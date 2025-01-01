Sportin' Life

Even if your physical activities are limited to double martinis on the terrace, you must admit that all those physical-fitness freaks running, jumping and jogging by look rather spiffy in their workout togs. Active sportswear has become a major influence on spectator gear; everyone from a cerebral chess player to a grandstand quarterback is into it. The styles are incredibly comfortable, the look is great--and if someone challenges you to the best of three sets, just tell him you left your racket in your other pants' locker.