Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill ..........5

The World of Playboy ..........15

Dear Playboy ..........19

Playboy After Hours ..........27

Books ..........30

Urban arson doesn't spark Higgins' new novel; Matthiessen's forays into Africa and an Orwell biography fare better.

Music ..........32

Is punk bluegrass the newest wave?; home on the range with Captain Beefheart.

Movies ..........42

Polanski delivers a stunning re-creation of a Hardy classic; Liz and Kim make flashy comebacks in Mirror; Mon Oncle's a warm send-up of American manners.

Erotica ..........54

At this home-sales party, it's not Tupperware that's turning the ladies on. It's vibrators and ben-wa balls.

Coming Attractions ..........56

TV's Ritter primes for Clouseau; Nicholson, Perrine team in The Border.

Playboy's Travel Guide ..........Stephen Birnbaum 59

If hair-raising amusement-park rides thrill you, check out these mechanical monsters. They'll give you a real rush.

The Playboy Advisor ..........61

The Playboy Forum ..........71

Playboy Interview: Edward Asner--candid conversation ..........77

This veteran TV star gained new clout last year as the vehement champion of actors' rights in the strike that paralyzed Hollywood. Here, a revealing look at the toughness--and tenderness--of a thoroughly committed man.

Why do Men Rape?--article ..........Richard Rhodes 112

The statistics are chilling: Reports of rape are on the upswing. In a provocative piece, a longtime Playboy contributor searches for the meaning behind this crime and the motivation of those who commit it.

The Liberation of a Congressional Wife--article ..........Rita Jenrette with Kathleen Maxa 116

Long before her Congressman husband took his lumps over his involvement in the ABSCAM scandal, Rita Jenrette was taking flak from smug Washington society. In this Playboy exclusive, Rita tells--and shows--why, and how she's making a new life for herself.

Zuckerman Unbound--fiction ..........Philip Roth 126

Meet the hero of Roth's latest novel, a newly successful New York--Jewish writer mired in the absurdities brought on by sudden fame.

Cover Story

Meet Liz Wickersham, the Ford model/actress who graces this month's cover, which was designed and photographed by Executive Art Director Tom Staebler. Looking at her makes us think of a spring flower, though we wouldn't call Liz a late bloomer. Her plum-colored teddy just goes to prove what we've always said: Less is more.

Cheery Bombs!--drink ..........Emanuel Greenberg 128

Spritzed out by light drinks? Plunge into headier libations. These high-proof spirits add a feisty--and flavorful--zip to any cocktail.

Sane Lorraine--playboy's playmate of the month ..........132

This month, we bring you the L.A. Kings hockey team's most enthusiastic fan, Lorraine Michaels. She deserves her own audience, and as one of the Singing Playmates, she'll get it.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor ..........144

How to Outgun the IRS--article ..........Paul Strassels 146

We've got news for you: 98 percent of all returns slide through the IRS each year. The odds are on your side. You owe it to your bank balance to read this article by a former IRS employee now on our side. Plus, in case you should be audited, advice on how to survive with your assets intact.

Playboy's Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast--attire ..........David Platt 148

New Orleans' distinctive ambience provides the showcase for an array of warm-weather attire.

I Hate Golf's Guts--humor ..........Jay Cronley 155

Take it from a guy whose only reasons for joining a country club were to get a good cheeseburger and impress his wife: You get more exercise spitting watermelon seeds than you do sitting on a golf cart.

The Girls of Kokomo--pictorial ..........159

It seems to be an ordinary small town in Indiana, but the ladies we found there are extraordinary.

Double Cross--ribald classic ..........Agnolo Firenzuola 169

Playboy Music '81--survey ..........173

In The Year in Music, Carl Snyder looks at the trends, the groups and the deals that threw the record industry up for grabs. Also: David Standish on the road with Willie Nelson; Playboy Music Poll results; and John Lennon's final words on the songs that made the Beatles spokesmen for a generation.

Playboy Funnies--humor ..........186

Playboy's Pipeline ..........191

The real value of an M.B.A.

Playboy Potpourri ..........240

Little Annie Fanny--satire ..........Harvey Kurtzman and Will Elder 269

Playboy on the Scene ..........273

All-purpose amdurables; bright accessories; autofocus cameras; Grapevine and Sex News.