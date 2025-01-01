For Your Eyes Only is the 12th in the series of 007 adventures. The exact details of the plot are, as usual, a matter of international security, to be revealed on a need-to-know basis at the proper time and with a side order of popcorn. It seems that this time out, James Bond must locate a top-secret naval device that has been lost in the depths of the sea, somewhere off the Greek-Albanian coast. Agent 007 encounters a Greek millionaire whose idea of a good time is tying Bond to a young girl (Carole Bouquet), then tossing the two of them to the sharks. The chase leads Bond to Italy's ski resort Cortina d'Ampezzo, where he meets a figure skater played by figure skater Lynn-Holly Johnson. Need we say more? Oh, yes. For those of you who rely on the Bond movies to tease you with state-of-the-art automobiles, there is a Lotus Esprit Turbo--with extras, no doubt. For those of you who rely on the Bond movies to tease you with state-of-the-art women, just keep reading.