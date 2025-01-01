Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill .......... 5

The World of Playboy .......... 15

Dear Playboy .......... 21

Playboy After Hours .......... 29

Books .......... 33

Tantric sex; Crichton's Africa; holiday books.

Music .......... 36

Bob Marley on ganja; sound gift ideas.

Movies .......... 44

Ordinary People's superb; Woody's latest isn't.

Coming Attractions .......... 52

Shelley Duvall's doing Cowgirls; Sheen's back.

Playboy's Travel Guide ..........Stephen Birnbaum 55

More on the travel-agent controversy.

The Playboy Advisor .......... 57

The Playboy Forum .......... 65

Playboy Interview: John Lennon and Yoko Ono--candid conversation .......... 75

After a five-year retreat from the press, John, the brilliant Beatle, and his inscrutable wife, Yoko, reveal the extraordinary details of their life, love and music in a remarkably intimate interview.

The Astonishing Wrongs ofthe New Moral Right--article ..........Johnny Greene 116

Fanatical right-wing groups are getting spiritual--and financial--support from conservative evangelists. With God and technology on their side, they mean business.

New Right andOld Paranoia--opinion ..........George Mc Govern 118

The right's been after this liberal Senator for a long time.

Barbara Bach--pictorial essay ..........Bruce Williamson 120

Our favorite Bond beauty brings cheer to Caveman--and co-star Ringo Starr. Can Bach and a Beatle make beautiful music together?

God Emperor of Dune--fiction ..........Frank Herbert 130

In this special condensation of the long-awaited fourth Dune novel, God Emperor Leto II has metamorphosed into a giant sandworm. Meanwhile, his protégé, Siona, and Duncan Idaho plot to overthrow the tyrannical sovereign.

The Eleventh-Hour Santa--gifts .......... 133

Put off gift buying too long? Don't worry--here are last-minute ideas.

Prime of Coach Bum Phillips--personality ..........Roy Blount Jr. 137

He loves his barbecue, his beer and his football. The Houston Oilers' head honcho is so popular even the press likes him.

The Tomorrow Show--attire ..........David Platt 139

Fabulous fashion for the Eighties by five famous designers.

Heart Transplant--fiction ..........Ray Bradbury 146

Love never dies; it just takes breathers. In this down-to-earth story by a longtime Playboy contributor, breaking up has arterial motives.

Cognac--drink ..........Emanuel Greenberg 149

Welcome the new year epicurean style; pour a snifter of nectar.

Cover Story

What could be better than Bach? More Bach; Barbara, that is (see page 120). You might remember her from The Spy Who Loved Me or from her earlier Playboy feature, Bonded Barbara (June 1977). As a prehistoric heroine in her new flick, Caveman, Barbara displays a timeless beauty. Our star-filled cover was shot by Executive Art Director Tom Staebler and was produced by West Coast Photography Editor Marilyn Grabowski.

Why We Crave Horror Movies--article ..........Stephen King 150

What's chilling onscreen, says the best-selling author of Carrie, Firestarter and The Shining, isn't half as bad as our fantasies.

Sexual Office Politics: A Guide for the Eighties--article ..........Michael Korda 156

If you compliment your boss on her red dress, will you get a pink slip? The author of Power! looks at corporate calisthenics--coed style. Here's what business school didn't teach you.

Gym Dandy--playboy's playmate of the month .......... 158

Our bouncing January Playmate, Karen Price, will have you doing headstands. Looks like this Price is right.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor .......... 170

Cars '81: Playboy's Pickof the Pack--modern living ..........Gary Witzenburg 172

This year's roadworthy innovations.

All that Flash--pictorial .......... 180

Flash Gordon leaps from comic strip to filmstrip. A preview of Flash's new flick--a dazzling cartoon for grownups, too.

Inn Love in Mexico--travel ..........Stephen Birnbaum 186

These charming, historical hideaways are perfect winter escapes. Take along an adventurous companion for long nights of exploration.

Le Roy Neiman Sketchbook--pictorial .......... 189

Honky-Tonk Angels--pictorial .......... 191

Our roving photographers canvassed country-and-western bars across the land to bring you the prettiest urban cowgirls either side of the Pecos.

Stocks, Bonds, Rock 'N' Roll--article ..........Peter S. Greenberg 200

The music business is pretty risky these days, so the stars are getting investment wise. Real estate's a good bet--even if your records don't sell, you've always got a place to hang your hat.

That Was the Year That Was--humor ..........Tom Koch 204

Our annual missive to famous--and infamous--newsmakers.

Playboy's Playmate Review--pictorial .......... 207

A loving look at the ladies who populated last year's spectacular centerfolds.

The Girl Who Gave Away Her Slipper--ribald classic .......... 220

Playboy's Annual Awards .......... 224

A tribute to our top writers, artists and photographers of 1980.

Playboy Funnies--humor .......... 229

Playboy's Pipeline .......... 235

Trial separations.

Playboy Potpourri .......... 296

Playboy's Informed Source .......... 307

Nordic skiing's a great workout; no lift lines, either. Hit the trails!

Playboy Puzzle ..........Nicole Gregory 317

Little Annie Fanny--satire ..........Harvey Kurtzman and Will Elder 321

Playboy on the Scene .......... 325

Calendars you'll want to keep track of; furs for guys; Marvin Hamlisch's incredible media room; Grapevine; Sex News.