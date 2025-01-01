Scene I

Fade in on the parade grounds of Fort Black Rock, CBS headquarters in the wilds of New York City. CBS troopers in regimental blazers are going about duties--watering camera crews, polishing hand mikes. As the sound comes up, we see that the troopers are lip-synching a Mitch Miller chorus of "She Wore a Yellow Ribbon."

Cut to Close-up of two raw CBS recruits: Chuck Scott (played by Harry Carey, Jr.) and Scott Chuck (played by Tim Holt).

Chuck (whipping off uniform cap to scratch head): Say, what's got into the general, Scott? I ain't seen so much spit 'n' polish around this dump since they whupped old Vice-Chief Agnew at the Battle of Nolo Contendere, and I'll be a hornswoggled sidewinder if any fella won't say maybe!

Scott: Haven't you heard the news, you tinhorn ring-tailed son of a highly placed source? The Old Man's leavin' today! He's gonna inspect the troops one last time an' then ride out through them front gates and into destiny, endin' a colorful era in this here man's network. And, say! Don't let him catch you with that headgear in your paw. Up till sunset, he's still (continued on page 202) Cronkite's Last Stand (continued from page 131) anchor man around here--and he'd as soon bust you back to rewrite as spit into mesquite. Old Man goes by the book!

Beyond the parade grounds is the entrance to the PX, where Sergeant Charles Kuralt (Played by Victor McLaglen) is seen emerging from a doorway into sunlight. Kuralt is tucking his uniform tunic into his pants with one hand, blowing his nose into a large red bandanna with the other.

Chuck (offcamera): Hey, Sarge! That wouldn't be a tear in your eye, now, would it?

Kuralt (blustery): A tear, is it! Mind yer tongue, now, ye little flibbertigibbet, before I put a fist into yer make-up. A tear! Begorra, a piece of dust in me eye it is and nothin' more. Ah, but lads, a sad day it is, 'tis a sad day. (Blows his nose again, grandly)

Scott (approaching Kuralt diffidently): They say you Rode with the Old Man.

Kuralt: Rode with 'im. Rode with 'im, ye say. Why, lads, I was on the road with 'im when you were still mouthin' practice voice-overs into a dinner fork! Didn't I stand alongside 'im when he faced down Chuck Colson and Big John Ehrlichman and that whole scurvy crew? Wasn't I shoulder to shoulder with 'im when Armstrong landed on the moon? Why, wasn't it old Sergeant Kuralt himself who dug up all the inside dope when he broke the Soviet wheat-deal story? Faith, without me, lads--

Firm Voice (offcamera): Sergeant, your uniform is a disgrace to the CBS dress code, and you're throwin' out more hot air than an Action News reporter at a staged media event. Ten-HUT!

Kuralt hurriedly salutes, snaps to attention, his eyes rolling and his lips pursed. Cut to Chuck and Scott, their faces slack with awe.

Chuck (in whisper): It's--it's him!

Cut to a double row of suit buttons. As the camera pulls back, we are aware of a regulation CBS necktie that is knotted loosely to one side, in a trademark style. Now the face comes into view--seamed, weathered, yet somehow timeless, like a Mount Rushmore sculpture. We see the set lips, the trim mustache and the famous blue eyes that glitter in the sunlight with what seems to be a martinet's stare.

Walter Cronkite: Explain yourself, Sergeant Kuralt!

Kuralt: Why, I was just--that is, I--well, you see, sir, I never meant to imply that--

Cronkite (features relaxing into a lopsided grin): As you were, sergeant! (To the recruits) Boys, you have the honor of ... lookin' upon one of the ... finest dag-blasted correspondents that ever improvised a news lead on B-copy material on deadline. Sergeant Kuralt, I'm counting on you ta ... see that these young syntax slingers fresh outa some Eastern journalism school learn the right way ta ... use a hand mike after I'm gone. That's an order, sergeant! (Claps Kuralt on the shoulder)

Kuralt (proudly clicking his heels): Yes, sir!

Fade as Kuralt and the recruits watch Cronkite touch his Stetson and amble away in his famous rolling stride.

Scene II

Interior Shot--the office of the commandant, General William S. Paley (played by J. Carroll Nash). Paley, his uniform tunic partly unbuttoned, is pacing back and forth in front of his desk. An impassive Colonel Mike Wallace (played by Victor Jory) stands at attention.

Paley (snatching a La Palina cigar from his mouth): Where the devil is Rather? Should've been back hours ago!

Wallace (smoothly): I understand, sir, that he is on a mission.

Paley: Mission! What kind of mission? Nobody authorized Rather to go out on a mission! Not today, of all days!

Wallace (discreetly clearing his throat): My sources tell me, sir, that Rather appointed himself on this mission. It seems that he has disguised himself as a Republican and contrived to be smuggled into Minneapolis. We expect his report momentarily on conditions--

Paley: Republican! Minneapolis! Doesn't that hotheaded fool realize he's placed himself and this whole network in great jeopardy? If they catch him, he'll look like Telly Savalas when they've finished! What good's he to us then? Crazy gung-ho--

Wallace: If it would be of any help, sir, I have obtained photocopies of Rather's contract, in which he agreed not to place his hair in danger. If you'll give me a film crew, I'll be happy to confront him with this matter--

Paley (waving): No, no. Jehoshaphat, Wallace! Sometimes I think you'd confront me if you had the goods. Gives me the creeps. No, Rather's a good man, Wallace. But foolhardy. (Mimics Dan Rather's voice) "No, sir, Mr. President, are you?" That kind of nonsense. (Stares out the window) I always hoped the Old Man would have a settling influence on him. Didn't seem to. Sometimes I wonder if I'm doing the right thing--turning this fort over to him. Where's Roone Arledge when I need him?

Wallace: Speaking of Roone Arledge, sir, I have obtained copies of certain documents....

Paley: That'll be all, Wallace, (Wallace exits. Paley sighs, continues to stare out the window) Nothing to do now but ... sit and wait. Why did I ever let go of Charlie McCarthy?

Scene III

It is late in the day. Already, pink wisps are visible in the sky--it won't be long until sunset. We are in a remote corner of Fort Black Rock: a little grassy hillock with--incongruously enough--a willow tree and a brook in the background.

The tall figure of Cronkite, partly in silhouette, commands the scene. He is standing alone, reading from what appears to be a handwritten letter. Out of sight of the troops, Cronkite has allowed his stern martinet bearing to soften. We see a certain rough gentleness in his features. He has unbuttoned his dress jacket and placed it over his shoulders, cape style.

As Cronkite stands reading, a figure approaches him uncertainly from behind. It is Lesley Stahl (played by Joanne Dru), the beautiful but independent-minded female correspondent at the fort. Stahl is wearing a long black skirt and a ruffled white blouse with a high collar. Her hair is done up in a severe bun, but a breeze tugs at the loose strands. The same breeze flutters Cronkite's tie.

We hear Mitch Miller's chorus, softly humming "Red River Valley."

Stahl (nervously but with resolve in her voice): Well--Mr. Cronkite! The departing hero eludes his troops! A lot of girls I know would consider this a chance in a million.

Cronkite pivots his torso from the waist, flings his head back over his shoulder. He raises a quizzical eyebrow, then touches his forelock in a kind of salute.

Cronkite: Miss Stahl! To what do I owe the ... honor of this unexpected encounter? (Remembers his unbuttoned tunic) Er ... I fear that you have apprehended me in, er, some degree of sartorial embarrassment!

Stahl (stamping her foot): Oooh! You men, with your talk of sartorials and your stop watches and your awful tag lines, as though the news were a game, a kind of glorious parade, instead of the ugly, horrid business that it is!

Cronkite (touching his forelock again): Say, you're a regular spitfire! But, Miss Stahl, ma'am ... I recollect that a certain newslady insisted on an assignment to this fort--against the better judgment of her superiors. Including--

Stahl: Including one Walter Cronkite, convention hero and anchor man, unless I miss my guess. Oh, I know what you think of women serving in the news, Mr. Cronkite. I listened to your officers'-club remarks about Barbara Walters, don't think I didn't! Well, let me tell you something, Mr. Space Coverage, Mr. That's the Way It Is! I'm a woman, yes--and proud of it! It so happens I can outfilm, outmike, outinterview,outstand-up and outad-lib any of the socalled men in your command! And what's more, I-- (Stahl breaks off; presses a hankie to her eyes)

Cronkite (flustered): Whoa! Kill tape there, ma'am! Take five! (Gestures awkwardly) Ma'am, I'm an old soldier. I reckon I don't know any trade except networking ... it's been my whole life. (The Mitch Miller chorus swells) I fought alongside some mighty big men, Miss Stahl ... men with names a ... young lady your age might not even recognize. Men like ... Ed Murrow ... and Charles Collingwood ... and Eric Sevareid. Yes, and Dan Schorr. Those were men who built the CBS network news, and ... held it strong against the forces that would seek to destroy the ... free flow of information that is essential to a ... democratic society-- (Cronkite breaks off, gives his head a shake, as if coming out of a dream. The Miller chorus stops abruptly) But here I am, makin' chin music about things that happened a ... long time ago. What I meant to say, Miss Stahl, is ... well, if I was ever lookin' down the barrel of dead air up in the booth, an' I needed a quick fill, why ... you're the person I'd most likely wanta throw it to, ma'am.

Stahl (looking quickly away): Oh, Mr. Cronkite! I've been such a fool! A woman hides her true feelings sometimes ... and now that the broadcast is nearly over, I feel as though I have the microphone but can't see the words on my heart's TelePrompTer! What I mean to say is that--well, I just want you to know that I--

Voice (offcamera): Walter! Walter Cronkite!

Cronkite (lifting his head): Yo!

Voice: General Paley's orders, sir! You're to report to headquarters at once! Our scouts have sighted Rather, sir! He's heading for the fort!

Cronkite (touching his forelock): Ma'am. (Exits, as the Mitch Miller chorus crescendos. Stahl stands, smiling wistfully, as the wind blows strands of her hair. Fade.)

Scene Iv

Wide shot of the parade grounds. CBS troopers scurrying to man the battlements. A trumpet sounds. A squad of security guards rushes to lift the enormous latch from the main gate. As the gate swings open, we hear hoofbeats; then Rather gallops through at full speed, flashing his laminated security pass. (Rather is played by the young Ben Johnson.)

Rather dismounts at full gallop, sending up a cloud of dust. He comes to a halt, saluting and grinning, before Paley, who stands impassive, hands behind back.

Rather: Lieutenant anchor man Rather reporting for duty--sir!

Paley (gravely returning the salute): Lieutenant Rather. Very good of you to join us. We had feared that perhaps your pressing agenda would preclude our meager hospitality.

Rather (not catching the irony): Oh, no, sir! I was in Minneapolis, sir! Disguised as a Republican! Lots of hardhitting facts! Next week I'm going to smuggle myself inside NBC! Disguised as Fred Silverman! Might get killed! Line of duty, sir!

Paley: Lieutenant Rather, you have exactly 15 minutes to get yourself out of those idiotic horn-rimmed glasses and that blond wig and into regulation CBS gabardines. You are to assume the anchorship of this network, God help us, at precisely 1830 hours!

Rather: Sir, does this mean I'll have to stop saying, 'I'm Dan Rather. These and other stories tonight when 60 Minutes con--'

Paley: Dismissed! (To himself, watching Rather leave) It'll be different around here now. The new order. I only hope that beneath that hell-for-leather exterior, the lad has one tenth of the Old Man's judgment. Savvy. Not to mention audience demographics.

Voice (behind Paley): Sir, I have obtained an exclusive file regarding Dan Rather's demographics--'

Paley (with a start): Wallace! Thunderation, man! Don't you make any noise when you walk?

Fade.

Scene V

The Fort Black Rock parade grounds is in gleaming ceremonial dress: rows of Minicams stacked smartly, helicopters and official limousines in formation. Above it all, against a scarlet twilight sky, waves the flag--the black-and-white CBS Eye.

Dissolve to a shot of Kuralt as he strides before the assembled CBS News corps. The corps is in dress blues, teeth and shoes buffed to a high gloss, beeper phones hooked smartly to belts. They await Cronkite's final review.

Kuralt (trying to cover his emotions with fierce veneer): Look at ye now! Ye call yerselves a news division! Is this the best ye can manage for the Old Man's last review? Pappas! Straighten yer tie! Reasoner! Are those ABC cuff links yer wearin'? Bradley! How many times 've I told ye? Cut off that beard! If ye'd all just follow th' example of yer old sergeant, ye'd be the spiffiest division in the--

As Kuralt moves along the troops, we notice that each face he passes breaks into a grin. Now Kuralt becomes aware of the rising chuckles. He glowers, does a slow burn, throws his shoulders back--but finally ventures a tentative peek below his waistline. He blanches: The camera tracks down to reveal that Kuralt has forgotten to don pants over his striped undershorts.

Kuralt (loudly, recovering his dignity): 'Tis force of habit, it is! All these years, bein' photographed from th' waist up!

Troops dissolve in laughter.

Cut to Paley's office. Paley stands at his desk, finger tips drumming the surface. Cronkite enters, salutes smartly. Paley returns the salute--and then the two men box each other's shoulders. There is an awkward silence.

Paley: Smoke, Walt? La Palina. It's a lot of cigar.

Cronkite (waving the cigar aside): A man wants ta ... say a lot of things, Bill. Time like this...

Paley (brusquely, to cover his emotion): Where you heading after this, Walt? What sort of plans do you have?

Cronkite (shifting his weight from foot to foot, as if suddenly aware of his bulk in the small room): Why, General, I thought I'd ride out Martha's Vineyard way. Do me some sailin' off Cape Cod. I know a little lady out there ... met her in Kansas City. Betty's the handle ... an' if she's still got a soft spot for an old broken-down news buster, why, I might do me some courtin'.

Paley (after measuring Cronkite thoughtfully): Lot of bad country between here and Martha's Vineyard, Walt. Lot of untamed Republicans ... Democrats. Lot of oil spills, declining economic indicators. Lot of angry farmers, striking Longshoremen, embattled teachers seeking cost-of-living adjustments. Lot of breakdowns in negotiations between principal powers, lot of distraught unemployed fathers wielding M-16s. Lot of civil rights leaders calling for boycotts. Lot of school buses plunging off embankments. Lot of events out there, Walt, that alter and illuminate our time. And not many of 'em happy ones, Walt.

Cronkite: Well ... that's the way it is, Bill. That's the way it'll always be.

Paley: What I mean to say is, Walt ... a man could get into trouble, riding out there alone.

Cronkite: I reckon I can look out for myself, Bill.

Paley (clearing his throat): Lot of things still to be done around here, Walt. Always a place for a steady old hand who knows the territory.

Cronkite (nodding): I know what you're thinkin', Bill. The kid. Rather. Yeah, he's young, and yeah, he's out ta set fire ta the world. Well, I was like that myself, once. So were you. We old-timers tend ta ... forget those things. He's a good man, Bill. He'll get ya the stories an' he won't lead ya into any massacres.

Paley: Well, if you say so, Walt, that's good enough for me. (Glances out the window) Great Jumpin' Jack Benny! It's later than I thought! The whole division's waiting for you, Walt! Get out there!

Cronkite salutes, opens the door, starts out.

Paley: Walter!

Cronkite (sticking his head through the doorway): Yes, sir?

Paley (huskily): Enjoy that sailboat, Walter. (Gruffly) And that's an order!

We see Cronkite as he leaves head-quarters, ambles down the wooden stairs and strides powerfully across the parade grounds toward the assembled division. There is the sound of a crisp drum roll.

Cronkite approaches Kuralt--who has by now recovered his trousers--returns his salute and begins his review of the CBS division.

As Cronkite marches along the row of troops, the camera lingers briefly on the face of each character we've seen: Chuck, Scott, Wallace, Kuralt, Ike Pappas, Harry Reasoner, Ed Bradley. We pass Stahl, correct and straight as anyone in the line. As Cronkite passes, she gives him a brave wrinkle of her nose--then smiles.

At the end of the line, the drum roll ceases. Cronkite fires off a salute to the troops, then mounts his horse and trots the few paces to where Rather, mounted and in full anchor dress, sits waiting. The Mitch Miller chorus whistles, "The Girl I Left Behind Me."

Cronkite and Rather study each other silently for a long moment.

Cronkite (saluting): Well, they're all yours, Mr. Rather.

Rather (his starchy aplomb, for once, faltering): I--I hope to be worthy of your great legacy, sir.

Cronkite: Just keep 'em well fed, well paid an' get their names in the credits. They'll make you a star--like they did me.

Rather: I'll do that, sir.

Cronkite (swivels for a last look back, then nods to Rather): Carry on ... anchor man!

Mitch Miller chorus up as Cronkite turns his horse toward the gates of Fort Black Rock, which open to reveal a brilliant sunset. As he passes through the portals, the CBS division bursts into a loud cheer. But Cronkite does not look back. He rides slowly, grandly, and we follow his receding figure until he is but a distant shape against the setting sun (played by the CBS Eye).

The sun blinks.

