Getting Into Deep Water

Date line Summer '81: That lucky old sun will soon be beating down on some of the best-looking swim trunks, tops and casual cover-ups to come out from cabanas and onto the strand in years. Color is going to be a key factor; shades will range from blinding brights to funky offbeat pastels and even some black and white. Patterns and prints continue to wash ashore in profusion--many punctuated with a dash of wit. (Case in point is the French beer emblem Coq Hardi appliquéd to the Wong swim trunks, overleaf.) Added dash comes from the increased use of shiny fabrics. Swim-trunk manufacturers are continuing to deep-six blatantly sexual bikini styles in favor of the square-leg or mid-thigh look. That isn't to say that you can't look sexy in the longer lengths, but rough-and-tumble beach games and surfside jogging are more fun in trunks that provide extra protection. And after the beach ball is over and you want to cover up and nurture that budding suntan, look for lightweight terrycloth zip-front jackets, easygoing pullovers and soft cotton slacks that you can wear right on through cocktail hour and into the evening. Beach bum's the word, mates.