Back to Campus

Although this fall's campus-fashion mood is definitely more laid back than what we've observed in the past few years, T-shirts, tennies and blue jeans won't be the only items of apparel stashed in collegians' closets. Rising tuition costs have necessitated the creation of more inventive looks that (text concluded on page 134) can be mixed and matched, thus helping to keep wardrobe budgets under control while increasing versatility. The artful use of colors certainly is one way to extract the maximum mileage from any assortment of styles and, fortunately, this year's offerings include an unusually broad spectrum of hues ranging from earthy to bold and bright. Tweed makes its annual autumnal return in both suits and sports jackets, but this fall it earns even higher fashion marks when teamed with, say, a boldly patterned sweater vest. Stylish sweaters, of course, have always been at the head of the class on campuses from San Diego State to the University of Maine; but as the layered look continues to dominate modes of male dress, pullovers, cardigans and sleeveless creations take on increasing importance. Down-filled outerwear is still the hands-down favorite for the colder climes, often combined with a pair of hiking/survival boots. (For more on this, check the On the Scene section in this issue.) Last, keep in mind that the necktie—aside from being a symbol of the business establishment—is also a colorful accessory to just about any outfit.