Address_Copyright_Credit

Playboy......................... 5

The World of Playboy.................... 11

Dear Playboy......................... 13

Playboy After Hours.................... 21

Music......................... 27

Here we go, folks: another nostalgia quiz, plus a talk with The Police.

Books......................... 32

The story behind Three Mile Island; Graham Greene pens a fascinating autobiography.

Movies......................... 36

Sinatra comes back strong, but Bo returns in a banal farce.

Television......................... 44

Due soon on the tube: Steinbeck, bomb squads and a terrific art course.

Coming Attractions......................... 45

Chuck Barris is at it again; Fondas, father, and daughter, finally get together.

Playboy's Travel Guide.........................Stephen Birnbaum 46

How to holiday in style by renting a luxurious condo.

The Playboy Advisor......................... 51

The Playboy Forum......................... 55

Playboy Interview: Tom Snyder--candid conversation..... 63

The irrepressible mouth that keeps millions awake is at the peak of his 25-year career in broadcasting. The Tomorrow show's loquacious host unleashes his opinions on the TV industry, on prime-time audiences' infatuation with T&A, pornography and NBC boss man Fred Silverman (whose job Snyder wouldn't mind having).

The Technology War: Behind Japanese Lines--article..............................Peter Ross Range 84

Pearl Harbor was only the beginning. The Japanese are winning the technology war and showing no signs of battle fatigue. No wonder they're smiling all the way to the bank. How do they do it and what does it mean to the West?

Nobody Knows Us Better......................... 87

We love gadgets from Tokyo, and boy, do they know us over there.

Detroit: Born Again......................... 195

Motown's auto makers are singing hallelujah and gearing up.

Detroit Fights Back......................... 196

Madison Avenue spells r-e-l-i-e-f for the industry.

David Bailey's Model Wife--pictorial..... 90

Delectable Marie Helvin is featured in a witty, erotic pictorial by world-famous photographer Bailey, who knows a beauty when he sees one--especially when she's his wife.

Life Inside the Carter State Department--memoir.........................Hodding Carter III 96

After November's Republican landslide, it's obvious the public has had enough of the Democrats' inconsistent foreign policy. Who was to blame? The President or a heated Vance/Brzezinski rivalry? Former State Department press spokesman Hodding Carter III reflects on the policies and personalities that were destined to fail.

Cover Story

Valentine greetings from Playmates Terri Welles, Candy Loving and Sondra Theodore, three of the sweetest roommates you'll ever meet. Executive Art Director Tom Staebler assembled some of the girls' mementos and photographed the cover montage. Mario Casilli takes honors for both the cover portrait and Playmate Roommates (page 132), featuring this terrific trio at work and play.

No Stranger in Paradise--attire.........................David Platt 99

A splendid array of casual but elegant resortwear guaranteed to send you--in style.

Ask a Silly Question--fiction.........................Donald E. Westlake 104

In this droll mystery, a highly unlikely pair of accomplices team up for a weighty caper: the theft of a 500-pound Rodin sculpture.

Lone Star Lady--playboy's playmate of the month..... 106

Not all Texans are rhinestone cowboys or country-music fans. Vicki Lasseter's particular fondness is for contests. In our opinion, she's a real winner.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor......................... 118

The Sky's The Limit!--article.........................Danny Goodman 120

Test your reflexes against one of these amazing new electronic games. Then say toys are for kids.

Deep in with David Carradine--personality.....Laurence Gonzales 124

He was disarmingly tough in TV's Kung Fu and a cool hero in the film The Long Riders. We went to Hollywood to see how Carradine handles himself in real life and got treated to a rare performance; that is, if you call a serious car crash a performance.

Middle-Size Sexy--modern living......................... 128

Sure, mid-size bikes are affordable and practical. But sexy, too? Take a look.

Cronkite's Last Stand--humor..............................Ron Powers 131

The most trusted man in America will soon sign off as TV's favorite news anchor. A veteran news watcher and Pulitzer Prize winner envisions the scene as an old Western movie, featuring an all-star CBS news team lined up to bid Walter farewell as he rides off into the sunset.

Playmate Roommates--pictorial.............................. 132

Imagine: not one, not two, but three lovely Playmates living under the same roof. Terri Welles, Candy Loving and Sondra Theodore are the sort of tenants that make landlords favor rent control.

Strangers in the Night--ribald classic......................... 143

The Year in Sex--pictorial......................... 144

It's been another remarkable year for observing sexual trends. Provocative blue-jeans ads launched wash-and-wear eroticism while self-appointed moral crusaders made censorship a religious calling. What's really happening with sex this year, through, is on your home screen.

Playboy Funnies--humor..... 157

Playboy's Pipeline.................... 163

Man & Work: how to survive a business trip.

Playboy Potpourri......................... 200

Playboy's New Age Primer.................... 209

The new technologies offer investment opportunities galore.

Playboy Puzzle......................... 217

Playboy On the Scene.................... 221

Khaki Goes Mufti; The Joy of Socks; gadgets; Grapevine and Sex News.