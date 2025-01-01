No Stranger in Paradise

April may be the cruelest month, but February is invariably the dreariest. Freshly fallen snow has become ugly slush and there's nary a hint of spring in sight. The best way to cure a case of the midwinter blahs is to get out of town to someplace wet and warm, toting an escape artist's collection of easygoing clothes that aren't going to break your bank balance. Travel light is still the first rule to observe when making your fast getaway. Your vacation wardrobe should give you a lift--not turn you into a beast of burden. Naturally, that means packing wearables that are versatile. A tweedy, neutral sports jacket can be worn informally--or dressed up with a shirt and tie for snazzier occasions. It's also a good idea to take along several cotton sweaters for chilly evenings and as beach cover-ups. White slacks are a tropical classic; they look great with practically everything--even when they're rolled up for an evening wade along the water's edge. But don't neglect to include a few other pastel tones; slacks take up relatively little room in a suitcase and a variety of shades increases your wardrobe versatility immensely.

Shorts of all descriptions from Bermuda length to square-legged short shorts are enjoying a major revival. (All that jogging has gotten men into a mood to show off their legs.) If you don't own any shorts, the classic pleated khaki model is a good place to start. Then add a few pastel variations that extend to whatever length looks best on you. As for shirts, the one type you can't have enough of is the classic knit pullover golf shirt that's available in just about every color from puce to cerise. Golf shirts take up little room and are easily cared for; stuff a plentiful supply into corners of your suitcase. Your footwear should be kept to a minimum. Lightweight styles, such as neutral fabric shoes, soft slip-one and white sneakers for tennis or beachcombing. Add several pairs of swim trunks, some colorful sport socks and you've got a getaway wardrobe that should fit into a single bag. What's more, you'll have a leg up on your own fashion needs for the coming spring and summer. The trends all point to a more colorful, relaxed fashion season ahead and it should be a welcome relief from the unimaginative period we've just been through. Bon voyage.