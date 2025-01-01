To paraphrase an old saying: Them that has it all gets it all. It's certainly true that Terri Welles has it all and we've tried to match nature's gifts to Terri with a veritable department store full of goodies. If it seems we or the manufacturers went a little overboard, just remember, this is the Playmate of the Year we're talking about.

First off, from the corporate coffers, we've supplied Terri with $25,000 in walking-around money. You never know when a girl is going to want a snack--or to build an addition to her home to house the rest of the gifts.

To supplement her birthday suit (which we thought adequate), Terri received a (text concluded on page 203)Gifts Fit for a Queen(continued from page 195) variety of wardrobe items, including a special original creation from the drawing board of Bob Mackie, one of Hollywood's foremost designers.

Fortunoff, a jeweler with stores in Manhattan, Westbury, Long Island, and Paramus, New Jersey, really came through, with a dazzling $22,500 bracelet of 18-kt. gold set with diamonds, more than 11 carats' worth.

Volkswagen of America's Porsche Audi Division also came through, with a hot new $25,000 Porsche 924 Turbo.

Our own Pat Nagel, creator of the illustrations for The Playboy Advisor, among other things, produced a fabulous acrylic portrait of Terri with a value of about $3000.

Behind the Roche Bobois bedroom ensemble on page 196, you can see a brilliant 9' × l2' hand-painted trompe-l'oeil backdrop, available from & Vice Versa, New York, a gift from Isbell & Elliott that goes for $2365.

There's a lot more; and the fact is, Terri's gift selections make as fine a catalog of classy items as can be found anywhere. You might want to browse through in search of gift ideas for that special playmate of yours.