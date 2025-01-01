Playboy's Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast

come with us way down yonder to new orleans for a preview of the latest laid-back looks in menswear

There's a touch of a southern accent in the warm-weather fashions for the months ahead. From the dressiest business-wear to the most casual sports garb, the colors, relaxed attitudes and, above all, the easy comfort speak with a soothing drawl. Colors range from soft earth tones to cool pastels. The cut of suits and sports jackets is away from the hard edges of recent years, reflecting a more laid-back, even romantic mood. Individuality is expressed in the way y'all put it together--adding an occasional surprise touch such as suspenders or a satin bow tie. Summertime's coming--and the clothes will definitely be easy to take.