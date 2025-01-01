Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill ............................................... 5

The World of Playboy ................................... 11

Dear Playboy ........................................... 15

Playboy Viewpoint--editorial ........................... 20

Playboy in the News .................................... 25

Playboy after Hours .................................... 27

Media .................................................. 30

Joyce Brothers demonstrates that she doesn't know much about pornography.

Books ................................... 32

The latest from William Kotzwinkle; a terrific pickup basketball book.

Music ................................... 34

Whatever happened to doo-wop? It still do.

Movies ................................... 40

Peter O'Toole returns in The Stunt Man; Ann-Margret and Bruce Dern are Middle Age Crazy; Ellen Burstyn turns in an Oscar-caliber performance.

Coming Attractions ...................... 48

The scoop on Steve Martin's next movie; Clint is back in monkey business.

Playboy's Travel Guide ............... Stephen Birnbaum 52

Seven ways to risk your life while having a wonderful time.

The Playboy Advisor ................................... 57

The Playboy Forum ..................................... 61

How I Gave Up Reading

Financial Advice--a reporter's notebook ........ Asa Baber 72

He wanted long-term security. He got a headache.

Playboy Interview: Larry Hagman--candid conversation .. 81

The dapper demon of Dallas reveals his eccentricities, pulls the covers off the real Dallas, Texas, describes how it feels to be incredibly famous and teases interviewer David Rensin about who shot J.R.

How Washington Works--article ........ Nicholas Von Hoffman 122

Being President sounds like a pretty powerful job, but the power of the office isn't what it's cracked up to be. Also: Eight tough Washingtonians advise the next Chief Exec--whoever he is--on how to grease the city's wheels; and Vic Gold reminisces about what Washington was like before it became Hollywood East.

Beauty & Bureaucracy--pictorial ..................... 126

Roving photographer David Chan invaded Washington, D.C., to find the prettiest women working in our Government. Take it from us: Uncle Sam is a lucky man.

Puttin' On The Zits!--food and drink ..... Emanuel Greenberg 36

Smooth talk about the dark, aromatic, sweet and sinful delight of chocolate.

Uncommon Scents--modern living ......... Henry Post 140

A guide to men's colognes, how they work and how to wear them.

Cover Story

You'll recognize our unconventional delegate as last month's Playmate, Mardi Jacquet. The cover was designed and photographed by Executive Art Director Torn Staebler, and Mardi's make-up was done by Pat Tomlinson. If you assume from Mardi's buttons that she's confused about which candidate to back, you're wrong. The only button that really counts is on her hat. Her motto: "Vote for Hugh and he'll vote for you."

Rat Town Boogie--fiction ..... Andy Stone 143

It isn't easy to recoup after you've spilled 10,000 tabs of sunshine in a redneck bar. But then again, on acid, anything is possible.

Ready On The Set--playboy's playmate of the month ......... 144

Jeana Tomasino is a Los Angeles model, singer, dancer and actress whose career is taking off. You may already have seen her on TV, but you've never seen her like this.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor .............................. 156

Playing With Pain--sports .................. Richard Mackenzie 158

Everybody knows that professional athletes play with injuries, but the case of former Dallas Cowboy Pettis Norman indicates that they don't always know it. And Jay Stuller asks about equipment designer Byron Donzis: "Can This Man Save Football?"

Winning The Cold War--attire ........... David Platt 161

Our pick of the best-looking and warmest outerwear for the coming winter.

It's No Fun Being A Girl--article ............ D. Keith Mano 166

Our square-shouldered and hirsute author swallowed his pride, put on his lipstick and (in the name of journalism) spent a high-heeled week at the annual transvestite convention.

California C's--verse ........... Shel Silverstein 168

You gotta be more than just young and eager to make the West Coast scene. First, you need the right props.

Sex In Cinema--1980--article ....... Arthur Knight 172

It was a big year for pubescent sex and gays (not necessarily in that order), but it wasn't a bad year for heterosexual adult kicks, either.

After The Ball Was Over--ribald classic ..................... 185

Fred Willard For President--humor ........................... 188

We've had so many amateur funnymen in the Oval Office, we'd probably do better to elect a professional.

Le Roy Neiman Sketchbook--pictorial ......................... 193

20 Questions: Michael Douglas ............................... 196

The 1981 Playboy Music Poll ................................. 200

Once a year, we let you be the critic. Vote for the best performers in the world of music.

Playboy Funnies--humor ...................................... 205

Playboy's Pipeline .......................................... 213

Winter and the art of mointenance, auto fires made easy.

Playboy Potpourri ........................................... 260

Playboy On The Scene ........................................ 297

Filters, lenses, sweaters to leave at the office, gadgets, Grapevine, Sex News.