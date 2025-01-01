LeRoy Neiman Sketchbook

Revisiting Bimini, I found the island in no danger of overpopulation and still free of pollution. The primary interest in ecology revolves around big-game fishing; the never-ending quest for the blue marlin. For the most part, the natives don't know the legendary tales of Hemingway's Bimini exploits, nor do they remember Winslow Homer, who painted these environs so magnificently. It's strange working here. Like Homer, I stay with my water colors, ideal for painting the deep blue/green seas and the billowing blue skies.