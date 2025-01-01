LeRoy Neiman Sketchbook

I was turned on to soccer by the great Pelé when he joined my hometown team, the New York Cosmos. My eye was thus educated in the game's moves by watching the best. In my opinion, soccer is the most elegant and graceful of all the inflated-bladder-ball sports. However, it may appear to be only that to a new spectator who, from a distance, perceives only the swift movement up and down the field. But up close, one sees that the going can be rough. The speed of the ball is awesome. Once, when I suited up for a game warm-up with the Tampa Bay Rowdies, I fielded a pass from Rodney Marsh that traveled with such force I limped off the field.