the country's most explosive players. The Gobblers' schedule, fortunately, is not as demanding as last year's.

A couple of transfers, quarterback Mike Murray and receiver Jimmy Taylor, will give Memphis State a lethal passing attack to supplement an already excellent ground game. They will benefit from the protection of an all-senior offensive line.

Richmond's disastrous '79 season won't be repeated, because 18 starters have returned and will be reinforced by several junior college transfers and the best crop of freshman recruits in school history. New coach Dal Shealy is trying a new veer offense.

William & Mary also has a rookie coach, Jimmye Laycock, who inherits an offensive unit that was severely hurt by graduation. Fortunately, prime quarterback Chris Garrity returns, so Laycock will emphasize the passing game.

•

This will be another banner year for Nebraska. The most noticeable Husker, Playboy All-America runner Jarvis Red-wine, is the fastest player ever to wear a Nebraska uniform. He will run behind an offensive line that will be even better than last year's formidable front. Coach Tom Osborne had some quarterback depth problems last year, but this time it's just the opposite; there are five slingers in camp who are capable of being starters. Look for freshman running back Jeff Smith to be the next Husker superstar.

Last fall, Oklahoma won the Big Eight championship for the seventh consecutive year, but this may be a slightly off season by Sooner standards. The offensive unit will be as potent as ever, despite the loss of Billy Sims, but the stopper crew has only three returning starters. As always, there is plenty of quality backup depth to fill the big holes, but--even though the defensive unit as a whole will be one of the fastest in the nation--inexperience and a lack of physical strength could be a liability. The attack unit, operated by superslick quarterback J. C. Watts, will have to carry the load until the defense matures.

Oklahoma State was the surprise team of the conference last fall, and this Cowboy squad is deeper, stronger and more experienced. Needless to say, there's an infectious air of optimism in Stillwater as pre-season practice begins. The great expectations are fueled by the fact that the N.C.A.A. probation period has been modified so that the Cowboys have the incentive of a possible bowl bid. Premier quarterback John Doerner will have a tempting new target in prize rookie tight end John Chesley. The defense, structured around linebackers Ricky Young and Mike Green, will be mean and deep.

Missouri will field a predominantly senior team, and that could be either good news or bad news, depending on the veterans' attitudes. Senior-laden teams often profit from the available maturity and leadership, but almost as often they fall apart because the team elders have lost their youthful enthusiasm and--with an eye on the upcoming pro draft--are more eager to avoid injury and showcase their own talents than to play as a team and win games. The Tiger attack will again be built around the Phil Bradley-to-Andy Gibler passing battery and the running of James Wilder. The squad's strongest area, though, will be the defensive secondary, led by free safety Eric Wright.

The Iowa State team will be vastly improved, but the Cyclones are still a year away from challenging for the league title. With the return to health of John Quinn and the arrival of junior college transfer David Worsham, Iowa State will have quality depth at quarterback. Dwayne Crutchfield, a 230-pound tailback, will be a game breaker.

The Kansas State team will also be much improved, mostly because of a juiced-up running attack provided by the arrival of three junior college transfer runners and the installation of a veer offense in spring practice. The best-looking new face among the platoon of transfers is Samoan defensive tackle Mike Simeta. Look for quarterback Darrell Ray Dickey, who had a sensational freshman season, to be even more impressive this year.

But it will be another lean one for both Colorado and Kansas. Both teams will suffer a severe lack of depth and experience. Both schools had productive recruiting seasons, but the youngsters will be forced into action almost immediately, and youthful mistakes are likely. Colorado coach Chuck Fairbanks (the long-awaited messiah who since arriving in Boulder last year amid much fanfare has yet to perform any miracles) will be searching for a dependable quarterback, some fast runners and the semblance of an offensive line. Kansas coach Don Fambrough must find some manpower for both woefully thin and green lines.

Because of its extreme youth, the '79 Arkansas team was expected to have an off year, but the Razorbacks were as awesome as ever, partly because of the immediate contributions of some fabulous freshmen. Also, coach Lou Holtz won a few games (as he does every year) with his clever and inventive coaching tactics. The Hogs won't be able to sneak up on other teams again this year, but that forfeited advantage will be offset by a much improved defensive unit. When they have the ball, the Hogs will put on a dazzling show. Tom Jones (Bert's younger brother) will be the starting quarterback, and he will be backed up by two gem-quality freshmen, Bill Pierce and Mark Mistler. The running-back corps is so overloaded with talent that Holtz will have trouble using it all. If the offensive line, anchored by Playboy All-America guard George Stewart, provides adequate protection for all those supercharged backs, the Hogs will have a good shot at the national championship.

If Arkansas should falter, the Texas team will be waiting in the wings. The Longhorns were one of the better defensive teams in the country last fall, but injuries decimated an already thin backfield and the Texans were lucky to win nine games. This year, the situation is reversed; a veteran offensive platoon returns, but the defense will have to be rebuilt around Playboy All-America linebacker Robin Sendlein. The defensive ends will be especially inexperienced, making the Longhorns vulnerable to teams with blazing outside runners--like Arkansas.

The Houston team will be as strong as last year's edition, but--alas--most of its opponents will be much improved. The Cougars are a come-from-behind group (they won eight games a year ago in the final quarter), and with almost the entire attack unit returning, fans will likely be treated to more last-minute heroics. The defense features the best pair of tackles in school history (Leonard Mitchell and Playboy All-America Hosea Taylor), plus a wealth of quality linebackers and defensive backs. Some opposing offensive units may not be able to survive the holocaust.

Texas A & M was snakebit last fall, losing two games because of partially blocked punts and another via a miraculous pass reception by Houston in the final seconds. This should be a happier season, largely because coach Tom Wilson has had two windfall recruiting seasons and the youngsters are ready to step in and make their marks. Quarterback Mike Mosley, a 9.4 sprinter and an elusive scrambler, showed tremendous improvement in spring practice. Wilson says his team, going into fast drill, is better on both sides of the line than it was a year ago.

At Southern Methodist, everything depends on whether or not superb quarterback Mike Ford and a host of other starters are fully healed from a variety of injuries and illnesses. If the physical problems work out, the Mustangs could have a big say in who wins the conference title. The running attack, featuring sophs Craig James and Eric Dickerson, plus fabulous freshman Russell Carter, will be breath-taking.

Baylor coach Grant Teaff has two big problems. His team has lost the surprise factor (last fall, the Bears were one of the sleeper teams of the country) and the defensive unit was gutted by graduation. A fine linebacker corps headed by Playboy All-America Mike Singletary will have to hold the defensive unit together until the youngsters get their bearings. The offense will be in fine shape. There is a wealth of quarterback talent in camp, the receivers are top quality and Walter Abercrombie is one of the country's prime running backs.

Texas Tech has a favorable early schedule, which coach Rex Dockery will utilize to shake down a new offensive line and find some dependable wide receivers. The defensive unit, sparked by Playboy All-America safety Ted Watts, may be the best in the conference.

The long, tedious rebuilding efforts at Texas Christian will begin to bear fruit this autumn, but the improvement may not be readily apparent because of a tough nonconference schedule featuring Auburn and Georgia. Four quality candidates will vie for the quarterback job in pre-season drills, with Kevin Haney the likeliest winner.

The Rice team also faces a horrendous schedule. Seven opposing squads were in bowl games last year. In an effort to cut down on last season's numerous turnovers, coach Ray Alborn has changed the pass-oriented attack to a new veer formation. The Owls will be an experienced squad, so if a capable quarterback can be found to run the new attack, they could pull off a few upsets.

The nonleague schedules of many of the Missouri Valley Conference teams are so rugged that the final won-lost records of the various teams rarely are indicators of conference standings. Last year, for example, West Texas State won the title with a 5-5-1 over-all record. This season, Indiana State not only should win the most games but will also have a good shot at the league championship. Quarterback Reggie Allen heads an exciting offense that will be enhanced by superrookie receiver Ephrem Johnson.

If West Texas State coach Bill Yung can find a dependable quarterback in pre-season drills (Larry Thompson and Ricky Davis are the top candidates), and if the Buffaloes don't get killed in the murderous early-season schedule, they will have an inside track in the conference-title race. Southern Illinois will again have the services of splendid quarterback Gerald Carr, and he will be protected by the best offensive line in school history. Unfortunately, the pass defenders are suspect, so look for some high-scoring games in Carbondale this fall.

Tulsa will also have a good chance to win the championship if the Hurricanes aren't blown away by their games with Arkansas and Florida State. Kenny Jackson could become the next in a long line of great Tulsa quarterbacks. With 15 starters returning and both interior lines nearly intact, the Drake team should avoid a repeat of last season's string of narrow losses. Rich Suchanuk (a walk-in his freshman year) could become one of the nation's better tight ends before he graduates.

New Mexico State will not suffer from the severe lack of depth that plagued the Aggies last autumn. Most of the opposing teams will also be stronger, making it difficult for the Aggies to improve their won-lost record. The Wichita State team will also benefit from much added experienced depth, plus the arrival of five junior college transfers to beef up the lines. With a flock of dependable runners, the Shockers will again emphasize the ground attack.

Last year's senior-laden North Texas State team was a big disappointment, but this year's edition of the Mean Green--despite its comparative youth--looked much stronger in spring practice. Joe Stevenson, the heir apparent at quarterback, will have a big year.

•

Southern California's unbeaten 1979 team was one of the great offensive powers of all time, but the defensive unit was merely excellent. This year, the order of greatness will be reversed, at least in the beginning, because the quarterbacking will be suspect (all five candidates for the job have little or no experience) and the fullback position is unsettled. Marcus Allen will be the next great USC tailback. Similar in size to O. J. Simpson, he runs with the same fluid, long strides, and his teammates call him Little Juice. The offensive line, anchored by Playboy All-America tackle Keith Van Horne, will again be pro caliber. The defensive platoon, on the other hands will be mind-boggling. Playboy All-America safeties Ronnie Lott and Dennis Smith are the main components of the best defensive backfield in the nation. Linebacker Riki Gray will be an All-America before he graduates.

Oregon was one of the surprise teams of the country last season (as we had predicted), and with 17 of the '79 starters returning, the Ducks will be even stronger this time. Trouble is, now that element of surprise is missing and many of the opposing teams will be motivated by vengeance. The best of another productive recruiting season is tailback Reggie Brown, who should be a starter the first game of his freshman year and a superstar by December. Vince Goldsmith and Neil Elshire lead a defensive line that will be nearly impregnable.

With a little luck, California could be one of this year's big surprise teams. This is the best collection of football talent in Berkeley in two decades. The passing attack will be sensational, not only because of quarterback Rich Campbell but also due to the presence of receivers David Lewis and Matt Bouza. Freshman runner Carl Montgomery is a burner and will clock a lot of playing time. Linebacker Rich Dixon is a future great--and the future may happen in Flake City this season.

UCLA will be a much improved team, but most of its opponents will be, too. The Bruins again play one of the country's toughest schedules. One asset is the presence of good senior leadership, an element sorely missed last season. Receiver Cormac Carney, a transfer from Air Force, could steal the show his first year in Westwood. Freeman McNeil is one of the country's classiest runners and Playboy All-America safety Kenny Easley will likely be the first defensive back drafted by the pros next May. Three talented sophomores--Tom Ramsey, Bernard Quarles and Jay Schroeder--will contend for the starting-quarterback job, with Ramsey the likely winner.

It will be difficult for the Washington team to duplicate last year's eight-win record, because all but two of the starting defensive platoon have graduated. The offense will be productive, with quarterback Tom Flick throwing to a top-quality contingent of receivers. With Toussaint Tyler, one of the country's better fullbacks, and three quality tailbacks, the Husky running game will again be top grade.

New Stanford coach Paul Wiggin will try to fix up a woefully inconsistent defensive platoon to go with one of the better offensive units in the country. John Elway, the best sophomore quarterback in the nation, will throw to dazzling halfback Darrin Nelson and one of the country's better one-two receiver combinations, Andre Tyler and Playboy All-America Ken Margerum. Nelson, fully recovered from his hamstring injury, will also give the Cardinals a spectacular running game. Kicker-punter Ken Naber will provide superb footwork. The Stanford team's major problem is the difficulty of adjusting to two new head coaches in two years; the resultant instability could be damaging to team morale.

Washington State's offensive unit was impressive last autumn, but a winning season was prevented by a porous defense. This spring, coach Jim Walden brought in 11 junior college defensive players and a half dozen of them would be immediate starters. A new quarterback must be found, but two promising prospects, Clete Casper and Samoa Samoa, are in camp. The schedule is favorable--both Southern California and UCLA are missing.

Both Arizona teams are disaster areas because of the scandal-ridden departure of both head coaches. New Arizona coach Larry Smith will probably wish he had stayed at Tulane before this season is finished. Smith must find a new quarterback (Kevin Ward should win the job) to lead his team against the most difficult schedule in school history.

New Arizona State coach Darryl Rogers will try to pick up the pieces in Tempe, but his debut could be spoiled by a lack of depth in both lines. A new quarterback must be found (the leading candidate is Mike Pagel), but all of the other offensive starters from last year will return. The attack unit will have to carry the load until the defense can be rebuilt.

Oregon State also has a new coach, Joe Avezzano, who has instilled a discipline and toughness that have been lacking the past four years. Avezzano's major problems are a slow group of receivers and a weak defensive line. Quarterback Scott Richardson had a record-breaking season last fall but must learn a new veer system. Don't look for much improvement in Beaver City.

The Brigham Young team will feature a passing attack as potent as ever--despite the loss of passer Marc Wilson--because replacement Jim McMahon may be even better. The biggest problem in the Cougar camp will be the offensive line, which lost four starters via graduation. The defensive unit is deep and experienced and most of the teams on the schedule are pushovers, so look for the Mormons to be back in the top 20 again.

If Brigham Young gets knocked off in conference play, the Utah team will probably do the honors. The Utes will be much stronger than a year ago, because 38 of last season's starters are back and there is little likelihood of a repeat of last fall's injury epidemic.

Wyoming's main strength will again be quarterback Phil Davis. The offensive line was tops a year ago and only one of its members has departed. New coach Pat Dye will switch the Cowboys to the wishbone offense and install squad discipline. The hard work should pay off; look for the Cowboys to be greatly improved.

Coach Dick Tomey is slowly but surely building a winning football program at Hawaii, but the Rainbows are still too young to contend for the conference championship. Tailback Gary Allen will give the Islanders a strong running attack and a group of sophs will provide needed help in the wide-receiver corps.

This will be the most experienced San Diego State team in memory--as many as 17 starters could be seniors. If the Aztecs can avoid last autumn's sudden affliction of turnoveritis (their three losses were blowouts because they kept giving the ball away), they could mount a serious challenge for the conference title. Two superb quarterbacks, Mark Halda and Matt Kofler, will vie for the starting job. They'll probably share it.

Colorado State coach Sarkis Arslanian will again face the problem of molding a dependable offensive line. He will have a wealth of running backs (Larry Jones and Alvin Lewis are the better ones) and the kicking game will be excellent. Steve Fairchild, redshirted last year, will likely be the starting quarterback.

The Texas-El Paso team will be noticeably stronger than last year's 2--9 edition, but the Miners still have a long way to go. Junior college transfer Paul Sieczkowski could be the quality quarterback the Miners so desperately need. He will be aided by a more mature offensive line and a dependable running game.

New coach Joe Morrison faces a bleak autumn at New Mexico. The defensive platoon was gutted by graduation and the running game will be unimpressive. The Lobos' main hope for success will be the passing arm of Brad Wright.

The Air Force joins the Western Athletic Conference this fall, but the Falcons aren't likely to make any ripples in the championship race. Coach Ken Hatfield has installed the wishbone offense, with Scott Schafer, a starting tight end last season, in the quarterback slot. The fly boys, therefore, will stick close to the ground. A lot of help is needed from the incoming freshman contingent to face a frightening schedule.

Long Beach State coach Dave Currey insists that quarterback Kevin Starkey has the strongest arm on the West Coast. Starkey can throw the ball 90 yards but lacks experience. Fortunately, he will have the best group of receivers at Long Beach in many years. With a tough defense to hold opponents in check, Currey will likely mount a bombs-away passing game. It should be a spectators' delight.

The San Jose State team threw the ball so often last year that the sea gulls were frightened away from Spartan Stadium. With a snazzy new quarterback, Steve Clarkson, and the three top receivers returning from last year, coach Jack Elway's pupils will be winging it again. Rookie breakaway runner Neal Palmer and Gerald Willhite will help keep defenses honest.

Pacific coach Bob Toledo will field a much stronger team than a year ago, but an incredibly tough nonconference schedule might prevent a winning season. The biggest improvement in the Tiger squad will be the defensive line, which will benefit much from accrued experience. Soph quarterback Sander Markel will be more impressive for the same reason.

Utah State's graduation losses were devastating, not so much in numbers as in quality. The Aggies were a star-oriented team last fall, but now all the stars (except flanker James Murphy) are gone. The quarterback situation is especially critical, but transfer Bob Gagliano may be the answer to that problem. Coach Bruce Snyder also must build a new offensive line. Any success the Aggies enjoy this year may depend on how often Gagliano can get the ball to Murphy.

Jim Sweeney becomes the new head coach at Fresno State--for the second time. He's playing it cagey, not telling anyone about his plans for the Bulldogs except that he will use a pro-type offense. Sweeney likes to fake out the opposition, so don't be surprised if his team runs from the single wing. That may not be such a bad idea, because Sweeney says, "Our quarterbacks are adequate." In coachese, that usually means they are just the opposite.

There will be trouble at Fullerton State this fall. New coach Gene Murphy inherits a squad that has no experienced quarterbacks to run his pro-set offense and none of last year's receivers are back to catch the ball. Junior college transfer Tom St. Jacques will likely win the quarterback job, but he won't have much help.

Top 20 Teams

Possible Breakthroughs: Oklahoma State (8--3), Indiana (8--3), California (8--3), Mississippi State (8--3), Miami, Fla. (8--3), Texas A&M (7--4), Missouri (7--4), Purdue (7--4).

The All-America Squad

(Listed in order of excellence at their positions, all have a good chance of making someone's All-America team)

Quarterbacks:Mark Herrmann (Purdue), Mike Ford (SMU), Rich Campbell (UC), John Fourcade (Mississippi), Tim Clifford (Indiana), Phil Bradley (Missouri)

Running Backs:Darrin Nelson (Stanford), Major Ogilvie (Alabama), Amos Lawrence (North Carolina), Walter Abercrombie (Baylor), Freeman McNeil (UCLA), Joe Morris (Syracuse), Butch Woolfolk (Michigan), James Wilder (Missouri), A. J. Jones (Texas), Marion Barber (Minnesota)

Receivers:Mardye McDole (Mississippi St.), Eric Sievers (Maryland), Kevin Williams (USC), Tony Hunter (Notre Dame), James Murphy (Utah St.), Wayne Baumgardner (Wake Forest), Mike Quick (North Carolina St.), Rodney Holman (Tulane), Gerald Lucear (Temple), Gerald Harp (Western Carolina)

Offensive Linemen:Mark May (Pittsburgh), Terry Tausch (Texas), George Schechterly (South Carolina), Allan Kennedy (Washington St.), Roy Foster (USC), Frank McCallister (Navy), Tim Huffman (Notre Dame), Louis Oubre (Oklahoma), Randy Schleusener (Nebraska), George Stephenson (Auburn)

Centers:Pete Quinn (Purdue), John Scully (Notre Dame), Ken Roark (Kentucky), Joe Rothbauer (Wisconsin)

Defensive Linemen:Vince Goldsmith (Oregon), Dave Ahrens (Wisconsin), Leonard Mitchell (Houston), Frank Warren (Auburn), Larry Kubin (Penn St.), Guy Frazier (Wyoming), Ben Rudolph (Long Beach St.), Stuart Anderson (Virginia)

Linebackers:Rich Dixon (UC), Riki Gray (USC), Bob Crable (Notre Dame), Ricky Young (Oklahoma St.), Eddie Johnson (Louisville), Thomas Boyd (Alabama), Marty Wetzel (Tulane), Lawrence Taylor (N. Carolina), Marcus Marek (Ohio St.)

Defensive Backs:Kevin Evans (Arkansas), Mike Kennedy (Toledo), Scott Woerner (Georgia), Eric Wright (Missouri), Jeff Griffin (Utah), Chris Williams (Louisiana St.)

Kickers:Ken Naber (Stanford), Dale Castro (Maryland), Rich Camarillo (Washington), David Sims (Clemson), Dave Smigelsky (Virginia Tech)

Top Newcomers

(Incoming freshmen and transfers who should make it big)

Herschel Walker, running back .......... Georgia

Blair Kiel, quarterback .......... Notre Dame

Robert Neal, running back .......... Miami

John Bond, quarterback .......... Mississippi State

Tim Salem, quarterback .......... Minnesota

Reggie Brown, running back .......... Oregon

Bob Gagliano, quarterback .......... Utah State

Alfred Anderson, quarterback .......... Baylor

Scott Grooms, quarterback .......... Notre Dame

Cormac Carney, receiver .......... UCLA

Dave Wilson, quarterback .......... Illinois

Bubba Hill, running back .......... Texas A&M

Steve Smith, quarterback .......... Michigan

T. J. Murray, linebacker .......... North Carolina

Lloyd Archie, wide receiver .......... Houston

Tim Bryant, linebacker .......... Vanderbilt

Matt Kofler, quarterback .......... San Diego State

Freddie Miles, running back .......... Miami

Alvin Jones, quarterback .......... Tennessee

Todd Blackledge, quarterback .......... Penn State

Mike Arbanas, linebacker .......... Kansas

Wayne Peace, quarterback .......... Florida

Kevin Ingram, quarterback .......... Villanova

Russell Carter, running back .......... Southern Methodist

The East

Independents

Pittsburgh 10--1 Navy 7--4

Rutgers 10--1 West Virginia 6--5

Penn State 8--3 Syracuse 5--6

Villanova 8--3 Boston College 5--6

Temple 8--3 Army 3--8

Colgate 8--3

Ivy League

Dartmouth 7--3 Cornell 5--5

Brown 7--3 Princeton 4--6

Harvard 6--4 Columbia 3--7

Yale 5--5 Pennsylvania 3--7

Top Players: Green, May, Pryor, Marino (Pittsburgh); McMichael, Kurdyla, Cherry, Smith, Dorn (Rutgers); Kubin, Menhardt, Dugan (Penn State); Arcidiacono, Long (Villanova); Lucear, McCarty (Temple); Murphy, Bubniak (Colgate); McCallister, Chambers, Gainer (Navy); Fowler, Luck (West Virginia); Morris, Anderson (Syracuse); Budness (Boston College); March, Hill (Army); Shula, Kemp, Pierce (Dartmouth); Carbone, Woodring (Brown); Durgin, Callinan (Harvard); Nitti, Regan (Yale); Roth, DeStefano (Cornell); Crissy, Bailey (Princeton); Josephs, Wallace (Columbia); Marzonie, Prior (Pennsylvania).

"Ohio State has the best chance of any team in the country to win the national championship."

The Midwest

Big Ten

Ohio State 10--1 Minnesota 5--6

Michigan 8--3 Illinois 5--6

Indiana 8--3 Wisconsin 3--8

Purdue 7--4 Michigan State 3--8

Iowa 5--6 Northwestern 2--9

Mid-American Conference

Toledo 10--1 Northern Illinois 6--5

Ball State 8--3 Miami 5--6

Central Michigan 7--4 Kent State 3--8

Bowling Green 6--5 Ohio University 3--8

Western Michigan 6--5 Eastern Michigan 3--8

Independents

Notre Dame 9--2 Louisville 2--9

Cincinnati 5--5

Top Players: Schlichter, Marek, Donley (Ohio State); Lilja, Woolfolk (Michigan); Clifford, Harkrader, Wilbur (Indiana); Herrmann, Quinn, Clark (Purdue); Harty, Suess (Iowa); Barber, White, Salem (Minnesota); Norman, Wilson (Illinois); Ahrens, Mohapp (Wisconsin); Stachowicz, Smith, Hughes (Michigan State); Kern, Sheets (Northwestern); Kennedy, Kocsis (Toledo); O'Connell, Gunden (Ball State); Smallbone, Jackson (Central Michigan); Spengler, Gates (Bowling Green); Howard, Burkhardt, Sitko (Western Michigan); Pinckney, Terna (Northern Illinois); McCafferty (Miami); Morrow, Clemmons (Kent State); Carifa (Ohio); Cotton, Miller (Eastern Michigan); Crable, Masztak, Hunter, Scully, Huffman (Notre Dame); Moeschl, Yli-Renko (Cincinnati); Johnson (Louisville).

The South

Southeastern Conference

Georgia 10--1 Kentucky 7--4

Alabama 9--2 Florida 4--7

Auburn 8--3 Mississippi 4--7

Mississippi State 8--3 Louisiana State 3--8

Venderbilt 2--9

Tennessee 7--4

Atlantic Coast Conference

North Carolina 9--2 North Carolina 4--7

Maryland 9--2

Clemson 7--4 Duke 3--8

Wake Forest 6--5 Georgia Tech 2--9

Virginia 5--6

Southern Conference

Chattanooga 9--2 The Citadel 5--6

Appalachian State 8--3 East Tennessee 5--6

Furman 7--6 Virginia Military 4--7

Western Carolina 7--4 Marshall 3--8

Independents

Florida State 9--2 Virginia Tech 7--4

Tulane 9--2 Memphis State 6--5

South Carolina 8--3 Richmond 5--6

Miami 8--3 William & Mary 3--8

Southern Mississippi 8--3

Top Players: Robinson, Woerner, Belue, Walker (Georgia); Junior, Boyd, Ogilvie (Alabama); Brooks, Warren, Stephenson (Auburn); McDole, Massey (Mississippi State); Irwin, Harper (Tennessee); Roark, Jones (Kentucky); Collinsworth, Faulkner (Florida); Fourcade, McGee (Mississippi); White, Thibodeaux (Louisiana State); High, Hammond, Hudgins (Vanderbilt); Wooten, Taylor, Lawrence (North Carolina); Sievers, Burruss, Castro, Wysocki (Maryland); Sims, Durham (Clemson); Baumgardner, Venuto (Wake Forest); Vigorito, Anderson (Virginia); Quick, Dawson, Koehne (North Carolina State); Jones (Duke); Kelley (Georgia Tech); Burke (Chattanooga); Brown, Beasley (Appalachian State); Morgan, Snipes, Lyle (Furman); Harp, McClain (Western Carolina); Mitchell (The Citadel); Ferrell (East Tennessee); Allen (Virginia Military); Kendzeorski (Marshall); Simmons, Lanier, Butler, Bonasorte (Florida State); Holman, Wetzel, Hall, Robinson (Tulane); Rogers, Schechterly, Wright (South Carolina); Walker, Burt, Kelly (Miami); Harvey (Southern Mississippi); Snell, Smigelsky (Virginia Tech); Clark, Ondra (Memphis State); Beagle (Richmond); Tyner, McNamee (William & Mary).

The Near West

Big Eight

Nebraska 9--2 Iowa State 6--5

Oklahoma 8--3 Kansas State 6--5

Oklahoma State 8--3 Colorado 3--8

Missouri 7--4 Kansas 3--8

Southwest Conference

Arkansas 10--1 Baylor 7--4

Texas 9--2 Texas Tech 5--6

Houston 8--3 Texas Christian 3--8

Texas A & M 7--4

Southern Methodist 7--4 Rice 2--9

Missouri Valley Conference

Indiana State 9--2 Tulsa 5--6

West Texas State 8--3 Drake 5--6

New Mexico State 3--8

Southern Illinois 6--5 Wichita State 3--8

Independent

North Texas State 6--5

Top Players: Redwine, Nelson, Schleusener, Franklin (Nebraska); Oubre, Turner (Oklahoma); Young, W. Taylor, R. Taylor (Oklahoma State); Richards, Wright, Bradley, Wilder (Missouri); Crawford, Nelson (Iowa State); Walker, Cole (Kansas State); Doolittle, Field (Colorado); Verser (Kansas); Stewart, Evans, Anderson, Bowles (Arkansas); Sendlein, Tausch, Jones, Sims (Texas); Taylor, Mitchell, Elston (Houston); Mosley, Guthrie (Texas A & M); Ford, Dickerson, James (Southern Methodist); Singletary, Abercrombie (Baylor); Watts (Texas Tech); Patterson (Texas Christian); Kveton, Hubble (Rice); Allen, Allman, Shaffer (Indiana State); Holt, Keller (West Texas State); Phillips, Carr (Southern Illinois); Blackmon, Tennon, Crum (Tulsa); Suchanuk, Casko (Drake); Nance (New Mexico State); Woods (Wichita State); Morris, Croft (North Texas State).

The Far West

Pacific Ten

Southern California 10--1 Stanford 6--5

Washington State 6--5

Oregon 8--3

California 8--3 Arizona 5--6

UCLA 7--4 Arizona State 4--7

Washington 7--4 Oregon State 2--9

Western Athletic Conference

Brigham Young 10--1 Colorado State 4--7

Utah 8--3 Texas--El Paso 4--8

Wyoming 7--4 New Mexico 3--8

Hawaii 7--4 Air Force 3--9

San Diego State 7--5

Pacific Coast Conference

Long Beach State 7--4 Utah State 5--6

Fresno State 4--7

San Jose State 6--5 Fullerton State 3--8

Pacific 6--5

Top Players: Smith, Lott, Van Horne, Gray, Williams (Southern California); Goldsmith, Elshire, Williams (Oregon); Campbell, Dixon, Bouza (California); Easley, McNeil, Wrightman (UCLA); Camarillo, Van Divier, Tyler (Washington); Margerum, Nelson, Naber (Stanford); Kennedy, Washington (Washington State); Oliver, Liggins (Arizona); Washington (Arizona State); Richardson (Oregon State); Redd, Lane, Jones, Brown (Brigham Young); Griffin, Campbell (Utah); Frazier, Davis (Wyoming); Allen, Asmus (Hawaii); Halda, Kofler, Watson (San Diego State); Chamblee, Fairchild (Colorado State); Besses (Texas--El Paso); Shupryt, Giddens (New Mexico); France (Air Force); Rudolph (Long Beach State); Nichols (San Jose State); Bednarek, Merriweather (Pacific); Murphy, Fosmark (Utah State); Scambray (Fresno State); Kemp (Fullerton State).