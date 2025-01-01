Playboy's Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast

Fall and Winter fashions this year mirror the nation's social and economic mood; thus, there's little coming up that's fun, frivolous or unique. Still, it isn't all the deadly seriousness of, say, the Fifties. In fact, while the current fashion scene lacks the kind of wild and crazy looseness that's been present in the past, it does offer solid values and tasteful conservative looks that won't go out of style overnight. One way to jazz up your wardrobe--and, of course, get extra fashion mileage from your selections--is to think creatively about what you've purchased. Instead of wearing an ordinary business shirt with your new pinstriped suit, try a silk one. Or combine a bow tie with a shirt and a pair of sweaters instead of sporting a sports jacket. In short, go for the unexpected. You'll come away a winner.