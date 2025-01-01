Playboy's Playmate Review

Caution: This portion of the magazine may result in an overload of the sensual circuits. And you can see why. We kicked off the Eighties by introducing you to 12 of the most beautiful women who ever ventured within camera range. Here's your opportunity to get reacquainted and to witness the high standards we've established for the decade to come. Our 1980 gatefold girls have taken time out to tell us where they've been and where they're going, both literally and figuratively. One answer is the same for all--they're heading for the end of the rainbow. You are, too: Just take a look through this prism and you'll experience some primary pleasure.