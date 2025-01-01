Cheery Bombs!

here's high-proof positive that the latest cocktail-hour kick--potent mixed drinks and explosive liqueurs--is definitely lifting america's spirits

Current wisdom has it that taste trends in the United States are toward the light and laid back--and there definitely are such manifestations. But blandness is by no means the whole story; witness the drift to lusty imported beers, spicy Oriental fare and, particularly, the enthusiastic introduction of a 114-proof bourbon, Old Grand Dad Special Selection. That's 14 points above the bonded stuff--and other high-proof liquors are also thriving. As it happens, there's good reason for the allure of these well-endowed spirits, beyond their intrinsic appeal.

Innovative bartenders have wily ways of robing standard mixes with excitement. Such stratagems as adding a soupçon of Scotch to a martini or a nip of triple sec to a gimlet and sweetening a sour with honey instead of sugar are no longer secrets--at least not to seasoned stick men.

But using extra-high-proof spirits to build authority and intrigue into spiritous offerings is something else. One thing you can be sure of; it's not a matter of loading a libation with alcohol to get a belt. Often as not, only a modicum of superproof is wanted--a half ounce or so in the drink or floated on the surface--to heighten the aroma and accent the flavor. In fact, the singular characteristics shared by virtually all high-spirited bottlings are verve and intensity, not impact.

The explanation is simple. High-proof liquor is whiskier whiskey or, if you prefer, rummier rum. Most of us have developed a taste for more muted potions, but if you long for extra snap, crackle and pop, case the roster of high-proof liquors at a neighborhood package store. The array should offer variety and versatility, encompassing almost every spirit type.

Bourbons are the most available, with a slew of 100-proof bonded bottlings, plus Wild Turkey, Old Ezra, Eagle Rare and Maker's Mark all at 101 proof, Old Weller at 107 proof and the Old Grand Dad Special Selection bourbon weighing in at that hefty 114 "barrel proof."

Among liqueurs, the venerable green Chartreuse goes 110 proof, Escorial Green is 112 proof, Southern Comfort, Yukon Jack, green Vielle Cure, Izarra and Rumple Minze (a peppermint schnapps) are precisely 100 proof. There are also high-proof Puerto Rican, Virgin Islands, Jamaican and Demerara rums, assorted fruit brandies--including bonded American apple-jack--plus Scotch, gin, vodka, corn whiskey, tequila, a clutch of Chinese specialties and grain spirits--the last at a stunning 190 proof!

Are you playing with liquid fire? Certainly not when you pour 100- and 101-proof brands, provided you remember they deliver a 25 percent greater charge than 80-proof lacings. As for the superproof offerings, you want to measure them as precisely as you would nitroglycerin and calculate your intake in terms of proof rather than ounces. Even the liqueurs should not be taken neat; and if poured over rocks, let them ice down for a bit before sipping. The high proofs are also likely candidates for quantity preparation, since they can be cut with considerably more mixer and still retain character. One bottle of 151-proof rum, such as Ronrico Purple, is comparable to two bottles of 80-proof in the punch bowl.

Add the zing of high-powered potables to your arsenal of mixed drinks, starting with the combinations given below. You'll find they definitely make for an explosive evening.

[recipe_title]Cherry Bomb[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/4 ozs. 101-proof bourbon[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 oz. cherry-flavored brandy or cherry liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 dashes frothing mixture[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Lemon-peel twist[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Cherry garnish[/drinkRecipe]

Combine all ingredients except garnish in shaker with cracked ice. Shake briskly, to chill. Strain into chilled cocktail glass. Add cherry and serve.

[recipe_title]Chinese Firecracker[/recipe_title]

The house drink of Lotus Eaters Fifth, one of Manhattan's great neighborhood Chinese restaurants.

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. Kweichou Moutai or 100-proof vodka[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3 ozs. cranberry-apple cocktail[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 teaspoons sweetened lime juice (such as Rose's)[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 slice orange[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Float: Ng Ka Pay[/drinkRecipe]

Place ice cubes in wineglass. Pour in Moutai, cranberry-apple and lime juice. Stir very well. Add orange slice; float Ng Ka Pay and serve.

To float liquor: Place tip of teaspoon against side of glass, just at liquid level. Hold spoon hollow side down and at a slight angle. Pour liquor over back of spoon, filming drink with Ng Ka Pay.

[recipe_title]John Bruno's Torpedo[/recipe_title]

John Bruno, the bearded eminence at New York's Pen & Pencil Restaurant, has a zany sense of humor and a knack with drinks. The potion given below illustrates both talents.

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. Southern Comfort[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Orange-peel strip[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Float: single malt or other high-proof Scotch[/drinkRecipe]

Pack lowball or roly-poly glass with finely crushed ice. Add Southern Comfort. Twist peel and drop into glass, poking it under ice. Plant short straws in drink. Carefully float whisky and serve.

[recipe_title]K-2[/recipe_title]

A dandy, from Harry's New York Bar in Paris. Andy MacElhone, Harry's proprietor, uses Verveine du Velay liqueur, not available here. He suggests Escorial or Chartreuse as acceptable substitutes.

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. 100-proof vodka, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. green Chartreuse or Escorial Green, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]

Keep spirits in freezer so they attain syrupy consistency. Shake all ingredients briskly with cracked ice. Strain into chilled cocktail glass or saucer champagne glass. MacElhone says no garnish is needed.

[recipe_title]Mighty Mai Tai[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. white rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. gold rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 oz. lime juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 teaspoons orgeat syrup[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 oz. curaçao[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Cherry, pineapple cube[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Rum float: Cruzan Clipper, Appleton White Overproof or Ronrico 151-proof rum[/drinkRecipe]

Shake first five ingredients briskly with ice. Strain into old fashioned glass, over fresh ice. Add fruit to glass. Float high-proof rum and serve.

[recipe_title]322 Julep[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. 101-proof bourbon[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. Old Weller 107-proof bourbon[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]5 to 6 small mint sprigs, trimmed[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 teaspoons superfine sugar, or to taste[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 dashes bitters[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Soda[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. peach liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Float: Old Grand Dad Special Selection[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Garnish: I perfect mint sprig[/drinkRecipe]

Prechill large glass tumbler or silver mug. To bar glass, add small mint sprigs, sugar, bitters and nip soda. Muddle gently for several minutes. Pack pre-chilled tumbler with crushed ice. Strain in mixture from bar glass. Add bourbons (except float) and peach liqueur. Jiggle long bar spoon up and down in glass, to mix contents and frost glass. Plant straws in glass. Float Old Grand Dad Special Selection, carefully. Top with perfect mint sprig and serve.

[recipe_title]Blockbuster[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. Yukon Jack[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. cream of coconut[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. pineapple juice, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 fresh pineapple cube (optional)[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 cup crushed ice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Mint sprig (optional)[/drinkRecipe]

Combine all ingredients except mint in chilled blender container. Buzz until almost smooth. Pour into prechilled collins glass. Pop mint on top and serve.

[recipe_title]Green Lizard[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. green Chartreuse[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 oz. 151-proof rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Pour Chartreuse into tall, slender cordial glass. Float rum and serve.[/drinkRecipe]

Note: Reflections Restaurant, La Canada, California, flames a similar drink and calls it the Flaming Hooker.

[recipe_title]Short Fuse[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. 100- or 101-proof tequila[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. apricot liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 teaspoons maraschino-cherry juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 oz. fresh lime juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3 ozs. grapefruit juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 slice orange[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Cherry[/drinkRecipe]

Pour all ingredients except fruit over ice in tall glass. Stir well. Add fruit garnish and serve.

[recipe_title]Zapple[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. 100-proof bonded applejack[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3 ozs. apple juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 teaspoon grenadine[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Lemon slice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Apple wedge, with skin Cinnamon[/drinkRecipe]

Pour applejack, apple juice and grenadine over ice in tall glass; stir well. Add fruit; sprinkle lightly with cinnamon.

[recipe_title]Zombie Punch[/recipe_title]

(Serves 12)

This quantity makes four individual zombies. As a punch, however, served in small cups or juice glasses, it makes 12 very respectable portions.

[drinkRecipe]4 ozs. Puerto Rican rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]4 ozs. Virgin Islands rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]4 ozs. Jamaican rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. Demerara 151-proof rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]4 ozs. curaçao[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 cup lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 cup orange juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. grenadine[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. Falernum or sugar syrup[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Fruit garnish[/drinkRecipe]

Combine all ingredients except fruit and pour over block of ice or cubes in 2-quart punch bowl. Let it ice down well; this potion can stand dilution. Add lemon and orange slices or any fresh fruit in season.

[recipe_title]Salute[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. Jeremiah Weed bourbon liqueur (100 proof)[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 oz. dry vermouth[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 dashes frothing mixture[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Orange-peel twist[/drinkRecipe]

In shaker with cracked ice, combine bourbon liqueur, vermouth and frothing mixture. Shake briskly. Strain into chilled cocktail glass. Twist orange peel over glass and drop in.

Now that you know the secret ingredients in these power-packed drinks, why not toss a few cheery bombs to your friends? After all, the high proof of the concoction is in the tasting.