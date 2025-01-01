LeRoy Neiman Sketchbook

Winston Churchill used to paint the exotic gardens of the internationally famous Mamounia Hotel in Marrakesh. I concentrated on sketching the action at its poolside. Morocco is a blend of conflicting time frames, the modern and the traditional, as it tries to Westernize. Witness my upper-class, affluent and privileged Moorish textile honcho arriving at the poolside locker rooms in his pristine white jellaba and embroidered babouches, only to emerge moments later in contemporary beach gear.