The 1981 Playboy Music Poll
November, 1980
It's Time Again for the Playboy Music Poll, your annual opportunity to thank your favorite music aces for another year of terrific sounds. Let's face it--without them, your stereo system would be just a pile of hardware. Our list of first-round draft choices is printed here just to jog your memory. All you have to do is vote. To those musicians we missed, our space- and face-saving apologies. Artists pay special heed to the Playboy poll, because it's one of the few major music polls in which winners are chosen by the fans, not by the industry. If your choices don't appear, just enter their names in the space provided. Chances are, next year they'll make the list. But, please, if you are voting for someone who's listed, help our ballot counters by using the number beside the name. When you've finished side one, flip the ballot over to make your selections for the Hall of Fame and Best LP categories. Only official ballots count and they must be postmarked before midnight, November 1, 1980.
List Your Choices in the 1981 Playboy Music Poll on the Accompanying Ballot
Pop/Rock Male Vocalist
1. Jackson Browne
2 Jimmy Buffett
3. Joe "King" Carrasco
4. Ry Cooder
5. Elvis Costcllo
6. Roger Daltrey
7. Ray Davies
8. Neil Diamond
9. Bob Dylan
10. Dave Edmunds
11. Steve Forbcrt
12. Joe Jackson
13. Mick Jagger
14. Billy Joel
15. Elton John
16. Mark Knopfler
17. Kenny Loggins
18. Nick Lowe
19. Barry Manilow
20. Paul McCartney
21. Eddie Money
22. Willie Nile
23. Ted Nugent
24. Robert Palmer
25. Tom Petty
26. Robert Plant
27. Iggy Pop
28. Lou Reed
29. Tom Robinson
30. Leon Russell
31. Boz Scaggs
32. Bob Seger
33. Bruce Springsteen
34. Rod Stewart
35. James Taylor
36. Pat Travers
37. Peter Wolf
38. Neil Young
39. Warren Zevon
Female Vocalist
1. Joan Baez
2. Pat Benatar
3. Karla Bonoff
4. Bonnie Bramlett
5. Carlene Carter
6. Judy Collins
7. Marianne Faithfull
8. Deborah Harry
9. Chrissie Hynde
10. Rickie Lee Jones
11. Nicolette Larson
12. Lene Lovich
13. Melissa Manchester
14. Christine McVie
15. Bette Midler
16. Joni Mitchell
17. Olivia Newton-John
18. Bernadette Peters
19. Bonnie Raitt
20. Linda Ronstadt
21. Carly Simon
22. Grace Slick
23. Patti Smith
24. Phoebe Snow
25. Barbra Streisand
26. Donna Summer
27. Rachel Sweet
28. Jennifer Warnes
29. Dionne Warwick
30. Ann Wilson
Guitar
1. Jeff Beck
2. Chuck Berry
3. Dickey Betts
4. Eric Clapton
5. Steve Cropper
6. Dave Davies
7. Peter Frampton
8. Glenn Frey
9. Jerry Garcia
10. Lenny Kaye
11. Mark Knopfler
12. Rick Nielsen
13. Ted Nugent
14. Jimmy Page
15. Bonnie Raitt
16. Keith Richard
17. Carlos Santana
18. Boz Scaggs
19. Bruce Springsteen
20. Stephen Stills
21. Mick Taylor
22. Peter Townshend
23. Robin Trower
24. Miami Steve Van Zandt
25. Waddy Wachtel
26. Joe Walsh
27. Johnny Winter
28. Ron Wood
29. Frank Zappa
Keyboards
1. Gregg Allman
2. Brian Auger
3. Roy Bittan
4. Booker T.
5. Jackson Browne
6. Keith emerson
7. Andrew Gold
8. Nicky Hopkins
9. Garth Hudson
10. Joe Jackson
11. Billy Joel
12. Elton John
13. Robert Lamm
14. Chuck Leavell
15. Jerry Lee Lewis
16. Barry Manilow
17. Bill Payne
18. Kate Pierson
19. Billy Preston
20. Todd Rundgren
21. Leon Russell
22. Allen Toussaint
23. Rick Wakeman
24. Edgar Winter
25. Gary Wright
26. Neil Young
Drums
1. Carmine Appice
2. Ginger Baker
3. John Bonham
4. Bill Bruford
5. Jim Capaldi
6. Bobby Colomby
7. Stewart Copeland
8. Peter Criss
9. Aynsley Dunbar
10. Mick Fleetwood
11. Levon Helm
12. Johanny "Jaimae" Johanson
13. Bill Kreutzmann
14. Russ Kunkel
15. Nigel Olsson
16. Carl Palmer
17. Danny Seraphine
18. Ringo Starr
19. David Teegarden
20. Charlie Watts
21. Max Weinberg
22. Pick Withers
Bass
1. Jack Bruce
2. Jack Casady
3. Peter Cetera
4. Rick Danko
5. Donald "Duck" Dunn
6. John Entwistle
7. Wilton Felder
8. Freebo
9. Larry Graham
10. John Illsley
11. John Paul Jones
12. Greg Lake
13. Phil Lesh
14. Paul McCartney
15. John McVie
16. Chuck Rainey
17. Gene Simmons
18. Lee Sklar
19. Chris Squire
20. Garry Tallent
21. Klaus Voormann
22. Willie Weeks
23. Martina Weymouth
24. Bill Wyman
Composer
1. Becker/Fagen
2. Stephen Bishop
3. Karla Bonoff
4. Jackson Browne
5. Jimmy Buffett
6. Bruce Cockburn
7. Elvis Costello
8. Ray Davies
9. Neil Diamond
10. Bob Dylan
11. Steve Forbert
12. Bob Geldof
13. Barry Gibb
14. Billy Joel
15. Elton John
16. Tonio K.
17. Mark Knopfler
18. Kenny Loggins
19. Nick Lowe
20. Paul McCartney
21. Michael McDonald
22. Joni Mitchell
23. Randy Newman
24. Ric Ocasck
25. Graham Parker
26. Lou Reed
27. Bob Seger
28. Paul Simon
29. Patti Smith
30. Bruce Springsteen
31. Bernic Taupin
32. James Taylor
33. Peter Townshend
34. Stevie Wonder
35. Neil Young
36. Frank Zappa
37. Warren Zevon
Group
1. Abba
2. Acrosmith
3. Allman Brothers Band
4. B-52's
5. Bad Company
6. Beach Boys
7. Bee Gees
8. Blondie
9. Boomtown Rats
10. Buzzocks
11. Cars
12. Cheap Trick
13. Chicago
14. Clash
15. Christopher Cross
16. Devo
17. Dire Straits
18. Doobie Brothers
19. Eagles
20. Electric Light Orchestra
21. Fleetwood Mac
22. J. Geils Band
23. Grateful Dead
24. Heart
25. Jefferson Starship
26. Journey
27. Kinks
28. Kiss
29. Knack
30. Led Zeppelin
31. Graham Parker & the Rumour
32. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
33. Pink Floyd
34. Police
35. Pretenders
36. Public Image Ltd.
37. Ramones
38. Rolling Stones
39. Roxy Music
40. Santana
41. Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
42. Specials
43. Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band
44. Steely Dan
45. Styx
46. Supertramp
47. Talking Heads
48. Toto
49. Van Halen
50. Who
Rhythm-and-Blues Male Vocalist
1. George Benson
2. James Brown
3. Peabo Bryson
4. Ray Charles
5. George Clinton
6. Bootsy Collins
7. Marvin Gaye
8. Larry Graham
9. Isaac Hayes
10. Leon Haywood
11. Jermaine Jackson
12. Michael Jackson
13. Rick James
14. B. B. King
15. Curtis Mayfield
16. Teddy Pendergrass
17. Billy Preston
18. Smokey Robinson
19. Jimmy Ruffin
20. Sam & Dave
21. Sly Stone
22. Sylvester
23. Barry White
24. Bill Withers
25. Stevie Wonder
Female Vocalist
1. Joan Armatrading
2. Jean Carn
3. Linda Clifford
4. Natalie Cole
5. Roberta Flack
6. Aretha Franklin
7. Gloria Gaynor
8. Thelma Houston
9. Phyliss Hyman
10. Chaka Khan
11. Gladys Knight
12. Patti Labelle
13. Stephanic Mills
14. Melba Moore
15. Maxine Nightingale
16. Esther Phillips
17. Bonnie Pointer
18. Diana Ross
19. Donna Summer
20. Dionne Warwick
21. Deniece Williams
Composer
1. Nicholas Ashford-Valerie Simpson
2. Thom Bell
3. Johnny Bristol
4. James Brown
5. George Clinton
6. kenny Gamble-Leon Huff
7. Berry Gordy
8. Isaac Hayes
9. Willie Hutch
10. Bob Marley
11. Curtis Mayfield
12. Eugene McDaniels
13. Ray Parker, Jr.
14. Smokey Robinson
15. Allen Toussaint
16. Barry White
17. Norman Whitfield
19. Bobby Womack
20. Stevie Wonder
Group
1. Bar-Kays
2. Blues Brothers
3. Brothers Johnson
4. B.T. Express
5. Commodores
6. Con Funk Shun
7. Earth, Wind & Fire
8. Emotions
9. GQ
10. Isley Brothers
11. Gladys Knight & the Pips
12. Kool & the Gang
13. Bob Marley & the Wailers
14. Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes
15. O'Jays
16. Parliament/Funkadelic
17. Peaches & Herb
18. Pointer Sisters
19. Raydio
20. Sister Sledge
21. Spinners
22. Temptations
JAZZ Male Vocalist
1. Mose Allison
2. Tony Bennett
3. George Benson
4. Ray Charles
5. Sammy Davis Jr.
6. Bob Dorough
7. Billy Eckstine
8. Michael Franks
9. Johnny Hartman
10. Jon Hendricks
11. Al Jarreau
12. Milton Nascimento
13. Lou Rawls
14. Gil Scott-Heron
15. Frank Sinatra
16. Leon Thomas
17. Mel Tormé
18. Joe Williams
19. Jimmy Witherspoon
Female Vocalist
1. Angela Bofill
2. Dee Dee Bridgewater
3. Betty Carter
4. Urszula Dudziak
5. Ella Fitzgerald
6. Roberta Flack
7. Lena Horne
8. Rickie Lee Jones
9. Cleo Laine
10. Peggy Lee
11. Carmen McRae
12. Liza Minnelli
13. Joni Mitchell
14. Melba Moore
15. Anita O'Day
16. Flora Purim
17. Della Reese
18. Esther Satterfield
19. Phoebe Snow
20. Barbra Streisand
21. Sarah Vaughan
22. Nancy Wilson
Brass
1. Nat Adderley
2. Herb Alpert
3. Chet Baker
4. Lester Bowie
5. Randy Brecker
6. Donald Byrd
7. Don Cherry
8. Miles Davis
9. Jon Faddis
10. Art Farmer
11. Maynard Ferguson
12. Dizzy Gillespie
13. Wayne Henderson
14. Freddie Hubbard
15. J. J. Johnson
16. Thad Jones
17. Chuck Mangione
18. James Pankow
19. Doc Severinsen
20. Woody Shaw
21. Clark Terry
22. Junior Walker
23. Bill Watrous
Woodwinds
1. Anthony Braxton
2. Joe Farrell
3. Benny Goodman
4. Dexter Gordon
5. Johnny Griffin
6. Woody Herman
7. Bobbi Humphrey
8. John Klemmer
9. Yusef Lateef
10. Hubert Laws
11. Ronnie Laws
12. Herbie Mann
13. James Moody
14. Gerry Mulligan
15. Sam Rivers
16. Sonny Rollins
17. David Sanborn
18. Wayne Shorter
19. Zoot Sims
20. Stanley Turrentine
21. Grover Washington, Jr.
22. Edgar Winter
23. Paul Winter
24. Phil Woods
Keyboards
1. Muhal Richard Abrams
2. Kenny barron
3. Eubie Blake
4. Dollar Brand
5. Dave Brubeck
6. Chick Corea
7. Cumir Deodaro
8. George Duke
9. Bill Evans
10. Jan Hammer
11. Hebrie Hancock
12. Barry Harris
13. Earl "Fatha" Hines
14. Ahmad Jamal
15. Bob James
16. Keith Jarrett
17. Ramsey Lewis
18. Les McCann
19. Sergio Mendes
20. Thelonious Monk
21. Oscar Peterson
22. Patrice Rushen
23. Cecil Taylor
24. McCoy Tyner
25. Mary Lou Williams
26. Joe Zawinul
Vibes
1. Roy Ayers
2. Gary Burton
3. Victor Feldman
4. David Friedman
5. Terry Gibbs
6. Lionel Hampton
7. Bobby Hutcherson
8. Milt Jackson
9. Mike Mainieri
10. Buddy Montgomery
11. Red Norvo
12. Emil Richards
13. David Samuels
14. Cal Tjader
15. Keith Underwood
16. Tommy Vig
Guitar
1. John Abercrombic
2. Jeff Beck
3. George Benson
4. kenny Burrell
5. Charlie Byrd
6. Philip Catherine
7. Larry Coryell
8. Al DiMcola
9. Herb ellis
10. Eric Gale
11. Jim Hall
12. Barney Kessel
13. Earl Klugh
14. John McLaughlin
15. Pat Metheny
16. Tony Mottola
17. Joe Pass
18. Bucky Pizzarelli
19. Melvin Sparks
20. Gabor Szabo
21. Ralph Towner
22. Phil Upchurch
Bass
1. Keter Betts
2. Walter Booker
3. Ray Brown
4. Mike Bruce
5. Joe Byrd
6. Ron Carter
7. Stanley Clarke
8. Bob Cranshaw
9. Art Davis
10. Cleveland eaton
11. Jim Fielder
12. Eddie Gomez
13. Bob Haggart
14. Percy Heath
15. Dave Holland
16. Carol Kaye
17. Gary King
18. Monk Montgomery
19. Jaco Pastorius
20. Steve Swallow
21. Carl Radle
22. Rufus Reid
23. Miroslav Vitous
24. Eberhard Weber
Percussion
1. Art Blakey
2. Willie Bobo
3. Jimmy Cobb
4. Billy Cobham
5. Jack DcJohnette
6. Steve Gadd
7. John Guerin
8. Stix Hooper
9. Elvin Jones
10. Jo Jones
11. Mel Lewis
12. Ralph MacDonald
13. Harvey Mason
14. Steve McCall
15. Airto Moreira
16. Joe Morello
17. Alphonse Mouzon
18. Buddy Rich
19. Max Roach
20. Mongo Santamaria
21. Lenny White
22. Tony Williams
Composer
1. Toshiko Akiyoshi
2. Carla Bley
3. Anthony Braxton
4. Dave Brubeck
5. Stanley Clarke
6. Ornette Coleman
7. Chick Corea
8. Miles Davis
9. Eumir Deodato
10. Herbie Hancock
11. Bob James
12. Keith Jarrett
13. Antonio Carlos Jobim
14. Quincy Jones
15. Thad Jones
16. Michel Legrand
17. Chuck Mangione
18. Thelonious Monk
19. Gil Scott-Heron---Brian Jackson
20. Wayne Shorter
21. Joe Zawinul
Group
1. Akiyoshi/Tabackin Big Band
2. Art Ensemble of Chicago
3. Count Basic
4. Dave Brubeck
5. Ray Charles
6. Larry Coryell & the Eleventh House
7. Crusaders
8. Maynard Ferguson
9. Jan Hammer
10. Herbie Hancock
11. Heath Brothers
12. Chuck Mangione
13. John McLaughlin
14. Sergio Mendes & Brasil '88
15. Oregon
16. Return to Forever
17. Buddy Rich
18. Tom Scott & the L.A. Express
19. Doc Severinsen
20. Spyro Gyra
21. Weather Report
Country-and-Western Male Vocalist
1. Moe Bandy
2. Glen Campbell
3. Johnny Cash
4. Roy Clark
5. Charlie Daniels
6. Mac Davis
7. John Denver
8. Freddy Fender
9. Larry Gatlin
10. Mickey Gilley
11. Merle Haggard
12. Waylon Jennings
13. George Jones
14. Kris Kristofferson
15. Jerry Lee Lewis
16. Gordon Lightfoot
17. Ronnie Milsap
18. Michael Murphey
19. Willie Nelson
20. Johnny Paycheck
21. Ray Price
22. Charley Pride
23. Eddie Rabbitt
24. Jerry Reed
25. Charlie Rich
26. Marty Robbins
27. Johnny Rodriguez
28. Kenny Rogers
29. Joe Stampley
30. Ray Stevens
31. Mel Tillis
32. Ernest Tubb
33. Conway Twitty
34. Jerry Jeff Walker
35. Don Williams
36. Hank Williams, Jr.
Female Vocalist
1. June Carter Cash
2. Jessi Colter
3. Rita Coolidge
4. Lacy J. Dalton
5. Donna Fargo
6. Janie Fricke
7. Crystal Gayle
8. Emmylou Harris
9. Jeannie Kendall
10. Brenda Lee
11. Loretta Lynn
12. Barbara Mandrell
13. Anne Murray
14. Tracy Nelson
15. Olivia Newton-John
16. Dolly Parton
17. Stella Parton
18. Jeanne Pruett
19. Linda Ronstadt
20. Connie Smith
21. Tanya Tucker
22. Dottie West
23. Tammy Wynette
Picker
1. Chet Atkins
2. David Bromberg
3. Roy Clark
4. Ry Cooder
5. Pete Drake
6. Amos Garrett
7. Johnny Gimble
8. Lloyd Green
9. David Grisman
10. John Hartford
11. Sonny James
12. Leo Kottke
13. Charlie McCoy
14. John McEuen
15. Roy Nichols
16. Jerry Reed
17. Ricky Scaggs
18. Earl Scruggs
19. Ralph Stanley
20. Tut Taylor
21. Doc Watson
22. Reggie Young
Composer
1. Hoyt Axton
2. John Denver
3. Merle Haggard
4. Tom T. Hall
5. Waylon Jennings
6. Kris Kristofferson
7. Gordon Lightfoot
8. Roger Miller
9. Michael Murphey
10. Willie Nelson
11. Dolly Parton
12. John Prine
13. Marty Robbins
14. Johnny Rodriguez
15. Kenny Rogers
16. Billy Joe Shaver
17. Shel Silverstein
18. Sonny Throckmorton
19. Mel Tillis
20. Jerry Jeff Walker
21. Don Williams
22. Hank Williams, Jr.
Group
1. Asleep at the Wheel
2. Moe Bandy & Joe Stampley
3. Johnny Cash & the Tennessee Three
4. Charlie Daniels Band
5. Dirt Band
6. Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers Band
7. Merle Haggard & the Strangers
8. Waylon Jennings & the Waylors
9. Kendalls
10. Oak Ridge Boys
11. Statler Bros.
12. Tompall & the Glaser Brothers
13. Ernest Tubb & the Texas Troubadours
14. Hank Williams, Jr., & the Bama Band
Ballot
Put down the Numbers of listed candidates you choose. To vote for a person not appearing on our list, write in full name; only one in eacy category.
Pob/Rock
____________________________
Male Vocalist
____________________________
Female Vocalist
____________________________
Guitar
____________________________
Keyboards
____________________________
Drums
____________________________
Bass
____________________________
Composer
____________________________
Group
____________________________
Rhythm-and-Blues
Male Vocalist
____________________________
Female Vocalist
____________________________
Composer
____________________________
Group
Jazz
____________________________
Male Vocalist
____________________________
Female Vocalist
____________________________
Brass
____________________________
Woodwinds
____________________________
Keyboards
____________________________
Vibes
____________________________
Guitar
____________________________
Bass
____________________________
Percussion
____________________________
Composer
____________________________
Group
Country-and-Western
Male Vocalist
____________________________
Female Vocalist
____________________________
Picker
____________________________
Composer
____________________________
Group
The list of names accompanying this ballot is intended only as a guide to help you with your choices.
Playboy Hall of Fame
Instrumentalists and vocalists, living or dead, are eligible. Artists previously elected (Duane Allman, Herb Alpert, Louis Armstrong, Count Basie, Dave Brubeck, Ray Charles, Eric Clapton, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Bob Dylan, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Benny Goodman, George Harrison, Jimi Hendrix, Mick Jagger, Elton John, Janis Joplin, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Wes Montgomery, Keith Moon, Jim Morrison, Elvis Presley, Linda Ronstadt, Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr, Stevie Wonder) are not eligible.
Playboy's Records of the Year
Best Rhythm-and-Blues LP
________________________
Best Pop/Rock LP
________________________
Best Jazz LP
________________________
Best Country-and-Western LP
________________________
_____________________________________________________________
Name and address must be printed here to authenticate ballot
Name _____________________________________________________________
Address _____________________________________________________________
City _______________________ State ______________________ Zip Code ________________
Mail to: Playboy Music Poll, Playboy Building, 919 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60611.)
Like what you see? Upgrade your access to finish reading.
- Access all member-only articles from the Playboy archive
- Join member-only Playmate meetups and events
- Priority status across Playboy’s digital ecosystem
- $25 credit to spend in the Playboy Club
- Unlock BTS content from Playboy photoshoots
- 15% discount on Playboy merch and apparel