Provocative Period Pieces

With inflation outpacing interest rates, people are pulling their pennies out of savings and looking for investments that won't lose them their nest eggs. But what? Stamps? Chunks of Alaskan tundra? Boring. Charles Martignette's solution: antique erotica! A Boston dealer in and collector of antique art, he's spent the past ten years searching out the rare treasures shared here with Playboy readers--but a fraction of his 3500-piece collection, which has been valued at $1,000,000. (Wouldn't you rather have these around than a set of Chippendale chairs?)