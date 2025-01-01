Address_Copyright_Credit
January, 1981
Playbill .......... 5
The World of Playboy .......... 15
Dear Playboy .......... 21
Playboy After Hours .......... 29
Books .......... 33
Tantric sex; Crichton's Africa; holiday books.
Music .......... 36
Bob Marley on ganja; sound gift ideas.
Movies .......... 44
Ordinary People's superb; Woody's latest isn't.
Coming Attractions .......... 52
Shelley Duvall's doing Cowgirls; Sheen's back.
Playboy's Travel Guide ..........Stephen Birnbaum 55
More on the travel-agent controversy.
The Playboy Advisor .......... 57
The Playboy Forum .......... 65
Playboy Interview: John Lennon and Yoko Ono--candid conversation .......... 75
After a five-year retreat from the press, John, the brilliant Beatle, and his inscrutable wife, Yoko, reveal the extraordinary details of their life, love and music in a remarkably intimate interview.
The Astonishing Wrongs ofthe New Moral Right--article ..........Johnny Greene 116
Fanatical right-wing groups are getting spiritual--and financial--support from conservative evangelists. With God and technology on their side, they mean business.
New Right andOld Paranoia--opinion ..........George Mc Govern 118
The right's been after this liberal Senator for a long time.
Barbara Bach--pictorial essay ..........Bruce Williamson 120
Our favorite Bond beauty brings cheer to Caveman--and co-star Ringo Starr. Can Bach and a Beatle make beautiful music together?
God Emperor of Dune--fiction ..........Frank Herbert 130
In this special condensation of the long-awaited fourth Dune novel, God Emperor Leto II has metamorphosed into a giant sandworm. Meanwhile, his protégé, Siona, and Duncan Idaho plot to overthrow the tyrannical sovereign.
The Eleventh-Hour Santa--gifts .......... 133
Put off gift buying too long? Don't worry--here are last-minute ideas.
Prime of Coach Bum Phillips--personality ..........Roy Blount Jr. 137
He loves his barbecue, his beer and his football. The Houston Oilers' head honcho is so popular even the press likes him.
The Tomorrow Show--attire ..........David Platt 139
Fabulous fashion for the Eighties by five famous designers.
Heart Transplant--fiction ..........Ray Bradbury 146
Love never dies; it just takes breathers. In this down-to-earth story by a longtime Playboy contributor, breaking up has arterial motives.
Cognac--drink ..........Emanuel Greenberg 149
Welcome the new year epicurean style; pour a snifter of nectar.
Cover Story
What could be better than Bach? More Bach; Barbara, that is (see page 120). You might remember her from The Spy Who Loved Me or from her earlier Playboy feature, Bonded Barbara (June 1977). As a prehistoric heroine in her new flick, Caveman, Barbara displays a timeless beauty. Our star-filled cover was shot by Executive Art Director Tom Staebler and was produced by West Coast Photography Editor Marilyn Grabowski.
Why We Crave Horror Movies--article ..........Stephen King 150
What's chilling onscreen, says the best-selling author of Carrie, Firestarter and The Shining, isn't half as bad as our fantasies.
Sexual Office Politics: A Guide for the Eighties--article ..........Michael Korda 156
If you compliment your boss on her red dress, will you get a pink slip? The author of Power! looks at corporate calisthenics--coed style. Here's what business school didn't teach you.
Gym Dandy--playboy's playmate of the month .......... 158
Our bouncing January Playmate, Karen Price, will have you doing headstands. Looks like this Price is right.
Playboy's Party Jokes--humor .......... 170
Cars '81: Playboy's Pickof the Pack--modern living ..........Gary Witzenburg 172
This year's roadworthy innovations.
All that Flash--pictorial .......... 180
Flash Gordon leaps from comic strip to filmstrip. A preview of Flash's new flick--a dazzling cartoon for grownups, too.
Inn Love in Mexico--travel ..........Stephen Birnbaum 186
These charming, historical hideaways are perfect winter escapes. Take along an adventurous companion for long nights of exploration.
Le Roy Neiman Sketchbook--pictorial .......... 189
Honky-Tonk Angels--pictorial .......... 191
Our roving photographers canvassed country-and-western bars across the land to bring you the prettiest urban cowgirls either side of the Pecos.
Stocks, Bonds, Rock 'N' Roll--article ..........Peter S. Greenberg 200
The music business is pretty risky these days, so the stars are getting investment wise. Real estate's a good bet--even if your records don't sell, you've always got a place to hang your hat.
That Was the Year That Was--humor ..........Tom Koch 204
Our annual missive to famous--and infamous--newsmakers.
Playboy's Playmate Review--pictorial .......... 207
A loving look at the ladies who populated last year's spectacular centerfolds.
The Girl Who Gave Away Her Slipper--ribald classic .......... 220
Playboy's Annual Awards .......... 224
A tribute to our top writers, artists and photographers of 1980.
Playboy Funnies--humor .......... 229
Playboy's Pipeline .......... 235
Trial separations.
Playboy Potpourri .......... 296
Playboy's Informed Source .......... 307
Nordic skiing's a great workout; no lift lines, either. Hit the trails!
Playboy Puzzle ..........Nicole Gregory 317
Little Annie Fanny--satire ..........Harvey Kurtzman and Will Elder 321
Playboy on the Scene .......... 325
Calendars you'll want to keep track of; furs for guys; Marvin Hamlisch's incredible media room; Grapevine; Sex News.
