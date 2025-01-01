It's Time Again for the Playboy Music Poll, your annual opportunity to thank your favorite music aces for another year of terrific sounds. Let's face it--without them, your stereo system would be just a pile of hardware. Our list of first-round draft choices is printed here just to jog your memory. All you have to do is vote. To those musicians we missed, our space- and face-saving apologies. Artists pay special heed to the Playboy poll, because it's one of the few major music polls in which winners are chosen by the fans, not by the industry. If your choices don't appear, just enter their names in the space provided. Chances are, next year they'll make the list. But, please, if you are voting for someone who's listed, help our ballot counters by using the number beside the name. When you've finished side one, flip the ballot over to make your selections for the Hall of Fame and Best LP categories. Only official ballots count and they must be postmarked before midnight, November 1, 1980.

List Your Choices in the 1981 Playboy Music Poll on the Accompanying Ballot

Pop/Rock Male Vocalist

1. Jackson Browne

2 Jimmy Buffett

3. Joe "King" Carrasco

4. Ry Cooder

5. Elvis Costcllo

6. Roger Daltrey

7. Ray Davies

8. Neil Diamond

9. Bob Dylan

10. Dave Edmunds

11. Steve Forbcrt

12. Joe Jackson

13. Mick Jagger

14. Billy Joel

15. Elton John

16. Mark Knopfler

17. Kenny Loggins

18. Nick Lowe

19. Barry Manilow

20. Paul McCartney

21. Eddie Money

22. Willie Nile

23. Ted Nugent

24. Robert Palmer

25. Tom Petty

26. Robert Plant

27. Iggy Pop

28. Lou Reed

29. Tom Robinson

30. Leon Russell

31. Boz Scaggs

32. Bob Seger

33. Bruce Springsteen

34. Rod Stewart

35. James Taylor

36. Pat Travers

37. Peter Wolf

38. Neil Young

39. Warren Zevon

Female Vocalist

1. Joan Baez

2. Pat Benatar

3. Karla Bonoff

4. Bonnie Bramlett

5. Carlene Carter

6. Judy Collins

7. Marianne Faithfull

8. Deborah Harry

9. Chrissie Hynde

10. Rickie Lee Jones

11. Nicolette Larson

12. Lene Lovich

13. Melissa Manchester

14. Christine McVie

15. Bette Midler

16. Joni Mitchell

17. Olivia Newton-John

18. Bernadette Peters

19. Bonnie Raitt

20. Linda Ronstadt

21. Carly Simon

22. Grace Slick

23. Patti Smith

24. Phoebe Snow

25. Barbra Streisand

26. Donna Summer

27. Rachel Sweet

28. Jennifer Warnes

29. Dionne Warwick

30. Ann Wilson

Guitar

1. Jeff Beck

2. Chuck Berry

3. Dickey Betts

4. Eric Clapton

5. Steve Cropper

6. Dave Davies

7. Peter Frampton

8. Glenn Frey

9. Jerry Garcia

10. Lenny Kaye

11. Mark Knopfler

12. Rick Nielsen

13. Ted Nugent

14. Jimmy Page

15. Bonnie Raitt

16. Keith Richard

17. Carlos Santana

18. Boz Scaggs

19. Bruce Springsteen

20. Stephen Stills

21. Mick Taylor

22. Peter Townshend

23. Robin Trower

24. Miami Steve Van Zandt

25. Waddy Wachtel

26. Joe Walsh

27. Johnny Winter

28. Ron Wood

29. Frank Zappa

Keyboards

1. Gregg Allman

2. Brian Auger

3. Roy Bittan

4. Booker T.

5. Jackson Browne

6. Keith emerson

7. Andrew Gold

8. Nicky Hopkins

9. Garth Hudson

10. Joe Jackson

11. Billy Joel

12. Elton John

13. Robert Lamm

14. Chuck Leavell

15. Jerry Lee Lewis

16. Barry Manilow

17. Bill Payne

18. Kate Pierson

19. Billy Preston

20. Todd Rundgren

21. Leon Russell

22. Allen Toussaint

23. Rick Wakeman

24. Edgar Winter

25. Gary Wright

26. Neil Young

Drums

1. Carmine Appice

2. Ginger Baker

3. John Bonham

4. Bill Bruford

5. Jim Capaldi

6. Bobby Colomby

7. Stewart Copeland

8. Peter Criss

9. Aynsley Dunbar

10. Mick Fleetwood

11. Levon Helm

12. Johanny "Jaimae" Johanson

13. Bill Kreutzmann

14. Russ Kunkel

15. Nigel Olsson

16. Carl Palmer

17. Danny Seraphine

18. Ringo Starr

19. David Teegarden

20. Charlie Watts

21. Max Weinberg

22. Pick Withers

Bass

1. Jack Bruce

2. Jack Casady

3. Peter Cetera

4. Rick Danko

5. Donald "Duck" Dunn

6. John Entwistle

7. Wilton Felder

8. Freebo

9. Larry Graham

10. John Illsley

11. John Paul Jones

12. Greg Lake

13. Phil Lesh

14. Paul McCartney

15. John McVie

16. Chuck Rainey

17. Gene Simmons

18. Lee Sklar

19. Chris Squire

20. Garry Tallent

21. Klaus Voormann

22. Willie Weeks

23. Martina Weymouth

24. Bill Wyman

Composer

1. Becker/Fagen

2. Stephen Bishop

3. Karla Bonoff

4. Jackson Browne

5. Jimmy Buffett

6. Bruce Cockburn

7. Elvis Costello

8. Ray Davies

9. Neil Diamond

10. Bob Dylan

11. Steve Forbert

12. Bob Geldof

13. Barry Gibb

14. Billy Joel

15. Elton John

16. Tonio K.

17. Mark Knopfler

18. Kenny Loggins

19. Nick Lowe

20. Paul McCartney

21. Michael McDonald

22. Joni Mitchell

23. Randy Newman

24. Ric Ocasck

25. Graham Parker

26. Lou Reed

27. Bob Seger

28. Paul Simon

29. Patti Smith

30. Bruce Springsteen

31. Bernic Taupin

32. James Taylor

33. Peter Townshend

34. Stevie Wonder

35. Neil Young

36. Frank Zappa

37. Warren Zevon

Group

1. Abba

2. Acrosmith

3. Allman Brothers Band

4. B-52's

5. Bad Company

6. Beach Boys

7. Bee Gees

8. Blondie

9. Boomtown Rats

10. Buzzocks

11. Cars

12. Cheap Trick

13. Chicago

14. Clash

15. Christopher Cross

16. Devo

17. Dire Straits

18. Doobie Brothers

19. Eagles

20. Electric Light Orchestra

21. Fleetwood Mac

22. J. Geils Band

23. Grateful Dead

24. Heart

25. Jefferson Starship

26. Journey

27. Kinks

28. Kiss

29. Knack

30. Led Zeppelin

31. Graham Parker & the Rumour

32. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

33. Pink Floyd

34. Police

35. Pretenders

36. Public Image Ltd.

37. Ramones

38. Rolling Stones

39. Roxy Music

40. Santana

41. Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band

42. Specials

43. Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band

44. Steely Dan

45. Styx

46. Supertramp

47. Talking Heads

48. Toto

49. Van Halen

50. Who

Rhythm-and-Blues Male Vocalist

1. George Benson

2. James Brown

3. Peabo Bryson

4. Ray Charles

5. George Clinton

6. Bootsy Collins

7. Marvin Gaye

8. Larry Graham

9. Isaac Hayes

10. Leon Haywood

11. Jermaine Jackson

12. Michael Jackson

13. Rick James

14. B. B. King

15. Curtis Mayfield

16. Teddy Pendergrass

17. Billy Preston

18. Smokey Robinson

19. Jimmy Ruffin

20. Sam & Dave

21. Sly Stone

22. Sylvester

23. Barry White

24. Bill Withers

25. Stevie Wonder

Female Vocalist

1. Joan Armatrading

2. Jean Carn

3. Linda Clifford

4. Natalie Cole

5. Roberta Flack

6. Aretha Franklin

7. Gloria Gaynor

8. Thelma Houston

9. Phyliss Hyman

10. Chaka Khan

11. Gladys Knight

12. Patti Labelle

13. Stephanic Mills

14. Melba Moore

15. Maxine Nightingale

16. Esther Phillips

17. Bonnie Pointer

18. Diana Ross

19. Donna Summer

20. Dionne Warwick

21. Deniece Williams

Composer

1. Nicholas Ashford-Valerie Simpson

2. Thom Bell

3. Johnny Bristol

4. James Brown

5. George Clinton

6. kenny Gamble-Leon Huff

7. Berry Gordy

8. Isaac Hayes

9. Willie Hutch

10. Bob Marley

11. Curtis Mayfield

12. Eugene McDaniels

13. Ray Parker, Jr.

14. Smokey Robinson

15. Allen Toussaint

16. Barry White

17. Norman Whitfield

19. Bobby Womack

20. Stevie Wonder

Group

1. Bar-Kays

2. Blues Brothers

3. Brothers Johnson

4. B.T. Express

5. Commodores

6. Con Funk Shun

7. Earth, Wind & Fire

8. Emotions

9. GQ

10. Isley Brothers

11. Gladys Knight & the Pips

12. Kool & the Gang

13. Bob Marley & the Wailers

14. Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes

15. O'Jays

16. Parliament/Funkadelic

17. Peaches & Herb

18. Pointer Sisters

19. Raydio

20. Sister Sledge

21. Spinners

22. Temptations

JAZZ Male Vocalist

1. Mose Allison

2. Tony Bennett

3. George Benson

4. Ray Charles

5. Sammy Davis Jr.

6. Bob Dorough

7. Billy Eckstine

8. Michael Franks

9. Johnny Hartman

10. Jon Hendricks

11. Al Jarreau

12. Milton Nascimento

13. Lou Rawls

14. Gil Scott-Heron

15. Frank Sinatra

16. Leon Thomas

17. Mel Tormé

18. Joe Williams

19. Jimmy Witherspoon

Female Vocalist

1. Angela Bofill

2. Dee Dee Bridgewater

3. Betty Carter

4. Urszula Dudziak

5. Ella Fitzgerald

6. Roberta Flack

7. Lena Horne

8. Rickie Lee Jones

9. Cleo Laine

10. Peggy Lee

11. Carmen McRae

12. Liza Minnelli

13. Joni Mitchell

14. Melba Moore

15. Anita O'Day

16. Flora Purim

17. Della Reese

18. Esther Satterfield

19. Phoebe Snow

20. Barbra Streisand

21. Sarah Vaughan

22. Nancy Wilson

Brass

1. Nat Adderley

2. Herb Alpert

3. Chet Baker

4. Lester Bowie

5. Randy Brecker

6. Donald Byrd

7. Don Cherry

8. Miles Davis

9. Jon Faddis

10. Art Farmer

11. Maynard Ferguson

12. Dizzy Gillespie

13. Wayne Henderson

14. Freddie Hubbard

15. J. J. Johnson

16. Thad Jones

17. Chuck Mangione

18. James Pankow

19. Doc Severinsen

20. Woody Shaw

21. Clark Terry

22. Junior Walker

23. Bill Watrous

Woodwinds

1. Anthony Braxton

2. Joe Farrell

3. Benny Goodman

4. Dexter Gordon

5. Johnny Griffin

6. Woody Herman

7. Bobbi Humphrey

8. John Klemmer

9. Yusef Lateef

10. Hubert Laws

11. Ronnie Laws

12. Herbie Mann

13. James Moody

14. Gerry Mulligan

15. Sam Rivers

16. Sonny Rollins

17. David Sanborn

18. Wayne Shorter

19. Zoot Sims

20. Stanley Turrentine

21. Grover Washington, Jr.

22. Edgar Winter

23. Paul Winter

24. Phil Woods

Keyboards

1. Muhal Richard Abrams

2. Kenny barron

3. Eubie Blake

4. Dollar Brand

5. Dave Brubeck

6. Chick Corea

7. Cumir Deodaro

8. George Duke

9. Bill Evans

10. Jan Hammer

11. Hebrie Hancock

12. Barry Harris

13. Earl "Fatha" Hines

14. Ahmad Jamal

15. Bob James

16. Keith Jarrett

17. Ramsey Lewis

18. Les McCann

19. Sergio Mendes

20. Thelonious Monk

21. Oscar Peterson

22. Patrice Rushen

23. Cecil Taylor

24. McCoy Tyner

25. Mary Lou Williams

26. Joe Zawinul

Vibes

1. Roy Ayers

2. Gary Burton

3. Victor Feldman

4. David Friedman

5. Terry Gibbs

6. Lionel Hampton

7. Bobby Hutcherson

8. Milt Jackson

9. Mike Mainieri

10. Buddy Montgomery

11. Red Norvo

12. Emil Richards

13. David Samuels

14. Cal Tjader

15. Keith Underwood

16. Tommy Vig

Guitar

1. John Abercrombic

2. Jeff Beck

3. George Benson

4. kenny Burrell

5. Charlie Byrd

6. Philip Catherine

7. Larry Coryell

8. Al DiMcola

9. Herb ellis

10. Eric Gale

11. Jim Hall

12. Barney Kessel

13. Earl Klugh

14. John McLaughlin

15. Pat Metheny

16. Tony Mottola

17. Joe Pass

18. Bucky Pizzarelli

19. Melvin Sparks

20. Gabor Szabo

21. Ralph Towner

22. Phil Upchurch

Bass

1. Keter Betts

2. Walter Booker

3. Ray Brown

4. Mike Bruce

5. Joe Byrd

6. Ron Carter

7. Stanley Clarke

8. Bob Cranshaw

9. Art Davis

10. Cleveland eaton

11. Jim Fielder

12. Eddie Gomez

13. Bob Haggart

14. Percy Heath

15. Dave Holland

16. Carol Kaye

17. Gary King

18. Monk Montgomery

19. Jaco Pastorius

20. Steve Swallow

21. Carl Radle

22. Rufus Reid

23. Miroslav Vitous

24. Eberhard Weber

Percussion

1. Art Blakey

2. Willie Bobo

3. Jimmy Cobb

4. Billy Cobham

5. Jack DcJohnette

6. Steve Gadd

7. John Guerin

8. Stix Hooper

9. Elvin Jones

10. Jo Jones

11. Mel Lewis

12. Ralph MacDonald

13. Harvey Mason

14. Steve McCall

15. Airto Moreira

16. Joe Morello

17. Alphonse Mouzon

18. Buddy Rich

19. Max Roach

20. Mongo Santamaria

21. Lenny White

22. Tony Williams

Composer

1. Toshiko Akiyoshi

2. Carla Bley

3. Anthony Braxton

4. Dave Brubeck

5. Stanley Clarke

6. Ornette Coleman

7. Chick Corea

8. Miles Davis

9. Eumir Deodato

10. Herbie Hancock

11. Bob James

12. Keith Jarrett

13. Antonio Carlos Jobim

14. Quincy Jones

15. Thad Jones

16. Michel Legrand

17. Chuck Mangione

18. Thelonious Monk

19. Gil Scott-Heron---Brian Jackson

20. Wayne Shorter

21. Joe Zawinul

Group

1. Akiyoshi/Tabackin Big Band

2. Art Ensemble of Chicago

3. Count Basic

4. Dave Brubeck

5. Ray Charles

6. Larry Coryell & the Eleventh House

7. Crusaders

8. Maynard Ferguson

9. Jan Hammer

10. Herbie Hancock

11. Heath Brothers

12. Chuck Mangione

13. John McLaughlin

14. Sergio Mendes & Brasil '88

15. Oregon

16. Return to Forever

17. Buddy Rich

18. Tom Scott & the L.A. Express

19. Doc Severinsen

20. Spyro Gyra

21. Weather Report

Country-and-Western Male Vocalist

1. Moe Bandy

2. Glen Campbell

3. Johnny Cash

4. Roy Clark

5. Charlie Daniels

6. Mac Davis

7. John Denver

8. Freddy Fender

9. Larry Gatlin

10. Mickey Gilley

11. Merle Haggard

12. Waylon Jennings

13. George Jones

14. Kris Kristofferson

15. Jerry Lee Lewis

16. Gordon Lightfoot

17. Ronnie Milsap

18. Michael Murphey

19. Willie Nelson

20. Johnny Paycheck

21. Ray Price

22. Charley Pride

23. Eddie Rabbitt

24. Jerry Reed

25. Charlie Rich

26. Marty Robbins

27. Johnny Rodriguez

28. Kenny Rogers

29. Joe Stampley

30. Ray Stevens

31. Mel Tillis

32. Ernest Tubb

33. Conway Twitty

34. Jerry Jeff Walker

35. Don Williams

36. Hank Williams, Jr.

Female Vocalist

1. June Carter Cash

2. Jessi Colter

3. Rita Coolidge

4. Lacy J. Dalton

5. Donna Fargo

6. Janie Fricke

7. Crystal Gayle

8. Emmylou Harris

9. Jeannie Kendall

10. Brenda Lee

11. Loretta Lynn

12. Barbara Mandrell

13. Anne Murray

14. Tracy Nelson

15. Olivia Newton-John

16. Dolly Parton

17. Stella Parton

18. Jeanne Pruett

19. Linda Ronstadt

20. Connie Smith

21. Tanya Tucker

22. Dottie West

23. Tammy Wynette

Picker

1. Chet Atkins

2. David Bromberg

3. Roy Clark

4. Ry Cooder

5. Pete Drake

6. Amos Garrett

7. Johnny Gimble

8. Lloyd Green

9. David Grisman

10. John Hartford

11. Sonny James

12. Leo Kottke

13. Charlie McCoy

14. John McEuen

15. Roy Nichols

16. Jerry Reed

17. Ricky Scaggs

18. Earl Scruggs

19. Ralph Stanley

20. Tut Taylor

21. Doc Watson

22. Reggie Young

Composer

1. Hoyt Axton

2. John Denver

3. Merle Haggard

4. Tom T. Hall

5. Waylon Jennings

6. Kris Kristofferson

7. Gordon Lightfoot

8. Roger Miller

9. Michael Murphey

10. Willie Nelson

11. Dolly Parton

12. John Prine

13. Marty Robbins

14. Johnny Rodriguez

15. Kenny Rogers

16. Billy Joe Shaver

17. Shel Silverstein

18. Sonny Throckmorton

19. Mel Tillis

20. Jerry Jeff Walker

21. Don Williams

22. Hank Williams, Jr.

Group

1. Asleep at the Wheel

2. Moe Bandy & Joe Stampley

3. Johnny Cash & the Tennessee Three

4. Charlie Daniels Band

5. Dirt Band

6. Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers Band

7. Merle Haggard & the Strangers

8. Waylon Jennings & the Waylors

9. Kendalls

10. Oak Ridge Boys

11. Statler Bros.

12. Tompall & the Glaser Brothers

13. Ernest Tubb & the Texas Troubadours

14. Hank Williams, Jr., & the Bama Band

Ballot

Put down the Numbers of listed candidates you choose. To vote for a person not appearing on our list, write in full name; only one in eacy category.

Pob/Rock

____________________________

Male Vocalist

____________________________

Female Vocalist

____________________________

Guitar

____________________________

Keyboards

____________________________

Drums

____________________________

Bass

____________________________

Composer

____________________________

Group

____________________________

Rhythm-and-Blues

Male Vocalist

____________________________

Female Vocalist

____________________________

Composer

____________________________

Group

Jazz

____________________________

Male Vocalist

____________________________

Female Vocalist

____________________________

Brass

____________________________

Woodwinds

____________________________

Keyboards

____________________________

Vibes

____________________________

Guitar

____________________________

Bass

____________________________

Percussion

____________________________

Composer

____________________________

Group

Country-and-Western

Male Vocalist

____________________________

Female Vocalist

____________________________

Picker

____________________________

Composer

____________________________

Group

The list of names accompanying this ballot is intended only as a guide to help you with your choices.

Playboy Hall of Fame

Instrumentalists and vocalists, living or dead, are eligible. Artists previously elected (Duane Allman, Herb Alpert, Louis Armstrong, Count Basie, Dave Brubeck, Ray Charles, Eric Clapton, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Bob Dylan, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Benny Goodman, George Harrison, Jimi Hendrix, Mick Jagger, Elton John, Janis Joplin, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Wes Montgomery, Keith Moon, Jim Morrison, Elvis Presley, Linda Ronstadt, Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr, Stevie Wonder) are not eligible.

Playboy's Records of the Year

Best Rhythm-and-Blues LP

________________________

Best Pop/Rock LP

________________________

Best Jazz LP

________________________

Best Country-and-Western LP

________________________

_____________________________________________________________

Name and address must be printed here to authenticate ballot

Name _____________________________________________________________

Address _____________________________________________________________

City _______________________ State ______________________ Zip Code ________________

Mail to: Playboy Music Poll, Playboy Building, 919 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60611.)