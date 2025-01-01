Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill ................................................................................................... 5

The World of Playboy ........................................................................... 11

Dear Playboy ........................................................................................ 15

Playboy Viewpoint: By Sex Possessed ......... Christie Hefner 20

Playboy After Hours ............................................................................. 25

Books .................................................................................................... 30

Stephen King's latest horror tale lacks bite; Sugar Ray bio packs few punches.

Movies .................................................................................................. 33

Seasons: a timely transition for Alda; Blake ("10") Edwards' S.O.B. looks like the year's best comedy; Elvis docudrama's a labor of love.

Music ................................................................................................... 46

Springsteen band's Miami Steve reviews the new Gary U.S. Bonds LP; Manhattan's Lounge Lizards take a national leap.

Coming Attractions .............................................................................. 50

George C. Scott snares rights for Patton sequel; Pennies pairs Martin and Peters in a sizzling Thirties musical-drama.

The Playboy Advisor ............................................................................ 53

The Playboy Forum .............................................................................. 57

Playboy Interview: George Gilder--candid conversation ......... 69

Hailed as the new right's emerging savant, economist George Gilder gained notoriety with his procapitalism Wealth and Poverty, whose denunciation of welfare and the women's movement earned him the admiration of the Reagan Administration and the hatred of liberals and feminists. With his characteristic wit and aplomb, Gilder discusses his controversial philosophies.

Inside the New Right War Machine--article ........ Peter Ross Range 98

Fueled by last year's sweeping defeat of liberal Democrats, the new right guard--directed from Capitol Hill by Senator Jesse Helms--is shifting its moral search-and-destroy mission into high gear. Our Washington-based correspondent provides a frighteningly vivid blueprint of the right-wing political machine.

Freedom Fighters--article .............................................Edward Roeder 100

The most repressive leaders in Congress and how they stack up on the issues.

Summer: A Celebration ...................................................................... 103

It's here, get into it. A guide to the season's hottest entertainment: a pictorial ode to man's favorite spectator sport; Blo-Bowl and other boffo games; Frankie and Annette's New Wave beach party; sex outdoors; celebrity summers and more.

Reinhart's Women--fiction ...........................................Thomas Berger 118

In this excerpt from Berger's latest novel, Carlo Reinhart exhibits a weakness for gourmet food and splendid women--and a dangerous tendency to overindulge in both.

The Sparky Lyle.... And Other Great relief Pitchers--drink ..........................Emanuel Greenberg 121

Beat the heat with pitchers of these refreshing grand-slam coolers.

Le Roy Neiman Sketchbook--pictorial ................................... 123

Beauty and The Beach--playboy's playmate of the month ............................. 124

Sea-loving Debbie Boostrom left Florida in a van, destination unknown; it's no surprise she ended up in California.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor ................................................ 136

Sportin' Life--attire ..............................................................David Platt 138

You don't have to pack muscle to show off strong form in these super warm-ups and sporty casualwear.

Roll over, Beethoven--article .................................Norman Eisenberg 142

And Ludwig probably would if he were around today. Portable cassette players are simply everywhere you go--and that's where they should be.

Playboy's Pro Football Preview--sports ..........................Anson Mount 144

Our annual preview of the N.F.L. teams and players who'll be gracing the gridiron.

20 Questions: Joan Rivers .................................................................. 148

One of America's funniest ladies and most versatile talents discusses Jewish thighs (hers), the pitfalls of being a comedienne, what turns her on and just about anything else that pops into her zany head.

A Fistful of Fig Newtons--humor ..................................Jean Shepherd 150

It began innocently enough as a gentlemen's bet and grew into a manly test of intestinal fortitude. One of Playboy's favorite contributors returns from a long absence with a cheeky new twist on the age-old battle of brains vs. brawn.

Viva Valerie!--pictorial.......................................................... 152

We pay a call on one of Hollywood's most irrepressible talents and discover why Miss Perrine is a consummate entertainer.

English Sailor Songs--ribald classic ....................................... 161

The Vanishing-Suitcase Caper--article ....................Peter S. Greenberg 165

More and more, it seems, there are only two kinds of baggage: carry-on and lost. Thanks to airline deregulation, smart thieves and even smarter passengers, the number of missing and mangled bags has reached epidemic proportions. Our author, a seasoned traveler, takes an in-depth look at who's responsible.

The Bombayment Method--memoir ................................Reg Potterton 172

What really happened to those BOAC bags in 1958 is known to only five people. Potterton is one of them.

Playboy Funnies--humor ........................................................ 178

Playboy Potpourri .............................................................................. 222

Playboy Puzzle ................................................................................... 245

Playboy On the Scene ......................................................................... 249

Shipshape toys; Flusser on fashion; Japanese sports cars; Grapevine; Sex News.

Cover Story

The flashing lady on the cover is definitely no Superman. It's Valerie Perrine, superstar, who's appearing in the upcoming Superman II. Check out Playboy's exclusive shots of the super Miss Perrine on page 152 and see why she attracts audiences faster than a speeding bullet. Executive Art Director Tom Staebler designed and photographed the cover. And if you can't find the Rabbit Head this month, guys, better borrow Valerie's specs.