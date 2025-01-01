Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill..... 5

The World of Playboy..... 11

Dear Playboy..... 15

Playboy in the News..... 23

Playboy After Hours..... 29

Books..... 33

Spy novels with a chilling edge of truth; the consummate Hank Williams biography.

Movies..... 34

De Niro plays pugilist in Scorsese's Raging Bull; Nine to Five's a riot all round.

Music..... 42

Songwriter Rodney Crowell croons gutsy ballads; Playmate Jeane Manson tracks a winner.

Television..... 48

Moving portraits of men and their wars, ancient and modern; whodunits return; Shakespeare revisited; a Nijinsky retrospective features Nureyev.

Dining & Drinking..... 49

Germaine's is the place for D.C.'s interpretation of a Pan-Asian feast.

Radio..... 50

Star Wars brings the Force to the airwaves.

Coming Attractions..... 52

Jon Voight primes for another hustling role; more Hollywood strikes rumored.

Playboy's Travel Guide .....Stephen Birnbaum 55

In Jamaica, things appear to be looking up.

The Playboy Advisor..... 57

The Playboy Forum..... 65

Playboy Interview: James Garner--candid conversation ..... 77

The affable star of Maverick and The Rockford Files--two of TV's most popular and longest-running series--and those Polaroid commercials with nonwife Mariette Hartley discusses his decision to leave Rockford, getting beaten up on an L.A. freeway and what he thinks of Hollywood accountants.

The French Lesson--fiction .....Asa Baber 98

When an American Marine abroad avenges the deaths of three of his men, he learns a lesson the military has forgotten: You can annihilate your enemies, but you can't kill your conscience.

Jo Penney--pictorial..... 102

The beautiful lady who owns one of Canada's top modeling and talent agencies is her own best advertisement. Here's to a Penney who looks like a million.

Thirty-Six Hours at Santa Fe--article .....Roger Morris 110

It's been a year since this New Mexican prison gained world-wide notoriety as the scene of the bloodiest riot in U. S. penal history. A journalist's detailed account of the atrocities committed during those 36 unforgettable hours--and why that nightmare could be repeated.

Liquor of the Lairds--drink .....Emanuel Greenberg 112

This smoky-flavored brew is favored by moor Scots--and even more Americans.

The Joy of Celibacy--humor .....Derek Pell 115

Too much sex getting you down? Bored with manuals, gadgets and groping? Relax. There are alternatives to sex: Abstention can be fun--and exhilarating. A Victorian-style guide to everything you need to know to avoid having sex.

Wrist Assured--modern living ..... 118

Gorgeous pieces to keep close at hand.

Santa Barbara Siren--playboy's playmate of the month ..... 120

Kymberly Herrin's talents--she's a virtuoso musician, an expert surfer and a shrewd real-estate agent--are enhanced by her enchanting physical charms.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor ..... 132

How to Buy Life Insurance andGet Out of it Alive--article .....John Dorfman 134

Your friendly neighborhood salesman claims you can't live without a permanent policy. The question is, can you live with one? Before you sign on the dotted line--and shell out a lot of bucks--read this piece carefully.

What Price Life?..... 214

A comparative buying guide to major life-insurance policies.

City Slickers--attire .....David Platt 137

Splash into spring with snazzy new rainwear that'll keep you dry and dapper.

Media Madness 1980--humor..... 142

Carter wasn't the only one who took it on the chin last year. In their finest moments, the media proved infinitely more ridiculous than the subjects they covered.

My Sister, My Self--pictorial..... 146

When it comes to beauty like this, once is never enough. A glorious gallery of twins who make seeing double a pleasure.

To Beat the Devil--ribald classic..... 157

Hot Shots--sports .....Robert Byrne 159

A cue-and-A course with pool's power shooters, who show how they rack up.

Le Roy Neiman Sketchbook--pictorial..... 167

20 Questions: Lauren Hutton..... 170

Revlon's top model--and one of our favorite ex-Bunnies--talks about acting, relationships and much more.

Playboy Funnies--humor..... 175

Tuning in to Teleportation--modern living..... 185

Install this all-purpose audio-visual system in one place--it'll take you where you want to go.

Playboy's Pipeline..... 189

Man & Woman: dating as an adult; leasing a car.

A Deeply Felt History of Sex: Part X--humor .....Arnold Roth 193

Playboy Potpourri..... 216

Playboy Puzzle .....Eileen Kent 241

Playboy on the Scene..... 247

Handsome humidors; singular jump suits; dart equipment; Grapevine; Sex News.

Cover Story

Recognize this dazzling smile? You may remember the Barnstable twins from their Doublemint commercials. If you really want to double your pleasure, turn to My Sister, My Self (page 146), showcasing a bevy of sensational siblings. If this is a double standard, we're all for it. Executive Art Director Tom Staebler designed and shot the cover featuring Parviz Sadighian's bipartite Rabbit sculpture.