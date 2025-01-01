City Slickers

The Classic Bogart Trench Coat may still be the most popular style of raingear for walking in the wet, but this season is seeing a deluge of slick fashion choices. All the designs, of course, have one objective--to keep the wearer dry--but the idea that this might be accomplished more interestingly seems to have occurred to a number of people. Hence the proliferation of bright colors, shiny fabrics, jump suits, rain suits (even one done with short pants that may not keep your legs dry but is sure to get them noticed) and reversibles. A major influence comes quite naturally from sailing/fishing clothes, which have traditionally combined protection and a lively use of color. If this spiffier attitude to rainwear still seems a bit alien to you, consider the many ways that males are successfully mixing different looks. Cowboy elements (hats, boots, etc.) are being combined with urban businesswear. Down-filled ski jackets are being donned over suits. And active sportswear that would look right at home on a tennis court, jogging track or rugby field is now being worn practically anywhere; casualwear is acceptable just for the fun of it. It seems to us that the same kind of experimenting and imagination make equally good sense in every area of apparel. Don't think for a second that your basic black/brown/tan raincoat is obsolete. But for variety and something of an uplift when there's a downpour, it's a kick to have a few catchy looks to put on, whether you're walking the dog or dashing out for a six-pack. While you're rethinking your wet-weather wardrobe, give some consideration to picking up a bold-color brolly, too.