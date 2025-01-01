Karen Price, Miss January, 1981

California health fanatics, Karen keeps in shape with a standard balanced diet (hold the bean sprouts), plus lots of athletic involvement. At the ripe old age of 12, she was introduced to the rigorous sport of gymnastics and took to it immediately. At the time, her father--who is now a drummer for Rich Little and has played with such greats as Oscar Peterson and Stan Kenton--wanted young Karen to be a musician, too. She diligently practiced her scales but soon found that while two hours at the piano were almost unbearable, spending four or five hours at the balance beam was a snap. After winning first prize in several local competitions, Karen became a teacher of gymnastics--and developed an interest in acrobatics as well. (Gymnastics is an individual sport; acrobatics involves two or more people.) Karen loves children; since she was 15, she has been coaching youngsters in her sport, and recently she tutored a 14-year-old in reading and writing. She also has a definite soft spot for stray animals. When we met her, she had just adopted a baby squirrel, which she named J.R. (after her boyfriend, not Larry Hagman).

Does Karen Price have any vices? "Sugar," she says. "I've got a serious sweet tooth. And I do swear sometimes. But I guess my only real vice--if you want to call it that--is making love." Actually, we wouldn't call it that.

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Karen Elaird Price

Bust: 38

Waist: 26

Hips: 37

Height: 5'5"

Weight: 123

Sign: Cancer

Birth Date: 7--17--60

Birthplace: Pasadena, California

Ambitions: To open my own gymnastics & acrobatics school, to have a happy family

Turn--Ons: Smiles, great laughs, active people, the water, the sun and Kissing

Turn--Offs: Smoking, drinking, negative attitudes, cursing and lazy people

Favorite Place: Santa Monica Muscle Beach

Favorite Movies: Heaven Can Wait, The Blue Lagoon, Starting Over, airplane! & Hangar 18

Favorite Sports: Gymnastics, acrobatics, driving, volleyball, roller skating, water ballet, softball and dancing

Secret Fantasy: To start a fashion magazine & open a designers' clothing shop for big-busted women! How it would sell!